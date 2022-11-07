From late fall to winter, many consumers make the switch from cold ice cream to warmer options, like coffee and hot chocolate. To confirm the drop-off of ice cream sales in the cooler months, Ice Cream Profits conducted an interview with an ice cream franchise owner. "For us, January was usually our weakest month. But there were other businesses in colder regions of the U.S. that would see their sales dip strongly until spring," he said, revealing that most consumers in the winter opt for ice cream cakes instead. Eva Balazs, director of marketing and contract sales for New York's Perry's Ice Cream, agrees: "Weather does impact ice cream sales" (via Food Business News). She added that the demand is still high enough to keep them afloat.

6 DAYS AGO