Predicting where each Dodgers free agent will sign this offseason
The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off of an incredibly disappointing 111-win season in which the team could only muster one win in the playoffs. With all of the resources at the team’s disposal, there’s bound to be some kind of change for LA this offseason. Andrew Friedman...
Rafael Devers issues warning to Red Sox amidst fraught negotiations
The Boston Red Sox are officially on the clock. For the second year in a row, Rafael Devers has informed the team that he will engage in extension talks until the end of spring training, but not during the regular season, which begins on March 30, 2023. This is it....
Lou Whitaker snubbed by Hall of Fame again; Detroit Tigers great left off vet ballot
Nearly three decades after his final game, Lou Whitaker took another swing and a miss on Monday. The Baseball Hall of Fame released its ballot for the “Contempory Baseball Era” committee, covering players who starred in MLB from 1980 forward and the longtime Detroit Tigers second baseman was left off.
Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis
In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
Tigers make scientific addition to AJ Hinch’s coaching staff
The Detroit Tigers, like all of MLB, are looking towards the offseason after the conclusion of the World Series. They began the “Hot Stove” season with an addition in the dugout. The Tigers have hired Iowa baseball pitching coach Robin Lund, according to the Detroit Free Press. Lund...
Locked on Tigers: The Detroit Tigers catcher situation
Today we discuss the future of the Tigers at the catcher position. There were rumors swirling about Wilson Contreras and making a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays.
5 Things on White Sox' Early Offseason To-Do List as GM Meetings Begin
5 things on White Sox' early offseason to-do list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox completed their first major order of offseason business with the hiring of Pedro Grifol as manager. The GM Meetings are being held this week, with executives from every team gathering in Las...
Angels GM Indicates He Can Sign Another Star This Offseason
The Los Angeles Angels had a forgettable 2022 season. After starting the season hot, they quickly collapsed and fell out of postseason contention. That ultimately resulted in a 73-89 finish. Even after signing Ryan Tepera, Michael Lorenzen, Aaron Loup, and Noah Syndergaard to bolster the pitching staff, the Angels could...
Dodgers Rumors: Clayton Kershaw is on the Texas Rangers' Radar, Says MLB Insider
They would love to bring him home to close out his career.
New York Yankees fans going to puke after Brian Cashman’s comments
The amount of New York Yankees fans that want to see Josh Donaldson back in pinstripes can likely be counted on one hand. General manager Brian Cashman does not care. Cashman defended the embattled third baseman, saying that Donaldson will be starting at the hot corner in 2023. He lauded Donaldson’s defense and said that he feels that there is a lot more left in the bat than he showed in 2022.
White Sox to pursue 2B addition after Josh Harrison move
It’s a question for a second straight offseason. When the White Sox take the field on Opening Day, who will be playing second base?. Second base was one of the White Sox’ most pressing needs last winter, when they brought in Josh Harrison on a one-year deal. Harrison,...
Angels GM gives verdict on Ohtani offseason trade
The Los Angeles Angels star avoided arbitration by signing a record one-year, $30 million deal in October that will keep him in Southern California for at least another season. He’d hit unrestricted free agency in 2024. But with just one year on his contract, Ohtani would be a hot...
Cody Asche joining major league staff for Orioles
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday that Cody Asche is joining the major league staff as an offensive strategy coach. The team said all its other coaches on manager Brandon Hyde's staff will remain in their same positions. Asche, 32, is being promoted after serving as upper-level hitting coordinator...
Derek Jeter finally reveals the real reason behind No. 2 jersey number
A single-digit number seemed to predestine Derek Jeter for Yankees greatness, the real reason behind him getting that jersey number is shockingly ordinary. When Derek Jeter got No. 2 as his jersey number from the New York Yankees, it was one of the last single-digit numbers available. The rest of the single-digit numbers — save for 6 — had been worn by legends like Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and others, already retired by the organization.
Astros decline contract options for Trey Mancini, Will Smith
Mancini was set to make $10 million on the mutual option, but is now a free agent this offseason. Smith was set to make $13 million next season.
Cleveland’s Chris Antonetti voted MLB Executive of the Year
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cleveland Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti was voted Major League Baseball’s Executive of the Year on Tuesday after his young team won the AL Central with a $68 million payroll that was 27th among the 30 teams. Cleveland went 92-70 while using...
New Marlins assistant GM Oz Ocampo sees Miami's potential
MIAMI (AP) — Oz Ocampo already sees a similarity between the Miami Marlins and the two teams that just played in the World Series. Miami’s new assistant general manager — who came to the Marlins from Houston — cites a stat that suggested that the World Series champion Astros and NL champion Philadelphia Phillies had the two most effective starting rotations in baseball this season. The strength of the Marlins just happens to be starting pitching. “Obviously, I did my own research as well,” Ocampo said Wednesday night. “The quality of starting pitching that we have is really incredible. And it’s not only minor leagues and big leagues, but it’s also top end, middle and bottom end, which is all important.”
A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there .The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers meeting, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas."I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the project. "I know (Kaval's) working tirelessly in both spots. We're just looking forward to having a new ballpark somewhere."After the city of...
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks
Due to a splendid three-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings currently sport a 7-3-2 record and are second in the deep Atlantic Division. Although the season is still quite young, this is promising, as this could finally be the year that we see them back in the postseason. If they maintain this excellent stretch of play as the year progresses, expect them to be buyers at this year’s trade deadline.
Dusty Baker finally gets MLB World Series title
Just before taking the job with the Houston Astros, Dusty Baker took a trip to an HBCU regarding a potential cannibus venture. The post Dusty Baker finally gets MLB World Series title appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
