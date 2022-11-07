Since 1979, the Cameron University Alumni Association (CUAA) has honored almost 200 individuals with awards of recognition that honor Distinguished Alumni, Outstanding Young Alumni and Faculty Hall of Fame. Who will be celebrated for their accomplishments next year? The CUAA is seeking nominations for the 2023 awards, which will continue to celebrate alumni whose accomplishments honor the legacy of Cameron University or recognize faculty members who have a positive impact on student lives.

2 DAYS AGO