Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Clay County Elections 2022: Garrison wins District 11 Florida House seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Clay County alert: 2 traffic lights without power in Middleburg due to Tropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Choose Your View: Nicole impacts Northeast Florida
From flooding in Downtown St. Augustine and Doctors Lake to the impacts in Downtown Jacksonville and along the beaches, you can choose your view of what’s happening live with Tropical Storm Nicole from our News4JAX SkyCam Network. We’ve also got live cams from along the coast and cities throughout...
In preparation for Nicole, Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue issues beach safety alert through weekend
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – In preparation for Nicole, Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue issued a beach safety alert through the weekend. Officials are warning people not to go into the water due to the dangerous conditions. On Tuesday evening, lifeguards and crews could be seen getting ready for the storm....
Jacksonville Fair now closed Wednesday due to Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair will now be closed Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicole, fair officials announced. It was previously announced Tuesday that the fair will be closed Thursday because of the storm churching toward Florida. The fair still plans to reopen at 3 p.m....
‘Where did this come from?’ Clay County neighbors prepare for unexpected storm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla, — Clay County neighbors are going through déjà vu as they prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole. With Christmas just 46 days away, another storm is coming to town. ”I’m amazed,” said neighbor Thomas Mitchell as he let out a chuckle. “We don’t expect this, this time into the year.”
Local Jacksonville bakery “Sweet Twist”
Starter of “Sweet Twist”, local Jacksonville baker Eleonora Tasalova, pays us a visit with her daughters to showcase her hand crafted, European desserts. From unique flavored French macaron to gorgeous artisan cakes, there is a treat for everyone with a sweet tooth. Eleonora not only shares her products...
Rich Jones is News Director and the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.
Northeast Florida residents experience power outages as Nicole crosses over area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole makes its way through Northeast Florida Thursday, some residents are experiencing much-anticipated power outages due to strong winds and heavy rains impacting the area. According to the JEA outage map, outages were sporadic across Jacksonville. As of 11 a.m. on Thursday morning,...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Essential information for Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Northeast Florida, Clay County has provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm:. Residents can get the most up-to-date information on the Emergency Management Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages. We’ll also alert the local media to those changes as well. Alert.claycountygov.com is the best place to go for local preparedness tips, how to find your evacuation zone, flood zones, disaster kits, shelters, and more. Residents can sign up for alerts on that site too. The alerts can be sent as a text to their phone, an email, or a phone call.
Winds starting to whip in Jacksonville Beach as safety alert remains in place through weekend
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The winds began to noticeably pick up Wednesday morning in Jacksonville Beach as preparations continued for win, rain and possible flooding from Tropical Storm Nicole. The system is expected to become a hurricane before it strikes the Florida coast Wednesday night. Jacksonville Beach is scheduled...
NICOLE LIVE UPDATES: Evacuation orders in affect for Clay County, Nassau County
Tropical Storm Nicole continues to gain strength as its track aims toward Florida’s east coast. Read live updates below:. Nassau County has issued Evacuation Orders for Zones A & D. An Evacuation Zone Map can be located at www.onenassau.com/evacuations. There is also an interactive version at www.nassauflpa.com, under the GIS Mapping feature.
Jacksonville Humane Society invites community to massive free adoption weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Each year, more than 5 million pets enter animal shelters in need of loving homes. The Jacksonville Humane Society is proud to partner with PetSmart Charities, Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS), and Brochu Law, PLLC to offer a three-day long free adoption event from Friday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Nov. 13 to the community.
Mayor: Veterans Day Parade canceled Friday, Jacksonville Fair closing Thursday because of Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Among the closures and major schedule changes in preparation for Nicole, the Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade and breakfast on Friday will not take place, Mayor Lenny Curry announced Tuesday. Nicole was upgraded to a Tropical Storm on Tuesday and its biggest threat to the Jacksonville area...
Jacksonville prepares for Nicole: Mayor declares state of emergency, city to open shelters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced Wednesday that he has signed a declaration of a state of emergency in Duval County effective at midnight. He said “we do not expect evacuations,” but the city is still making shelters available. Curry said two shelters will open at 8 a.m. Thursday:
TIMELINE: Tropical Storm Nicole updates from Nov. 8
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole continues to gain strength as its track aims toward Florida’s east coast. CLICK HERE FOR WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9 LIVE UPDATES. Here are the latest updates on Nicole from Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh:. No direct Nicole impacts through tonight into midday Wed. Direct...
County by county: How Nicole is impacting waste collection in Northeast Florida
Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Nicole. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced the suspension of all garbage, recycling, bulk pickup and yard debris collections for Thursday, Nov. 10. He said that Friday, Nov. 11, will be collected as scheduled and that a makeup day for Thursday, Nov. 10, will be Saturday, Nov. 12.
Want to go to the Jacksonville Fair for free? Win tickets now
It doesn’t matter if you’re waiting in line for the rides or pigging out on a giant elephant ear and corn dog, there is something to do for everyone in the family at the Jacksonville Fair. That’s why we are giving away a pack of four tickets to...
Flooding reported in low-lying parts of St. Augustine ahead of Nicole
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – As Nicole on Wednesday evening gained hurricane strength while churning closer to Florida, voluntary evacuations began in the morning for coastal areas of St. Johns County. People who live in the city of St. Augustine, the city of St. Augustine Beach and those in...
16th Annual Holiday Spectacular Event
JOIN ST. JOHNS TOWN CENTER IN KICKING OFF THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH THE 16TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR. Celebrate the joy and magic of the holiday season at the 16th annual Holiday Spectacular on Saturday, November 12th. Shoppers, families and visitors are invited to attend this action-packed day of free, family fun and music performances here at the St. Johns Town Center Mall!
Tropical Storm Nicole: Closed locations and canceled events as storm nears Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, here is a list of locations that have closed or events that are being rescheduled or canceled throughout the area. This list will be updated as we get more information. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
County by county: Shelters opening in Northeast Florida as Nicole prompts evacuations
Some Northeast Florida counties are beginning to make decisions about evacuations and the opening of shelters ahead of the effects of Nicole. Here’s a look at the counties opening shelters so far:. St. Johns County. In anticipation of the effects from Nicole, voluntary evacuations will be in effect starting...
