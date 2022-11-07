Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Veterans Day Closures for Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley
With Veterans Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city and town closures happening in Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley. Town of Prescott Valley. The Town of Prescott Valley offices will be closed in...
theprescotttimes.com
Just In To The Newsroom
Starting on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 10am, Embry-Riddle’s Air Force ROTC Det 028 Honor Corps members will provide a 24-hour vigil at the Veterans of All Wars Memorial at the Courthouse Square in downtown Prescott, AZ, across from Whiskey Row on Montezuma St. The vigil can be viewed on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/events/980080080015239/
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley: Public Water Outage on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022
General Locations: The planned construction for the Florentine Road Improvement Project will temporarily affect water service. The area affected will be properties on Majesty Dr., Constance Dr. and on Corrine Dr. at the intersections at Florentine Rd. Work is scheduled to start at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 9th and should be completed by 2:00PM. Depending on the weather, there is a possibility of another water outage for Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 10AM to 2:00PM. Notices were provided to the residents impacted by this outage and the potential Thursday outage.
prescottenews.com
American Legion and Prescott Library Sidewalk Improvements Project – City of Prescott
The City of Prescott and their contractor, Fann Contracting, have begun the American Legion and Prescott Library Sidewalk Improvements Project. The project consists of removing and replacing the existing curb, gutter and sidewalks along the south side of East Goodwin Street, from South Pleasant Street to South Marina Street. Additional...
theprescotttimes.com
Your New Mayor Update, November 7, 2022
Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update. In the 1 PM Study Session, Council will hear a presentation from staff regarding Destination Accessibility Enchroma Color Blind glasses. Did you know that 1 in 12 men are color blind? 1 in 200 women are also color blind. This is an opportunity to ensure that everyone can see Prescott, with it’s exceptional beauty, in full color.
theprescotttimes.com
COX Services Expanding in Yavapai County
Utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds distributed by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, Cox Communications is moving forward on plans to bring Cox gig internet, TV, phone, and home security and automation services, as well as business services to more than 3000 residents in Black Canyon City and Congress. Cox representatives will be presenting the plan overview to County officials and the community on November 15, 2022, and all residents are invited to attend.
theprescotttimes.com
Mock DUI Crash at Local Highschool
On Halloween, Oct 31, 2022, the Prescott Valley Police Department and T&T Towing placed a wrecked vehicle on Arizona Agribusiness & Equine Center’s (AAEC) High School Campus in Prescott Valley. The vehicle was part of an Underage Driving While Impaired educational project. The vehicle sat at the high school until November 2nd.
theprescotttimes.com
Did You Know Chino Valley Police Has A Lost & Found
Lost and Found (updated as of 6/30/2021) The following items are lost, unclaimed, or found in possession of the Chino Valley Police Department. The Town of Chino Valley Police Department is hereby giving notice to any potential claimant of the listed items. Potential claimants will have a period of 30 days from the date of this publication to contact the Chino Valley Police Department Property and Evidence Section at 1950 Voss Drive, Chino Valley, AZ 86323 or by phone at (928)636-4223 ext 1278 to make a claim. Appointments will be made Monday – Thursday. If you do not call to make an appointment, the Property Technician may not be available to release your property. Proof of ownership will be required. Claimants must possess and show valid photo identification upon return of any property. At the end of this 30-day period all unclaimed items will be disposed of according to Arizona Revised Statutes 12-941, 12-942, 12-944 and 12-945.
AZFamily
DOJ sends election monitors to 5 Arizona counties to ensure voting law compliance
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Federal election monitors will be deployed to various poll locations in five Arizona counties starting Tuesday to monitor compliance with Federal Voting Rights Laws, the Department of Justice announced on Monday. Officials say that personnel from the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices...
theprescotttimes.com
New Verde Valley Dean at Yavapai College
Dr. Irina Del Genio Named Verde Valley Dean at Yavapai College. Dr. Irina Del Genio has been named the Yavapai College Verde Valley Dean. Del Genio comes to YC from Elgin Community College, where she served as the associate dean of the Liberal, Visual, and Performing Arts Division. She will...
Sedona Red Rock News
Proposed ‘Refuge at Sedona’ preliminary plat gets green light from P&Z
The city of Sedona’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a contested subdivision in West Sedona by a 4-1 vote on Oct. 18, despite concerns over safety, code variations and short-term rental use. Commissioner George Braam voted against. The Refuge at Sedona subdivision, proposed for 165 Golden Eagle Drive in...
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley Police ask public’s help to locate missing person
Prescott Valley Police ask public’s help to locate missing person. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate missing person, Patricia “Patty” Marie Whalen, who was last seen at her residence in Prescott Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Ms. Whalen is 5’9” tall, 140 lbs., with blue eyes and light brown, shoulder-length hair. She suffers from a variety of medical issues. Her cell phone is off. She does not have any vehicles and is usually seen walking barefoot.
knau.org
High winds and snow expected as storm moves into Northern Arizona
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of the region today. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. today through 5 a.m. Wednesday as another cold front moves into Northern Arizona. NWS says the Flagstaff area, Prescott, Williams and the Grand Canyon should expect...
theprescotttimes.com
“Let Your Voice Be Heard – Vote”
“Let Your Voice Be Heard – Vote” Election Day is tomorrow – Tuesday, November 8, 2022. • Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle M. Burchill would like to announce that tomorrow, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, is Election Day… “Let Your Voice Be Heard – Vote”.
prescottenews.com
Extra lanes are coming to Interstate 17: With a new flex lane, you’ll have to keep your eyes open – Bill Williams
When Arizona was a territory you could get a ride from Prescott to Phoenix on the Concord Stagecoach, replete with robberies by the highwaymen, right down the same path you take now. Interstate 17 was a stage coach trail before it was an Arizona federal highway; and the Black Canyon Freeway, started in 1956, wasn’t finished in northern Arizona until 1978, when the final stretch near Montezuma Castle opened to traffic near Camp Verde.
prescottenews.com
Opinion: Why Wait, Resign Now – Buz Williams
On Friday, October 28, 2022, I attended a Prescott Unified School Governing Board meeting at their headquarters on Gurley Street. I wanted to attend this meeting because I heard that the Governing Board was going to discuss a plan for replacing Superintendent Joe Howard who has stated that he was planning to resign in October of 2023. A couple of incidents occurred.
theprescotttimes.com
YC Women’s Basketball Prepares For First Home Action
PRESCOTT, Ariz. – College basketball is coming back to the Prescott campus of Yavapai College as the women’s team is scheduled for two home games inside of Walraven Gymnasium this week. Basketball kicks off on Thursday, November 10, at 6 p.m. when the Roughriders take on Arizona Christian...
Multivehicle crash closes I-40 eastbound near Parks, Bellemont
PARKS, Ariz. - Up to 17 vehicles are involved in a crash on I-40 near Parks, according to Ponderosa Fire Department.
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In Arizona
Thrillist compiled a list of the creepiest places to visit in each state.
