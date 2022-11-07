Read full article on original website
Related
abccolumbia.com
Police: Second arrest in ’18 murder
Columbia,S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say a second suspect is in custody in connection with a 2018 shooting death. Investigators say Dashawn Muldrow was arrested recently in Albany, NY and extradited back to Columbia. According to police, on October 5, 2018 Muldrow and Dominic McDaniel broke into and robbed a...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man charged after vehicle pursuit, say Lexington deputies
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says 38 year-old Charles Kenneth Meador faces multiple charges after failing to stop for blue lights on Nov. 8. Meador was driving a stolen car in Lexington when he led authorities on a pursuit by going 97 in a 45 mph zone.
abccolumbia.com
Four motorcycle group members charged after deadly shooting
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Four South Carolina men have been charged following a shooting that took place Oct. 8 at I-20, say authorities. The incident left one person dead. According to arrest warrants, Shane Andrzejewski, 33, Joshua Allen Dutton, 28, Casey Thomas Goodson, 38, and William Douglas McGathen, 34, were each charged with seven counts of attempted murder, one count of conspiracy, and one count of murder.
WIS-TV
CPD arrests teen suspect in deadly Sycamore Avenue shooting, victim identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified James T. Black II, 22, of Columbia as the victim of a deadly shooting in the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue. The Columbia Police Department said a teen suspect is in custody in a deadly shooting. CPD said Sharquis...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Coroner releases victim’s name following Sycamore Ave. shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Coroner released the name of a homicide victim that was shot following an incident that occurred in the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue on Nov. 3 around 12:30 a.m. The victim was identified as 22 year-old James T. Black II of Columbia. The Columbia Police...
abccolumbia.com
Richland County Sheriff’s Department responds to shooting at gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County deputies responded to a shooting at Citgo Gas Station that sent two people to the hospital. Authorities say shots were reported on Nov. 8 before 7:15 p.m. The victims were found with gunshot wounds at the 7621 Garners Ferry Road location. Investigators say this is...
Authorities arrest man accused of shooting, killing friend early Thursday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police have made an arrest in a deadly Thursday morning shooting off of North Main Street. According to police, 18-year-old Sharquis K. O'Neal has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the shooting of his 20-year-old friend.
abccolumbia.com
Richland deputies investigate overnight shooting on Wynn Way
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating a possible shooting overnight. It happened at the 200 block of Wynn Way in Columbia. Investigators say they responded to the shooting around 3:30am. When deputies arrived they say they found one person with a gunshot wound, they were taken...
WIS-TV
Gas station shooting sends two to the hospital in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday. RCSD said deputies were sent to the Citgo Gas Station in the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Rd at around 7:15 p.m. Investigators found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to an area hospital by EMS for treatment.
WIS-TV
Columbia Police overnight standoff ends with man arrested, remains behind bars
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested 34-year-old Devon Michael Franklin after a multiple-hour standoff on Friday, Nov. 4 with officers. The standoff started on Nov. 3 when authorities received reports of a man with a suspected gun. Franklin is charged with three counts of pointing...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office: runaway teen found safe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says reported runaway teen Anajiah Newberry has been found safe and is with her family. Authorities says the 16 year old was reported as a runaway from her Manning Avenue residence on Oct. 28. She was seen in different Sumter residencies after...
wach.com
2 hospitalized after shooting at Citgo Gas Station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at Citgo Gas Station on Garners Ferry Road just before 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday. When deputies arrived, they found two victims...
abccolumbia.com
Man accused of barricading himself in home overnight in Columbia remains in jail on $150K bond
Franklin has been charged with Possession of Cocaine and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, say police. Police say Franklin was arrested after refusing to come out of a Wood Creek Farms home for multiple hours and pointing a gun at relatives. He is prohibited from going back to the neighborhood, say authorities.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man charged for attempting to bring smoke grenades, knives on plane, say authorities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Columbia man has been charged with violating airport security requirements. Authorities say 51 year-old David Lee Angell has been detained following a contested bond hearing in federal court. According to an FBI special agent, Angell was stopped at a TSA screening before trying to board...
South Carolina man arrested for trying to bring tasers, smoke grenades, knives on plane
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man from Columbia, South Carolina, has been arrested and is facing federal charges for allegedly trying to bring tasers, smoke grenades and knives onto a plane, officials said. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office District of South Carolina, David Lee...
WIS-TV
Blythewood woman charged for preparing false tax return
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) for assisting in preparing a false state Sales Tax return. According to officials, Bridgette Frederick was arrested on Friday for an incident that occurred in 2019. Officials say Frederick filed a sales tax return for her husband’s funeral home in June...
Blythewood woman among 2 arrested on funeral home tax evasion charges
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A Richland County woman has been arrested and charged with helping a local funeral home evade taxes. According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, 39-year-old Bridgette Frederick of Blythewood was arrested on Friday for an incident that happened in 2019. According to the Department of...
WIS-TV
Columbia man detained at airport for attempting to take knives on plane
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man was detained at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport after he attempted to take stun guns, smoke grenades, knives, and pepper spray on a plane. David Lee Angell was charged with knowingly and willfully entering an airport area in violation of security requirements. During a...
wbtw.com
Inmate scaled fence, escaped from correctional center in Lexington, authorities say
LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — The NC Department of Corrections is investigating after they say an inmate escaped from a correctional center in Lexington. Lexington Police Department tweeted that Johnny Porche escaped from the correctional center on Thomason Street in Lexington. The Department of Public Safety says that Porche scaled...
South Carolina woman accused of attempted murder after Waffle House argument
SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina woman is accused of attempted murder after an argument broke out at a Waffle House, authorities said. According to a news release from the Sumter Police Department, Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray, 35, of Sumter, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.
Comments / 6