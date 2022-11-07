On the heels of landmark media deals in the Power Five in recent months, one of the Group of Five conferences sealed its own media agreement with ESPN and CBS Sports Network. Conference USA is undergoing massive changes in the coming years — five programs are scheduled to join in the near future to bring the conference’s total to 10 schools — but the conference announced a five-year media rights deal on Thursday that gives the conference stability on the revenue front. CBS will have tier one rights in the agreement, meaning that it will have first pick of preferred games in football and basketball and will televise championships, while ESPN will add valuable inventory to both its linear networks and ESPN+ digital platform.

