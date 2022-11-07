Read full article on original website
KXLY
Some clouds and a lot of cold – Mark
Today, we’ll see sun with clouds, and isolated light flurries are possible. We’ll have continued cold temperatures during the day and night, with everything running 10 degrees below average. There will be light winds, so that helps with wind chill factors. Plan my day. The wind chill will...
KXLY
Another cold night, but not as windy – Matt
Yes, it’s still cold and it’s not warming up anytime soon. Lows will be into the mid-teens tonight with single digits in some of our northern valleys. We will warm up slightly over the weekend and settle into low 20s in the morning and mid-teens in the afternoon. We are not expecting snow out side of a couple mountain flurries in the next seven days.
KXLY
Coldest temps of the season Tuesday morning! – Emily
SPOKANE, Wash. — Pull out all the winter staples for the next few days—long johns, hats, mittens, scarves, heaviest coats, etc. The cold front pushed through this morning and we’re left with much colder temps through the remainder of this work week. Temps tonight will be in the teens which means all the snow/slush will freeze making for slick driving conditions and sidewalks both tonight and tomorrow morning. Early morning temps on Tuesday will be the coldest of the season thus far. With this, we’ll have plenty of sunshine through the remainder of the week, but don’t be deceived by that- it’ll be COLD!
KREM
Spokane News & Weather: Nov. 8 | Up with KREM
Icy roads, school closures & delays, freezing temperatures, plus it's election day. Spokane News & Weather for November 8, 2022.
KXLY
More snow overnight before the cold moves in – Matt
Snow has kept falling in Okanogan County today, getting up close to a foot of snow as of 4 p.m. The snow spreads further east tonight across all of our northern counties where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect tonight and tomorrow. Heavy snow will continue to fall with up to an additional 12 inches in Okanogan County, 4-6 inches in Stevens, Ferry, and Pend Oreille Counties, and 6-8 inches in Boundary and Bonner counties.
KREM
Spokane snow update: Monday, Nov. 7 at 5 am
Snow is falling in Spokane and the Inland Northwest on Monday morning. It is expected to continue through the morning commute.
Do you feel that this winter is warmer than before in Spokane?
The past eight years are on track to be the eight warmest on record, fueled by ever rising greenhouse gas concentrations and accumulated heat. Do you feel that this winter is not so cold? Please share with us .
Prepare for icy conditions amidst INW’s first major snowstorm
SPOKANE, Wash. — This fresh wave of winter weather is bringing with it slick road conditions. With the number of hills scattered throughout Spokane, it can make for an icy commute. Snow removal crews have been called into action. “With this amount of snow this is basically what we would call a maintenance plow,” said Kirsten Davis, communications manager for...
KXLY
Winter weather advisory today and very cold tonight – Mark
Snow will be falling in the area for most of the morning, and it will continue through the day to the north. Tonight, we see arctic air move in, with cold days and bitter cold nights through the end of the week. Plan my day. We’ll have morning snow until...
FOX 28 Spokane
Baby it’s COLD outside!
There is sunshine in the forecast and that will at least make it seem a little warmer. However, temperatures will be 10-20° below average for this time of the year, with daytime highs only in the low to mid 30’s and overnight lows that will drop into the teens and single digits. This cold air mass isn’t moving anytime soon, so dig out the warm fuzzy socks, get ready to kick up the heat and throw another blanket on the bed.
KREM
Ice prompts school closures and delays for Tuesday near Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A combination of compacted snow and freezing temperatures turned many Spokane roads into an icy mess on Tuesday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) had crews out overnight working on major freeways and highways and for the most part, they are wet but clear. However, getting out of your neighborhood could be difficult as those roads have not been treated with deicer.
KXLY
The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt
The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
Bonner County Daily Bee
'I felt the house shake'
Just before going to bed about 10 p.m. Friday, George Sayler looked out the window that offers a view of Lake Coeur d’Alene. His attention, though, was on the two ponderosa pines that stood more than 100 feet tall and angled toward his home at 11th and Ash in the Sanders Beach neighborhood.
FOX 28 Spokane
School closures and delays for Tuesday, Nov. 8
SPOKANE, Wash. – With compact snow and ice of the roadways, some schools have closed or are planning for delays on Tuesday. Central Valley SD | Snow Bus Routes for Some Routes. Freeman SD | 2 Hours Late |. Lakeland SD | No School |. Mead SD | 2...
KREM
Snow prompts school closures and delays for Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — School districts across the Inland Northwest are closing due to inclement winter weather on Monday. All Saints Catholic School - 2-hour delay. Extended Care and Shuttle service will also operate on a 2-hour delay. No Preschool. Cheney School District - 2-hour delay. Christian Heritage School -...
Thousands of Avista customers without power as snow falls
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of homes are without power as snow falls on the Inland Northwest. As of 7:50 a.m, 2,255 Avista customers were without service. Outages have been reported in the Spokane area, all the way north into Kettle Falls. Crews are being dispatched to repair outages, but timelines vary depending on location. Check the outage map here. READ: Plan...
Avista reports hundreds without power in snow, freezing temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people across the Inland Northwest lost power on Monday as snow blanketed the area and temperatures fell below freezing. As of Tuesday afternoon, Avista reported 636 customers still without power. That is down from Monday afternoon when more than 6,100 customers were affected. The...
KLEWTV
Strongest winds for LCV and Palouse expected around 1a
The National Weather Service Spokane is forecasting winds to be stronger than what was predicted earlier this week. Potential impacts include tree damage and power outages, lightweight objects blown around, and very difficult road travel. During a special morning briefing on Friday, officials said the strongest winds are expected during...
Thousands without power in Spokane and North Idaho due to gusty winds in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane and North Idaho residents are seeing the aftermath of strong winds that hit the region on Friday night. The strong winds left thousands without power and some downed branches across the roads. A High Wind Warning was issued for a majority of the Inland...
bonnersferryherald.com
Winter Weather Advisory until 4 p.m. Monday
The Boundary County Sheriff's Office send out a winter weather advisory early Monday morning due to snow accumulations between three and six inches with local amounts up to 9 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting 35 to 45 mph. This includes: Priest River, Eastport, Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Athol, and Schweitzer...
