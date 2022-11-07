Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Turco leading 27th District race in Newington, New Britain; other Democrats also ahead
NEWINGTON – State Rep. Gary Turco was leading GOP opponent Nancy Cappello for the 27th House District seat Tuesday night. Unofficial results that came in indicated that the incumbent candidate was ahead by 1,000 votes. That did not include about 1,600 absentee ballots that had yet to be counted.
Journal Inquirer
Hall defeats Despard, retains seat
Republican Carol Hall defeated Democrat Matthew Despard Tuesday night to win her fourth term as state representative of the 59th House District. Hall has held the seat since 2016. Hall said the people of Enfield and East Windsor, and their ability to judge character, are why she won.
sheltonherald.com
Democrat Jahana Hayes victorious over Republican George Logan in tight race for CT’s 5th District
WATERBURY — It took longer than expected for a candidate to emerge victorious in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District race, but two-term Democrat Jahana Hayes declared victory Wednesday after a hard-fought election over a GOP challenger that came down to a victory margin of 1,800 votes. Hayes released a statement...
New Britain Herald
Democrats sweep on Election Night in New Britain; Republicans celebrate passage of Charter amendments
NEW BRITAIN – Democrats swept the legislature in Tuesday’s election, while republicans celebrated the passage of amendments to the City’s Charter. New Britain’s contingent was led by Sen. Rick Lopes, who won by 53% to defeat Republican Town Committee Chairman Tremell Collins for the 6th District seat, according to unofficial results Wednesday. Collins was favored by about 47% of voters in the 6th Senate District, which includes parts of Farmington and Berlin as well as New Britain.
trumbulltimes.com
As Bob Stefanowski watched CT election results come in, two towns stuck out
TRUMBULL – As Bob Stefanowksi watched the vote tallies come in on election night, he kept a close eye on two Republican bellwether towns where Gov. Ned Lamont was outperforming expectations – a sign that his second bid for governor was slipping away from him. New Canaan, where...
ctexaminer.com
Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut
While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
New Britain Herald
Cooley victorious over Martinez for 22nd House District
PLAINVILLE – Republican Francis Rexford Cooley emerged victorious on Tuesday night over his opponent, Rebecca Martinez, in a race that was wide open after the retirement of Bill Petit. Cooley, according to unofficial results, was victorious in a bid to represent the newly redrawn 22nd House District – which...
New Britain Herald
Veach, Fazzino come out on top in Berlin, plus more winners
BERLIN – The results are finally in and Donna Veach and Jonathan “Jack” Fazzino came out on top as the winners for their races in the mid-term elections held on Tuesday. The Republican incumbent Veach, who is also a town councilor and development director at the Youth Museum & Hungerford Nature Center, was re-elected for State Representative of District 30.
newbritainindependent.com
Democrats Big Win in New Britain; 5th Congressional District Close; Charter Questions Approved, But With Many Voters Not Voting
Democrats appeared to have won big, across the board, in New Britain, but some multi-town elections, especially for the 5th Congressional District, were still left very close. Meanwhile, Charter ballot questions were approved, but with a large number of voters abstaining from voting on the questions. In the statewide elections...
NBC Connecticut
Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut
Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass. Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.
Bristol couple charged in string of violent robberies across Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol couple has been accused of committing a string of violent robberies across Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and 40-year-old Rebecca Barbera robbed dozens of businesses in September and October, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Cross is also facing a narcotics distribution charge. The […]
AP declares Jahana Hayes victor in 5th District race
A contest carrying Republicans’ hopes of winning a U.S. House seat in Connecticut for the first time in over a decade remained undecided Wednesday.
wiltonbulletin.com
Lawsuit filed over proposed early voting amendment in Connecticut
As people headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on a constitutional amendment that would allow early voting in Connecticut, a Superior Court Judge in Hartford was hearing a lawsuit arguing that the constitutional amendment is unlawful. Judge Cesar Noble held a brief hearing Tuesday afternoon on the pro se...
Eyewitness News
Voter turnout looks to be high, CT secretary of the state says
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Voter turnout in Connecticut appeared to be high, at least as of noon on Election Day. Connecticut Secretary of the State Mark Kohler provided an update to Channel 3. Kohler was at the E.B. Kennelly School in Hartford. Since the polls opened at 6 a.m., there...
New Britain Herald
Newington voters will encounter single question encompassing 18 different changes to Charter on Election Day
NEWINGTON – Voters will encounter a single question that encompasses 18 different changes to the town’s Charter when they head to the polls Tuesday. The Town Council approved the proposed amendments to the document back in August, after the Charter Revision Commission completed its work. Commission Chairman Joe...
New Britain Herald
Southington has several races on ballot
SOUTHINGTON – Election Day will see local Republicans and Democrats face off in several races. Republican incumbent Rob Sampson is running for re-election to the 16th Senate District. He is being challenged by Democrat Christopher Robertson. Sampson, who was first elected to the senate seat in 2020, has received...
Doucette re-elected to Manchester-Glastonbury House seat
State Rep. Jason Doucette was elected Tuesday to his third, two-year term representing the 13th House District in southeastern Manchester and northeastern Glastonbury after a race that featured controversy over where his opponent, Republican newcomer Donna Meier, stood on abortion. Doucette said Tuesday evening at Glastonbury Democratic headquarters on Main...
These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state. It’s a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday’s ballot in three municipalities. Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit […]
New Britain Herald
No. 6 New Britain sweeps No. 27 Middletown in CIAC First Round
The No. 6 New Britain Golden Hurricanes girls’ volleyball team (17-3) made quick work of the visiting No. 27 Middletown Blue Dragons (7-10) on Monday night in the CIAC Class LL First Round. The Canes took down the Dragons in straight sets and never allowed more than 12 points at any point.
New Britain Herald
Art Schaller Jr., owner of Schaller in New Britain, one of six in state to be honored on National Philanthropy Day
NEW BRITAIN – Art Schaller, Jr., owner of Schaller in New Britain, is one of six Connecticut philanthropists to be honored by The Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Fairfield County Connecticut and Connecticut Chapters’ at its annual Connecticut’s National Philanthropy Day Celebration on Friday, November 18. “National...
