Today, the Third Judicial Court for the county of Wayne in the state of Michigan threw out the non- sensical, frivolous lawsuit filed by Republican candidate for Michigan Secretary of State Kristina Karamo, Philip O’Halloran, and their cohorts. The court ruled that, “a delay would impact approximately 60,000 absentee ballots that have been returned to the city of Detroit Clerk’s office by the time the November 3, 2022 injunctive hearing occurred. The prejudice to the city of Detroit and by extension the voters who have submitted absentee ballots is enormous. Tens of thousands of city of Detroit voters would be disenfranchised unless the doctrine of laches is applied in this eleventh hour challenge. Plaintiffs sat on their hands for months before bringing a complaint forward. Basically this is unacceptable and cannot be permitted.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO