The journey to becoming Miss Trans Michigan USA 2023 has been a long and winding road for Jamie Ashby. The 38-year-old HR professional from Holt, a small town just south of Lansing, has faced more than her fair share of challenges along the way. But like the Nina Simone classic says: It’s a new day and a new life for Ashby, and she’s feeling good.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO