Aldi rolls back prices to 2019 for Thanksgiving classics due to inflation
Aldi is cutting prices to pre-pandemic, pre-inflationary rates to the way they were in 2019 this Thanksgiving to give shoppers some savings. The company announced that it would mark down holiday classics, such as appetizers, beverages, sides and desserts, by 30%. Among the foods that would get the discount treatment...
mickeyvisit.com
Walt Disney World 2022 Holiday Foodie Guide- Mickeys Very Merry Christmas Party, Theme Parks, Disney Springs
One of the best things about visiting Walt Disney World during the holiday season is the abundance of themed treats you can find in the theme parks and Disney Springs! We have compiled all the Walt Disney World foodie guide information in one place so you can begin planning your list of treats for your trip to enjoy Christmas Time at Walt Disney World.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Peppermint Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae and Candy Cane Hot Cocoa From Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom
If candy canes are your favorite Christmas treat, make a stop at the Plaza Ice Cream Parlor during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. Two new treats are on the menu — a Peppermint Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae and Candy Cane Hot Cocoa. Peppermint Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae –...
Narcity
'Western Canada's Largest Christmas Store' Is Open & It's A Holiday Overload (PHOTOS)
This massive Christmas store in B.C. has gone all out for the holidays and if you love that time of year, this place is for you. Potters Garden Centre Nursery & Christmas Store is actually Western Canada's largest Christmas store and it comes with 28,000 square feet of all things yuletide, according to the store's website.
LivingCheap
