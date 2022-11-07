ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

Hall defeats Despard, retains seat

Republican Carol Hall defeated Democrat Matthew Despard Tuesday night to win her fourth term as state representative of the 59th House District. Hall has held the seat since 2016. Hall said the people of Enfield and East Windsor, and their ability to judge character, are why she won.
ENFIELD, CT
New Britain Herald

Democrats sweep on Election Night in New Britain; Republicans celebrate passage of Charter amendments

NEW BRITAIN – Democrats swept the legislature in Tuesday’s election, while republicans celebrated the passage of amendments to the City’s Charter. New Britain’s contingent was led by Sen. Rick Lopes, who won by 53% to defeat Republican Town Committee Chairman Tremell Collins for the 6th District seat, according to unofficial results Wednesday. Collins was favored by about 47% of voters in the 6th Senate District, which includes parts of Farmington and Berlin as well as New Britain.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut

While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

Cooley victorious over Martinez for 22nd House District

PLAINVILLE – Republican Francis Rexford Cooley emerged victorious on Tuesday night over his opponent, Rebecca Martinez, in a race that was wide open after the retirement of Bill Petit. Cooley, according to unofficial results, was victorious in a bid to represent the newly redrawn 22nd House District – which...
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Veach, Fazzino come out on top in Berlin, plus more winners

BERLIN – The results are finally in and Donna Veach and Jonathan “Jack” Fazzino came out on top as the winners for their races in the mid-term elections held on Tuesday. The Republican incumbent Veach, who is also a town councilor and development director at the Youth Museum & Hungerford Nature Center, was re-elected for State Representative of District 30.
BERLIN, CT
newbritainindependent.com

Democrats Big Win in New Britain; 5th Congressional District Close; Charter Questions Approved, But With Many Voters Not Voting

Democrats appeared to have won big, across the board, in New Britain, but some multi-town elections, especially for the 5th Congressional District, were still left very close. Meanwhile, Charter ballot questions were approved, but with a large number of voters abstaining from voting on the questions. In the statewide elections...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut

Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass. Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Bristol couple charged in string of violent robberies across Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol couple has been accused of committing a string of violent robberies across Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and 40-year-old Rebecca Barbera robbed dozens of businesses in September and October, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Cross is also facing a narcotics distribution charge. The […]
BRISTOL, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Lawsuit filed over proposed early voting amendment in Connecticut

As people headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on a constitutional amendment that would allow early voting in Connecticut, a Superior Court Judge in Hartford was hearing a lawsuit arguing that the constitutional amendment is unlawful. Judge Cesar Noble held a brief hearing Tuesday afternoon on the pro se...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Voter turnout looks to be high, CT secretary of the state says

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Voter turnout in Connecticut appeared to be high, at least as of noon on Election Day. Connecticut Secretary of the State Mark Kohler provided an update to Channel 3. Kohler was at the E.B. Kennelly School in Hartford. Since the polls opened at 6 a.m., there...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

Southington has several races on ballot

SOUTHINGTON – Election Day will see local Republicans and Democrats face off in several races. Republican incumbent Rob Sampson is running for re-election to the 16th Senate District. He is being challenged by Democrat Christopher Robertson. Sampson, who was first elected to the senate seat in 2020, has received...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Doucette re-elected to Manchester-Glastonbury House seat

State Rep. Jason Doucette was elected Tuesday to his third, two-year term representing the 13th House District in southeastern Manchester and northeastern Glastonbury after a race that featured controversy over where his opponent, Republican newcomer Donna Meier, stood on abortion. Doucette said Tuesday evening at Glastonbury Democratic headquarters on Main...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state. It’s a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday’s ballot in three municipalities. Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

No. 6 New Britain sweeps No. 27 Middletown in CIAC First Round

The No. 6 New Britain Golden Hurricanes girls’ volleyball team (17-3) made quick work of the visiting No. 27 Middletown Blue Dragons (7-10) on Monday night in the CIAC Class LL First Round. The Canes took down the Dragons in straight sets and never allowed more than 12 points at any point.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Art Schaller Jr., owner of Schaller in New Britain, one of six in state to be honored on National Philanthropy Day

NEW BRITAIN – Art Schaller, Jr., owner of Schaller in New Britain, is one of six Connecticut philanthropists to be honored by The Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Fairfield County Connecticut and Connecticut Chapters’ at its annual Connecticut’s National Philanthropy Day Celebration on Friday, November 18. “National...
NEW BRITAIN, CT

