New Haven, CT

i95 ROCK

Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?

Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Cigna: Medicare Annual Enrollment Plan Options

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – As you may have heard, The Medicare annual enrollment period is going on now through December 7th. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Christopher Mele, Director of Medicare Growth for Cigna, to discuss the wide variety of options now available through CIGNA.
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut

While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

Insurance hold-up prevents settlement in Randy Cox case

An insurance hold-up is preventing movement on the $100 million dollar lawsuit against the city brought by Randy Cox, a man who was paralyzed in New Haven police custody over the summer. City officials said they are waiting on a reservation of rights letter from their two insurance companies, Old...
NEW HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Milford's former Howard Johnson hotel set for demolition

MILFORD — Demolition of the existing structure on the Post Road site of the former Howard Johnson restaurant and hotel is expected soon, according to the property's owners. Chuck Dortenzio, director of operations for the Key Automotive Group, which has received city approvals to open its new Genesis showroom at the site, said one of the reasons why work has been delayed is because of the cellular antennas on the building.
MILFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

THIEVES TARGET MAIL FROM TRUMBULL RESIDENTS AND SURROUNDING AREAS

The Trumbull Police Department would like to inform the public of a recent increase in mail theft in Trumbull, and neighboring communities. These crimes have become an increasing problems and are also occurring in many areas throughout the state. Mail is being stolen from residential mailboxes, and also from United...
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH.com

Yale New Haven Health Check: Specialized Emergency Care for Seniors

New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Justin Cahill, Interim Chairman, Bridgeport Hospital Emergency Department. Dr. Cahill explains that, “One-Size Emergency Department care doesn’t fit everyone, and our older population can have some special needs.”. In response, they are now...
NEW HAVEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Lawsuit filed over proposed early voting amendment in Connecticut

As people headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on a constitutional amendment that would allow early voting in Connecticut, a Superior Court Judge in Hartford was hearing a lawsuit arguing that the constitutional amendment is unlawful. Judge Cesar Noble held a brief hearing Tuesday afternoon on the pro se...
CONNECTICUT STATE
cityofwesthaven.com

Castro Oasis opens high-end car wash on Prindle Road

WEST HAVEN, Nov. 8, 2022 — (Pictured): Mayor Nancy R. Rossi cuts the ribbon with brothers Jonnathan Castro, left, and Luis Castro, the owners of Castro Oasis, to celebrate the high-end car wash’s grand opening at 80 Prindle Road on Monday, Oct. 31. Marking the event are, from...
WEST HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut

Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass. Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Antillean Manor Buyer Preps For Tear-Down

A Meriden-based landlord has begun pre-demolition work on a vacant former Dwight housing co-op where it plans to build back 31 affordable apartments. That landlord is Carabetta Companies. The failed co-op was Antillean Manor. According to the city’s land records database, on Oct. 19, Antillean Estates LLC — a holding company controlled...
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

F-35 flyover scheduled in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A military aircraft was scheduled to make a flyover in East Hartford on Wednesday morning. East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh said the F-35 flyover was set for 10:35 a.m. and will be in honor of the Pratt & Whitney workers who make the F135 engine that powers the plane.
EAST HARTFORD, CT

