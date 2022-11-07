ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 6

Puglover
2d ago

They wait for 3 months to ask for help to identify the suspect???

Reply(2)
6
 

local21news.com

Police search for man in connection with York County bank robbery

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The West Manchester Township Police Department says it is attempting to identify a man in connection with a bank robbery. According to authorities, it happened on November 7 just after 9:00 AM at the Traditions Bank on White Street. If you have any information...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Coroner and state police respond to York County crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 8:17 p.m.: According to York County Coroner Pam Gay, there was one fatality from the crash. Additional details are expected later tonight or early Thursday morning. Previously: The coroner's office is responding to a crash in York County. According to York County 911 Dispatch,...
WGAL

Police: Man arrested in Lancaster County for attempted murder

Police arrested a man in connection to an attempted homicide in Lancaster County. On Nov. 8, the United States Marshals Service Task Force took Francisco Rivera, 41, into custody in Lancaster County in connection to a shooting that occurred in the area of N. 6th and Spring Streets in the city of Reading on Oct. 28th.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One dead after Interstate 83 crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Interstate 83 southbound in York County on Wednesday, Nov 9. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office, a coroner was dispatched at 4:59 p.m. to the area of Interstate 83 southbound at the Exit 28 off-ramp for a reported multi-vehicle accident with entrapment.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man charged for York County vehicle break-ins, stolen gun

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been charged for allegedly breaking into more than a dozen vehicles in York County and stealing a gun. According to the Northern York County Regional Police Department, officers were patrolling a Manchester Township housing development on Nov. 5 due to recent thefts.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pa. State Police to hold free child passenger seat checks

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is holding a Click It or Ticket seatbelt safety initiative between Nov. 14 and Nov. 27. During this time, department personnel certified as Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be holding free child seat fitting events at which caregivers can do the following:
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Victim shot in the leg after Lancaster Co. home is broken into

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a robbery that ended with the victim being shot in the leg by the home invader. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Lancaster, the early morning robbery had happened on the 800 block of Millwood Rd. in Pequea Township on Oct. 16 at around 4:51 a.m.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pottstown man apparent victim of fatal shooting in Reading

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Tuesday identified the man who died after a shooting in Reading over the weekend. Jefferson Etienne, 38, of Pottstown, was one of two people who were reportedly wounded by gunfire in the 400 block of South 16th Street early Saturday morning.
POTTSTOWN, PA
local21news.com

One killed in York County crash, officials say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was killed in a single vehicle accident in York County. The York County Coroner was dispatched to I-83 southbound around the Exit 28 off-ramp at 4:59 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash with an entrapment, according to the coroner's office. Police say, a...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fatal crash slows traffic on Interstate 83 in York County

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner was called to a crash on Interstate 83 in York County. Emergency dispatchers said the single-vehicle crash happened around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes near Exit 28 for Route 297 (Zions View/Strinestown). As of 9:30 p.m., the crash was cleared. Traffic...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster County man charged with 31 sex-related offenses

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested and charged with 31 sex-related offenses related to the sexual abuse of children, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD). Daniel Earl Edwards, who court documents say is from Manheim and is 53 years old, was arrested by NLCRPD patrol officers and detectives […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

