SPOKANE, Wash. — Pull out all the winter staples for the next few days—long johns, hats, mittens, scarves, heaviest coats, etc. The cold front pushed through this morning and we’re left with much colder temps through the remainder of this work week. Temps tonight will be in the teens which means all the snow/slush will freeze making for slick driving conditions and sidewalks both tonight and tomorrow morning. Early morning temps on Tuesday will be the coldest of the season thus far. With this, we’ll have plenty of sunshine through the remainder of the week, but don’t be deceived by that- it’ll be COLD!

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO