Detroit, MI

FanSided

Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis

In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Tigers make scientific addition to AJ Hinch’s coaching staff

The Detroit Tigers, like all of MLB, are looking towards the offseason after the conclusion of the World Series. They began the “Hot Stove” season with an addition in the dugout. The Tigers have hired Iowa baseball pitching coach Robin Lund, according to the Detroit Free Press. Lund...
Yardbarker

Angels GM Indicates He Can Sign Another Star This Offseason

The Los Angeles Angels had a forgettable 2022 season. After starting the season hot, they quickly collapsed and fell out of postseason contention. That ultimately resulted in a 73-89 finish. Even after signing Ryan Tepera, Michael Lorenzen, Aaron Loup, and Noah Syndergaard to bolster the pitching staff, the Angels could...
FanSided

New York Yankees fans going to puke after Brian Cashman’s comments

The amount of New York Yankees fans that want to see Josh Donaldson back in pinstripes can likely be counted on one hand. General manager Brian Cashman does not care. Cashman defended the embattled third baseman, saying that Donaldson will be starting at the hot corner in 2023. He lauded Donaldson’s defense and said that he feels that there is a lot more left in the bat than he showed in 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Angels GM gives verdict on Ohtani offseason trade

The Los Angeles Angels star avoided arbitration by signing a record one-year, $30 million deal in October that will keep him in Southern California for at least another season. He’d hit unrestricted free agency in 2024. But with just one year on his contract, Ohtani would be a hot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Cody Asche joining major league staff for Orioles

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday that Cody Asche is joining the major league staff as an offensive strategy coach. The team said all its other coaches on manager Brandon Hyde's staff will remain in their same positions. Asche, 32, is being promoted after serving as upper-level hitting coordinator...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Derek Jeter finally reveals the real reason behind No. 2 jersey number

A single-digit number seemed to predestine Derek Jeter for Yankees greatness, the real reason behind him getting that jersey number is shockingly ordinary. When Derek Jeter got No. 2 as his jersey number from the New York Yankees, it was one of the last single-digit numbers available. The rest of the single-digit numbers — save for 6 — had been worn by legends like Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and others, already retired by the organization.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

New Marlins assistant GM Oz Ocampo sees Miami's potential

MIAMI (AP) — Oz Ocampo already sees a similarity between the Miami Marlins and the two teams that just played in the World Series. Miami’s new assistant general manager — who came to the Marlins from Houston — cites a stat that suggested that the World Series champion Astros and NL champion Philadelphia Phillies had the two most effective starting rotations in baseball this season. The strength of the Marlins just happens to be starting pitching. “Obviously, I did my own research as well,” Ocampo said Wednesday night. “The quality of starting pitching that we have is really incredible. And it’s not only minor leagues and big leagues, but it’s also top end, middle and bottom end, which is all important.”
MIAMI, FL
CBS San Francisco

A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there  .The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers meeting, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas."I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the project. "I know (Kaval's) working tirelessly in both spots. We're just looking forward to having a new ballpark somewhere."After the city of...
OAKLAND, CA
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks

Due to a splendid three-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings currently sport a 7-3-2 record and are second in the deep Atlantic Division. Although the season is still quite young, this is promising, as this could finally be the year that we see them back in the postseason. If they maintain this excellent stretch of play as the year progresses, expect them to be buyers at this year’s trade deadline.
DETROIT, MI
