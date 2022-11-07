ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Mayor Walsh Says Pandemic Funding for Minority-Business “One Stop” Supports “A Growing City that Embraces Diversity and Creates Opportunity for All”

By Urban CNY News
urbancny.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

$444,000 in funding for minority-owned businesses in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — $444,000 has been approved in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for the city of Syracuse. The money will be used for the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) “One Stop” initiative. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh says this funding will be another step to growing the city into a place that embraces diversity […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Company news: Qiana Williams, Sunday Kulang and Cory Schad hired by CNY Community Foundation

The Central New York Community Foundation announced three new hires. Qiana Williams joined the organization as program officer. In her role she engages directly with community residents and nonprofit staff to assist in the design and implementation of the Community Foundation’s strategic initiatives and grantmaking. She has an extensive background in education and the arts. She formerly served as curator of public programs at the Everson Museum of Art, education curator at the Community Folk Art Center and humanities educator for the Syracuse City School District.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Oneida County Board of Legislators pass $494 million budget

The Oneida County Board of Legislators approved the $494 million 2023 budget and capital plan on Wednesday. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente presented the budget last month, which does not increase the property tax levy and includes the following allocations:. $14.2 million for mental health and suicide prevention for veterans.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Oneida County Executive responds to Hochul’s comment on SUNY Poly

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Based on Governor Kathy Hochul’s recent comments in the Times-Union, it seems as though her plans for the future of Utica are not what anyone was expecting.  While a reunification of the Colleges of Nanoscale Science and Engineering (CNSE), and SUNY Albany, is not unexpected – we want to know – what […]
UTICA, NY
waer.org

Syracuse takes another step toward approving overhaul of zoning ordinance

Syracuse's years-long effort to modernize its decades-old land use priorities has taken another step toward the finish line. Common Councilors on Monday approved the final environmental review for ReZone Syracuse, a state requirement that ensures no negative impact on the environment happens during rezoning changes. Councilor Pat Hogan said the...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse University makes historic choice for new board of trustees chair

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University this week named Jeffrey M. Scruggs as the next chair of its Board of Trustees. Scruggs, a longtime executive at the Goldman Sachs investment banking firm in New York City, will become the first person of color to chair the university’s governing body, SU said in a news release. He will succeed current chair Kathleen A. Walters, whose term expires in May 2023.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Micron deal lures some voters to the polls in Clay

Clay, N.Y. — With last month’s announcement that Micron will open a chip manufacturing facility in Clay, the town’s residents made their way to the polls to cast their vote on the future of their neighborhood. Eric Sullivan, who owns an accounting firm, said he was pleased...
CLAY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Baldwinsville Board of Education to come to a decision on superintendent within two weeks

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Board of Education announced Monday night they plan to have a decision on the fate of suspended Superintendent Jason Thomson before the board’s next regularly scheduled meeting on November 21. The Board of Education met Monday night for a special executive session where suspended Superintendent Jason Thomson and his […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
waer.org

Election 2022: See winners in local, state races

U.S. Senator (D) Chuck Schumer, 56.34%(R) Joe Pinion, 41.2%. NY-22 Congressional District(D) Francis Conole, 49.31%(R) Brandon Williams, 48.77%. 48th State Senate District(D) Rachel May, 48.91%(R) Julie Abbott, 41.87%. 50th State Senate District(D) John Mannion, 48.97%(R) Rebecca Shiroff, 49.29%. 126th Assembly District(D) Bruce MacBain, 40.38%(R) John Lemondes, 56.18%. 127th Assembly District(D)...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Onondaga County voter turnout so far

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — So far, a total of 82,742 votes have been processed on Election Day, as of 4 p.m. according to the Onondaga County Board of Elections. The BOE says from 2-3 p.m., 7,668 votes have been processed and 9,266 have been processed from 3-4 p.m. Absentee ballots are what New York […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
urbancny.com

City of Syracuse Offices to Close in Observance of The Veterans Day Holiday

Syracuse, N.Y. – City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closed in observance of the Veterans Day holiday on Friday, November 11. Trash and recycling collection will operate according to regular schedule. The Department of Public Works yard waste self-drop off site, located at 1200 Canal Street, will be open.
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

Work Zone Alert: Bridge Repairs – Caughdenoy Road over Oneida River

Location of the road work is Caughdenoy Road over Oneida River. Work consists of Bridge Repairs Schedule: Thursday, November 10 – Friday, November 11, 2022. Impact will include, one lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers As with any roadway project, the Onondaga County Department of Transportation respectfully asks the traveling public to reduce your speed within the work zone, use caution, and be mindful of roadside workers and construction vehicles. “For updates on this and other Onondaga County DOT projects, visit our website, or follow us on Facebook”
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Elections 2022: Williams declares victory; Hochul beats Zeldin (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 9)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 60; Low: 37. Partly cloudy, not as cool; see the 5-day forecast. PASTA OVER POLITICS: Syracuse’s beloved Election Day tradition returned on Tuesday with politicians and political candidates gathering to eat together before voting ends. The staff and volunteers at Our Lady of Pompei served 6,000 meatballs and hundreds of spaghetti dinners at the church’s school cafeteria. In a rare bipartisan moment, Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams, the two candidates for NY-22′s hotly contested race for Congress, sat down to share lunch together at the event. (Katrina Tulloch)
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy