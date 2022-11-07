ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Choose Your View: Nicole impacts Northeast Florida

From flooding in Downtown St. Augustine and Doctors Lake to the impacts in Downtown Jacksonville and along the beaches, you can choose your view of what’s happening live with Tropical Storm Nicole from our News4JAX SkyCam Network. We’ve also got live cams from along the coast and cities throughout...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Fair now closed Wednesday due to Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair will now be closed Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicole, fair officials announced. It was previously announced Tuesday that the fair will be closed Thursday because of the storm churching toward Florida. The fair still plans to reopen at 3 p.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Local Jacksonville bakery “Sweet Twist”

Starter of “Sweet Twist”, local Jacksonville baker Eleonora Tasalova, pays us a visit with her daughters to showcase her hand crafted, European desserts. From unique flavored French macaron to gorgeous artisan cakes, there is a treat for everyone with a sweet tooth. Eleonora not only shares her products...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Tropical Storm Nicole: Essential information for Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Northeast Florida, Clay County has provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm:. Residents can get the most up-to-date information on the Emergency Management Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages. We’ll also alert the local media to those changes as well. Alert.claycountygov.com is the best place to go for local preparedness tips, how to find your evacuation zone, flood zones, disaster kits, shelters, and more. Residents can sign up for alerts on that site too. The alerts can be sent as a text to their phone, an email, or a phone call.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Humane Society invites community to massive free adoption weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Each year, more than 5 million pets enter animal shelters in need of loving homes. The Jacksonville Humane Society is proud to partner with PetSmart Charities, Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS), and Brochu Law, PLLC to offer a three-day long free adoption event from Friday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Nov. 13 to the community.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

TIMELINE: Tropical Storm Nicole updates from Nov. 8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole continues to gain strength as its track aims toward Florida’s east coast. CLICK HERE FOR WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9 LIVE UPDATES. Here are the latest updates on Nicole from Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh:. No direct Nicole impacts through tonight into midday Wed. Direct...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

County by county: How Nicole is impacting waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Nicole. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced the suspension of all garbage, recycling, bulk pickup and yard debris collections for Thursday, Nov. 10. He said that Friday, Nov. 11, will be collected as scheduled and that a makeup day for Thursday, Nov. 10, will be Saturday, Nov. 12.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

16th Annual Holiday Spectacular Event

JOIN ST. JOHNS TOWN CENTER IN KICKING OFF THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH THE 16TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR. Celebrate the joy and magic of the holiday season at the 16th annual Holiday Spectacular on Saturday, November 12th. Shoppers, families and visitors are invited to attend this action-packed day of free, family fun and music performances here at the St. Johns Town Center Mall!
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy