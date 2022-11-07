ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Police investigate shooting at Fairfax County home

OAKTON, Va. - Police in Fairfax County are investigating a shooting at a home in the Oakton area on Wednesday. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 6:50 p.m. that officers were on the scene of that shooting in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. Police say responding officers found a...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Man charged with bank robbery

A Harrisonburg man is in jail after allegedly robbing a city bank. Just before four Tuesday afternoon, Harrisonburg Police say that 62 year old Charles Hood came into the First Citizens Bank on University Boulevard, flashed a handgun and demanded money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, police say Hood fled on his bicycle.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

2 arrested in Waynesboro narcotics investigation

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) arrested Alysha Harlow, 25 years old of Waynesboro, and Damien Terry, 19 years old of Waynesboro, stemming from a narcotics investigation according to a press release. According to the WPD, on Nov. 4, 2022, Waynesboro Narcotics Detectives executed a search warrant...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville Police arrest Orange man in Oct. 18 hit-and-run

A male suspect has been charged and arrested in connection to a hit-and-run case involving a bicyclist in Charlottesville. John Dean Sherwin, 31, of Orange, faces a felony hit-and-run charge in the Oct. 18 incident on East High Street. A witness had called in a report of a cyclist who...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Fox 19

Fairfax police investigate reported abduction of Walmart employee

FAIRFAX, Ohio (WXIX) - Fairfax police confirmed early Wednesday they are investigating a reported abduction at gunpoint at the Walmart store off Red Bank Road and it involves two employees. A third Walmart employee who was on break claimed to see it and called the Fairfax Police Department directly to...
FAIRFAX, VA
NBC12

88-year-old Richmond woman fatally mauled by dog

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -An 88-year-old woman has died after getting attacked by a dog while walking in a Richmond neighborhood Monday morning. On Nov. 9 around 6:45 a.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of Alaska Drive on the report of a dog attack. When they arrived they found Evangeline Brooks, 88, of Richmond with life-threatening injuries.
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Albemarle County man pleads to federal robbery charge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Albemarle County man faces years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal charge. According to a release, 20-year-old Traevon Gray pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of Hobbs Act Robbery. This is in connection with an incident from October 2021 involving breaking...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD addresses city council about crime in the city

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police Chief Tito Durrette spoke to Charlottesville City Council on Monday, November 7 about crime statistics in the city. This comes amid growing concern, after one person died and two others were injured in a shooting on the Downtown Mall on October 23. According to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy