Boston, MA

NESN

Red Sox’s Triston Casas Likely Won’t Return To Dominican Winter League

Triston Casas, once again, will lose some playing time due to an injury. The Boston Red Sox first baseman, who made his long-awaited Major League Baseball debut in 2022, was playing in the Dominican Winter League this offseason. Casas suffered a knee injury that didn’t worry anyone on the staff, but he since has returned home.
NJ.com

Yankees’ biggest offseason need might catch you by surprise

These are the times that try men’s souls - Thomas Paine in 1776. More than 200 years later, those words ring true for the New York Yankees, who face perhaps the most important offseason in the club’s history. The future of the franchise is at stake, with outfielder...
NBC Sports

Starter or reliever? Red Sox GM clears up Whitlock's role for 2023

An important question about Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck has been answered. Both Boston Red Sox pitchers entered the offseason uncertain whether they would be used as starters or relievers in 2023. On Wednesday, Red Sox general manager Brian O'Halloran provided some clarity. O'Halloran told reporters the team has informed...
CBS Boston

Red Sox offseason primer: Busy winter ahead for Bloom

BOSTON -- It's getting cold out. It's dark before most people start their evening commute. That must mean baseball hot stove season is upon us.MLB free agency officially begins on Thursday, which should kick-start one of the most important offseasons in recent history for the Boston Red Sox. Chaim Bloom is charged with adding all the necessary pieces to turn a last-place team into a contender again.He only added around the edges last offseason, and a disappointing campaign followed. It will not be an easy fix this winter, with holes just about everywhere on the roster.There could be a massive...
