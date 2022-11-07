Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man charged with assaulting officer after allegedly resisting arrest following Woodbridge shoplifting incident
A man has been take into custody and charged with assaulting a police officer after he reportedly resisted arrest following a shoplifting incident in Woodbridge earlier this week.
fox5dc.com
Police investigate shooting at Fairfax County home
OAKTON, Va. - Police in Fairfax County are investigating a shooting at a home in the Oakton area on Wednesday. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 6:50 p.m. that officers were on the scene of that shooting in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. Police say responding officers found a...
wsvaonline.com
Man charged with bank robbery
A Harrisonburg man is in jail after allegedly robbing a city bank. Just before four Tuesday afternoon, Harrisonburg Police say that 62 year old Charles Hood came into the First Citizens Bank on University Boulevard, flashed a handgun and demanded money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, police say Hood fled on his bicycle.
WHSV
2 arrested in Waynesboro narcotics investigation
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) arrested Alysha Harlow, 25 years old of Waynesboro, and Damien Terry, 19 years old of Waynesboro, stemming from a narcotics investigation according to a press release. According to the WPD, on Nov. 4, 2022, Waynesboro Narcotics Detectives executed a search warrant...
Reckless driving suspect arrested after allegedly assaulting officer
A man is in custody after police say he assaulted an officer trying to arrest him after identifying him as a reckless driving suspect.
Police: Can you identify these two Fredericksburg Kohl’s shoplifters?
Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole goods from a department store in Fredericksburg.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville Police arrest Orange man in Oct. 18 hit-and-run
A male suspect has been charged and arrested in connection to a hit-and-run case involving a bicyclist in Charlottesville. John Dean Sherwin, 31, of Orange, faces a felony hit-and-run charge in the Oct. 18 incident on East High Street. A witness had called in a report of a cyclist who...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg man who blundered his way into being caught sentenced in bank robbery
A Harrisonburg man who used a BB gun to rob First Citizen Bank in Harrisonburg was sentenced Tuesday to 105 months in federal prison. One of the keys to his apprehension in the aftermath of the Jan. 4 robbery: a gray glove. Charles Joseph Hood, 63, pleaded guilty in August...
Fox 19
Fairfax police investigate reported abduction of Walmart employee
FAIRFAX, Ohio (WXIX) - Fairfax police confirmed early Wednesday they are investigating a reported abduction at gunpoint at the Walmart store off Red Bank Road and it involves two employees. A third Walmart employee who was on break claimed to see it and called the Fairfax Police Department directly to...
NBC12
88-year-old Richmond woman fatally mauled by dog
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -An 88-year-old woman has died after getting attacked by a dog while walking in a Richmond neighborhood Monday morning. On Nov. 9 around 6:45 a.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of Alaska Drive on the report of a dog attack. When they arrived they found Evangeline Brooks, 88, of Richmond with life-threatening injuries.
cbs19news
Albemarle County man pleads to federal robbery charge
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Albemarle County man faces years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal charge. According to a release, 20-year-old Traevon Gray pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of Hobbs Act Robbery. This is in connection with an incident from October 2021 involving breaking...
Man shot while fighting over gun with armed robbery suspect
The suspect took out a gun and demanded the victim's property. The victim refused and tried to grab the gun. The two men struggled over the gun and a round was fired, hitting the victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital and at around 12:15 a.m., police were called. None of the victim's belongings were reported missing.
NBC 29 News
CPD addresses city council about crime in the city
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police Chief Tito Durrette spoke to Charlottesville City Council on Monday, November 7 about crime statistics in the city. This comes amid growing concern, after one person died and two others were injured in a shooting on the Downtown Mall on October 23. According to...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Police investigate message threatening violence at middle school
Waynesboro Police have determined that a message threatening violence at Kate Collins Middle School is not a real threat, and Waynesboro Public Schools is saying the middle school will open on schedule on Wednesday. According to a post on the WPS Facebook page Tuesday night, a message threatening violence on...
Man accused of firing gun at school runs from officers, gets hit by car in Fairfax County
Police said a man who fired a gun on school grounds had critical injuries after he ran from officers and was hit by a car Sunday.
Shell gas station robbed at knifepoint in Woodbridge, Prince William police investigating
The Prince William County Police Department is searching for a suspect who reportedly attempted to rob a Shell gas station in Woodbridge with a knife.
87-year-old man killed in Amelia County crash
According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to Genito Road near Howard Road in Amelia County at around 11:35 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 for a report of a single-vehicle crash.
Virginia family sentenced in conspiracy to steal pandemic unemployment benefits
A Fredericksburg man pleaded guilty this week to fraudulently applying for pandemic unemployment benefits alongside three of his family members, and using that money to take out cash and buy luxury jewelry. In addition to this scheme, his sister was indicted for her role in mail theft and bank fraud that occurred around the same time.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg man sentenced to 13 years in fentanyl death of 16-year-old
Abdallah Amer Ali, 21, of Harrisonburg, was sentenced today to 13 years in federal prison after selling a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 16-year-old. Ali pleaded guilty in June to one count of distributing a measurable quantity of fentanyl. According to court documents, in 2019, using the messaging app...
NBC12
‘We want justice for Ollie’: Uncle of Ashland toddler found alone in motel room speaks
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) -The uncle of a two-year-old who was found in an Ashland motel and died five days later is sharing his side of the story. Chris Tulloss is the uncle of two-year-old Oliver Tulloss. Chris says Oliver went by the name Ollie. “He was a very rambunctious, very...
Comments / 0