While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?
Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
WTNH.com
Cigna: Medicare Annual Enrollment Plan Options
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – As you may have heard, The Medicare annual enrollment period is going on now through December 7th. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Christopher Mele, Director of Medicare Growth for Cigna, to discuss the wide variety of options now available through CIGNA.
ctexaminer.com
Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut
While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
Yale Daily News
Insurance hold-up prevents settlement in Randy Cox case
An insurance hold-up is preventing movement on the $100 million dollar lawsuit against the city brought by Randy Cox, a man who was paralyzed in New Haven police custody over the summer. City officials said they are waiting on a reservation of rights letter from their two insurance companies, Old...
milfordmirror.com
Milford's former Howard Johnson hotel set for demolition
MILFORD — Demolition of the existing structure on the Post Road site of the former Howard Johnson restaurant and hotel is expected soon, according to the property's owners. Chuck Dortenzio, director of operations for the Key Automotive Group, which has received city approvals to open its new Genesis showroom at the site, said one of the reasons why work has been delayed is because of the cellular antennas on the building.
DoingItLocal
THIEVES TARGET MAIL FROM TRUMBULL RESIDENTS AND SURROUNDING AREAS
The Trumbull Police Department would like to inform the public of a recent increase in mail theft in Trumbull, and neighboring communities. These crimes have become an increasing problems and are also occurring in many areas throughout the state. Mail is being stolen from residential mailboxes, and also from United...
WTNH.com
Hartford HealthCare: Expanded Center for Neurogastroenterology & Motility
The Neurogastroenterology & Motility Center launches a new site. Co-Medical Director Dr. Amir Masoud takes you on a tour. For more information – visit hartfordhealthcare.org/digestive.
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Specialized Emergency Care for Seniors
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Justin Cahill, Interim Chairman, Bridgeport Hospital Emergency Department. Dr. Cahill explains that, “One-Size Emergency Department care doesn’t fit everyone, and our older population can have some special needs.”. In response, they are now...
fox61.com
CONNECTICUT FORECAST - Evening Nov. 7, 2022
This record-breaking stretch of November warmth is coming to an end. Bridgeport broke the all-time November high-temperature record on Monday, hitting 79 degrees.
Insulation contractor must pay $1.3M in bid-rigging scandal
Axion Specialty Contracting LLC will have to pay more than $1 million in criminal fines after pleading guilty to its role in a scheme to rig bids for public and private clients in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The post Insulation contractor must pay $1.3M in bid-rigging scandal appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Eyewitness News
Man breaks into North Haven Walgreen’s cabinet, steals $2,000 worth of items
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man smashed his way into a cabinet at a pharmacy in North Haven and stole more than $2,000 worth of merchandise, according to police. The North Haven Police Department said it happened over the weekend at the Walgreens on Washington Avenue. Police said the...
wiltonbulletin.com
Lawsuit filed over proposed early voting amendment in Connecticut
As people headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on a constitutional amendment that would allow early voting in Connecticut, a Superior Court Judge in Hartford was hearing a lawsuit arguing that the constitutional amendment is unlawful. Judge Cesar Noble held a brief hearing Tuesday afternoon on the pro se...
Did you think Connecticut election results came in slow? You’re not alone
(WTNH) – As the polls closed on Tuesday, voters anxiously awaited the results of the election. Some races weren’t called for hours, leading many to wonder if more can be done to speed up this process. Once the polls close, results normally aren’t available immediately. There are checks and balances in place to ensure each […]
cityofwesthaven.com
Castro Oasis opens high-end car wash on Prindle Road
WEST HAVEN, Nov. 8, 2022 — (Pictured): Mayor Nancy R. Rossi cuts the ribbon with brothers Jonnathan Castro, left, and Luis Castro, the owners of Castro Oasis, to celebrate the high-end car wash’s grand opening at 80 Prindle Road on Monday, Oct. 31. Marking the event are, from...
NBC Connecticut
Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut
Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass. Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.
Antillean Manor Buyer Preps For Tear-Down
A Meriden-based landlord has begun pre-demolition work on a vacant former Dwight housing co-op where it plans to build back 31 affordable apartments. That landlord is Carabetta Companies. The failed co-op was Antillean Manor. According to the city’s land records database, on Oct. 19, Antillean Estates LLC — a holding company controlled...
Eyewitness News
F-35 flyover scheduled in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A military aircraft was scheduled to make a flyover in East Hartford on Wednesday morning. East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh said the F-35 flyover was set for 10:35 a.m. and will be in honor of the Pratt & Whitney workers who make the F135 engine that powers the plane.
New Haven man killed in Elm City
They discovered Mark Pappacoda, 61, unresponsive on the ground. He died at Yale New Haven Hospital. Surveillance video showed a suspect attempting to rob the victim before shooting him. Police are trying to identify him.
Two Connecticut Donut Shops Make List of ‘Best Doughnut Places Across the U.S.’
All donuts are not equal, or should I spell it doughnut? We have plenty of national retailers serving up generic piles of sugar in Connecticut, but we also have a couple of local donut Masters who shouted "Enough! I can make a better dozen", and did. Hold your head high,...
Results for 5th Congressional District not official yet
Connecticut's 5th Congressional District has not been called yet.
