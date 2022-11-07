Read full article on original website
As Amy Schumer’s son is rushed to hospital with RSV, what parents need to know about the common virus
Comedian Amy Schumer has revealed her young son was been rushed to hospital after suffering from the respiratory illness RSV (respiratory syncytial virus).The common childhood infection usually only causes mild cold-like symptoms in young children, but around three in every 100 will have symptoms severe enough to need hospital treatment – like Schumer’s three-year-old son Gene.Schumer wrote on Instagram: “This was the hardest week of my life. I missed Thursday rehearsals [for Saturday Night Live] when my son was rushed to ER and admitted for RSV. Shout out to all the parents going though this right now.” Now, Schumer says...
Business Insider
Amy Schumer said her 3-year-old son was hospitalized with a respiratory virus 2 days before she hosted 'Saturday Night Live'
Amy Schumer said Sunday her 3-year-old son Gene was hospitalized with respiratory syncytial virus. The comedian shared that Gene was rushed to the ER two days before she hosted "Saturday Night Live." "This was the hardest week of my life," Schumer wrote Sunday in the caption of an Instagram. The...
toofab.com
Today's Dylan Dreyer Felt 'Helpless' After Sons Were Admitted to Emergency Room For RSV
"I kept my hand on his heart the whole night" Dylan Dreyer is recalling her family’s scary run-in with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The 31-year-old "TODAY" co-host opened up to People about her experience dealing with RSV when her sons Russell "Rusty" James, 13 months, and Oliver George, 2, were rushed to the emergency room after contracting the virus.
Popculture
Tia Mowry Opens up About Her Medical Condition Not Being Diagnosed for Years
Tia Mowry is talking about a skin condition that's plagued her entire life. As a brand ambassador for Aveeno, she revealed her battle with eczema. "Skin sensitivities are often seen as a weakness or an imperfection, the 44-year-old Family Reunion star told Us Weekly. "And it's something that we don't necessarily talk about." it's a condition that Mowry and her mother, Darlene, battled with for years. She remembers getting "circle patches" on her arms as a child. "[My mom would tell me] 'Oh, that's just from the sun,' or 'those are sunspots," she added, noting them being unfamiliar with how the condition develops on melanated skin. It wasn't until she became an adult and sought treatment that she learned what she was dealing with.
My baby boy’s rare condition that means I have to hold him all day long – and move him every hour at night
HAVING children is tiring, but one mum has revealed she is up every hour with her little boy due to a rare condition. Charlene Stewart's baby Blake has spina bifida, which affects the spine and is usually apparent at birth. Because of this, the mum-of-five has to hold her baby...
Father of infant hospitalized with RSV warns parents to be alert as respiratory illness spreads quickly
Last week, Stephen Balka found himself living a parent's nightmare. His 2-month-old son Adrian was struggling to breathe, sometimes going as long as seven seconds between gasping breaths, the father said.
Our granddaughter was born with velocardiofacial syndrome. What causes it?
Q: My newborn granddaughter, who we have not yet met, was diagnosed with velocardiofacial syndrome. What is this? What can we expect?. A: A medical syndrome is a group of symptoms/conditions that may occur in combination. Many congenital (present at birth) syndromes occur because some anomaly or issue occurred as the fetus was forming, and so any of the body organs/systems developing at that time could be affected.
Yes, adults can get RSV too. Here's what to know about the viral illness that's sending kids to the ICU.
You've probably had RSV before, and you'll probably get it again. The illness can be dangerous for babies and grandparents.
‘Something no parent ever wants to see’: Mother talks about baby’s experience with RSV
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Health experts warn Respiratory Syncytial Virus, commonly referred to as RSV, is spreading quickly across the United States, overwhelming numerous children’s hospitals. RSV is primarily linked to inflamed or infected airways in the lungs of children less than one-year-old, according to the Centers for...
KEYT
RSV in children: Symptoms, treatment and what parents should know
In September, an 8-month-old baby came into Dr. Juanita Mora’s office in Chicago with an infection the doctor hadn’t expected to see for another two months: RSV. Like her peers across the country, the allergist and immunologist has been treating little ones with this cold-like virus well before the season usually starts.
