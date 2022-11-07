ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, PA

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Sports world reacts to Ted Cruz attending Astros’ World Series parade

The Houston Astros are in celebration mode. The team won the World Series for the second time in franchise history on Saturday, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. It was a big win for many, including World Series MVP Jeremy Peña as well as notable bettor Mattress Mack. Let’s not forget the great Dusty Baker, who became the third black manager to win a World Series.
Yankees’ biggest offseason need might catch you by surprise

These are the times that try men’s souls - Thomas Paine in 1776. More than 200 years later, those words ring true for the New York Yankees, who face perhaps the most important offseason in the club’s history. The future of the franchise is at stake, with outfielder...
Phillies Claim Luis Ortiz And Andrew Vasquez From Giants

The Phillies announced that they have claimed two relievers off waivers from the Giants. Right-hander Luis Ortiz and left-hander Andrew Vasquez will jump to Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Phillies also outrighted five players: right-handers Mark Appel and Hans Crouse, lefties Kent Emanuel and Damon Jones, along with infielder Yairo Munoz.
Best moments of the Astros 2022 World Series parade

HOUSTON — One word — SUCCESS! That's how you can describe the 2022 Astros World Series Parade that happened Monday in downtown Houston. The parade was thrown less than 48 hours after the Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games of the World Series. The route stretched 1.7 miles of downtown Houston with every corner and block filled with a sea of blue and orange worn by Astros fans. In fact, the streets of Houston were filled with hundreds of thousands of fans hours before the parade kicked off.
There are 'rumblings' that All-Star SS Trea Turner wants to join Phillies?

All-Star shortstop Trea Turner is one of the top free agents available this offseason and is likely at the top of several teams' wish lists as the market opens. According to Jayson Stark of The Athletic, Turner may have his eyes on joining the defending National League champions. On Wednesday, appearing on 97.5 The Fanatic, Stark said there are "rumblings" that Turner wants to join the Philadelphia Phillies.
Eagles: What separates Philadelphia from other top sports cities

The city of Philadelphia continues to prove why it’s the nation’s top sports city. Though the Philadelphia Phillies’ magical World Series run came to a heart-breaking end, there is plenty left to cheer about in the City of Brotherly Love. The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) are the...
Ex-Detroit Lions defensive back signed by Philadelphia Eagles

ALLEN PARK -- Andre Chachere, who spent the end of the 2018 season and 2019 training camp in Detroit, was signed from Philadelphia’s practice squad to its main roster. The defensive back has been with the Eagles for the past two seasons, appearing in 19 games and earning one start. Chachere has also spent time with the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers. He’s logged all of his regular-season action in Philadelphia over the previous two seasons. He was a previously cornerback previously but is now listed as a safety.
