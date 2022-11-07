HOUSTON — One word — SUCCESS! That's how you can describe the 2022 Astros World Series Parade that happened Monday in downtown Houston. The parade was thrown less than 48 hours after the Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games of the World Series. The route stretched 1.7 miles of downtown Houston with every corner and block filled with a sea of blue and orange worn by Astros fans. In fact, the streets of Houston were filled with hundreds of thousands of fans hours before the parade kicked off.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO