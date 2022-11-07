Read full article on original website
Boxes of Cookies Recalled
A Denver company is recalling boxes of its caramel-flavored cookies because they may be dangerous to consumers with peanut allergies. Hammond's Salted Caramel Cookies could include peanuts, but there is no warning on the packaging. People with an allergy to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction to the cookies.
Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason
Nestle USA (NSRGY) - Get Free Report is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and...
More Than 33,000 Pounds of Chicken & Pork Potstickers Are Being Recalled
It's a tough week for those of you that can't cook. After Costco said it was pulling nearly 150,000 pounds of chicken from freezers, JYC Enterprise, Inc. announced a frozen food recall of its own. The Texas-based manufacturer is recalling 33,280 pounds of frozen chicken and pork potstickers that were...
Nestlé announces nationwide recall of chocolate chip cookie dough product after finding plastic pieces
Nestlé USA announced last week it was voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products because of the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The affected products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S....
Hamburger recall: Return these beef burgers for a refund right away
When a food manufacturer produces items without the benefit of USDA inspection, there’s a risk of product recalls once inspectors eventually discover the items. That’s what happened with certain New Universal Nourishment hamburger patty products that are part of a new recall. USDA inspection certifies that food products...
Costco Recalls a Key Grocery Product After Consumer Complaints
Poultry company Foster Farms is recalling roughly 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken-breast patty products that were shipped to warehouse club chain Costco (COST) - Get Free Report. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said on Oct. 29 that the items may be contaminated with...
Pork recall: 4,137 pounds of potentially contaminated pork recalled in 9 states
People who might have purchased pork loin steak fritters from AdvancePierre Foods should ensure their supply doesn’t come from a lot that is subject to a new recall. The meat items in that specific lot might be contaminated with pieces of hard plastic, which can cause accidental injury if ingested.
Costco Is Recalling 148,000 Pounds of This Chicken Product
Beef, fish products recalled from two companies
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two companies are recalling beef and fish products in separate recalls, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition of Harlingen, Texas, is recalling about 22,061 pounds of frozen beef products because of misbranding and undeclared...
Nestlé Cookie Dough Has Been Recalled Because It Contains Plastic
Nestlé is recalling "a limited quantity" of Nestlé Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs. The cookie dough may contain pieces of soft plastic film, according to the notice shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall is limited to three batches of the Toll...
Over 7 Thousand Pounds of Sausage Recalled Due to Possible Contamination
Bob Evans has announced a recall of a hefty quantity of sausage products: over seven thousand pounds, to be more specific, so it's time to take another look at your frozen foods. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced late last week that the brand's Italian...
Bob Evans recalling 7,560 pounds of sausage in fear of contamination
Bob Evans Farms has recalled approximately 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage in fear of their products being contaminated with extraneous materials, according to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service. The item was recalled after Bob Evans informed FSIS that some consumers reported finding small pieces of thin blue...
