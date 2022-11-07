ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton decides against White House bid

By Alex Kienlen
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The answer to the question of “Will he run?” came Monday when Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton said he would not be mounting a campaign for president in the 2024 election.

In an interview with Fox News published Monday , Cotton said his family was the consideration in his decision not to pursue a presidential nomination. Cotton with his wife Anna are the parents of 5-year-old and 7-year-old boys.

The senator had appeared nationally supporting Republicans in mid-term elections and as a political commentator on news broadcasts. Cotton is the first nationally prominent politician to withdraw from the nomination process.

Politico had reported in June that Cotton was meeting with donors and discussing a planned White House bid. He was quoted stating he had $8 million from his Senate campaign that could be moved to a presidential bid.

In the Monday interview, Cotton was quoted as saying his withdrawal from the 2024 campaign does not mean a future presidential run would not be considered.

