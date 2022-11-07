ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Stock Sits on Key Support Amid Disappointing iPhone Update

By Bret Kenwell
 4 days ago

Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report stock made some notable headlines over the weekend, curbing its iPhone outlook.

That’s as production in China takes a hit due to additional covid lockdowns. Lockdowns in China have been more stringent than in many parts of the world and, at least in Apple’s case, that’s having a real-world impact in its busiest quarter.

That said, Apple stock has been wavering over the past few days as mega-cap tech comes under pressure.

Shares faded 11.1% last week as the stock quietly suffered its worst weekly loss since March 2020.

Despite the decline, Apple stock is down 25.8% from its all-time high, which is 10 percentage points better than the Nasdaq Composite and better than all of FAANG (and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Free Report).

The stock has faded from its post-earnings gain — the only mega-cap tech stock to rally on earnings this quarter — but it’s not exactly breaking down despite today’s news.

Trading Apple Stock on iPhone Production Update

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fe6zK_0j1uXE4V00
Weekly chart of Apple stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

For the most part, Apple stock has been chopping between $140 and $170 over the past year.

The stock initially rallied on earnings in October, but those gains have since faded as shares struggle with the 50-week moving average (roughly translated to the 200-day moving average for investors using a daily chart).

For the most part, Apple has avoided closing below $137 on a weekly basis for the past 12 months. In fact, it has done so just once.

With today’s high near $138, it’s clear this $137 to $138 zone remains a key pivot area for the stock. If Apple can’t regain this area, then the 2022 lows near $129 remain in play.

Below that would open the door down to the $118 to $120 area, where Apple stock would be 35% off its all-time high. For long-term investors, this may be enough of a discount to draw in some buyers.

If the stock continues lower, the 200-week moving average near $110 would be another area of interest.

On the upside, a move back over $138 — and preferably a close above it — puts the mid-$140s in play. Above that could put $150-plus in play, but the momentum is not with the bulls, even if support holds in the short term.

Above $157.50 and it’s a different story, but for now, investors should remain a bit cautious with this market leader.

