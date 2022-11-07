Read full article on original website
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups, Week 10: Adds to help your playoff push
Just in case you hadn't noticed, it's getting pretty late in your fantasy season. If you happen to have a 4-5 or 3-6 fantasy squad (or worse) at this stage, we would advise you to completely dismiss the FAB recommendations below and simply shove your chips to the middle of the table. You don't have the luxury of saving for December. For you, the playoffs have effectively begun. Another four teams are on bye this week (Jets, Patriots, Bengals, Ravens), so, unfortunately, things aren't getting any easier.
Fantasy Football Week 10: Wide Receiver rankings
There are storylines galore (fantasy and otherwise) in this week's matchup between the Vikings and Bills in Buffalo, and we surely won't get through them all here. Minnesota is 7-1 and a winner of six straight games, while 6-2 Buffalo — a Super Bowl favorite if not the favorite — is coming off a stunning loss to the Jets. Former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum would lead the Bills if Josh Allen (elbow) can't play, and that of course means potential Keenum-to-Stefon Diggs connections. (Look away, Saints fans.) This will be Diggs' first time playing against his old team since the star wide receiver was traded to Buffalo in 2020. And two brothers sharing the field (RBs Dalvin Cook and James Cook) always makes for a cool story.
ESPN
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Cowboys in on Odell Beckham Jr., Josh Allen's elbow injury concern, Leonard Fournette frustrated
Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. The news: ESPN's Todd Archer reported that owner and general manager Jerry...
3 Head Coach Candidates for Carolina Panthers
The Panthers fired their head coach, Matt Rhule, after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season. He amassed a record of 11-27 in two-plus years as Carolina’s head coach. Former one-and-done Cardinals coach Steve Wilks has replaced Rhule in the interim, but it is unclear whether or not he’ll remain past this season.
5 Potential Head Coach Candidates for The Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the season. Here are five potential head coach candidates for the Indianapolis Colts. Naming Jeff Saturday the head coach came out of nowhere, but Jim Irsay seems to have a lot of belief in him. He doesn’t have coaching experience at the collegiate or NFL level and is more known for his days as Peyton Manning’s center. Regardless, if interim coaches do well, they usually get a decent look when owners are trying to find a new lead man and with Saturday’s public approval from his owner, he may get the benefit of the doubt.
Philadelphia Eagles Week 10 Preview
The Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) are taking on the Washington Commanders (4-5) this Monday night on primetime television. These teams have already met once this year in Week 3. The Eagles handled the Commanders quite easily by a score of 24-8. However, it is harder to beat a team twice, which will be the task of the Eagles come Monday night. This article will preview the Philadelphia Eagles Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders.
Is Father Time Finally Catching Up With LeBron James?
LeBron James’ 20 NBA is in full swing. The question that has been following him since before the season is “is father time finally catching up with LeBron James?”. Nine games into the season, it does not seem like father time has caught up with the 37 year old James. While he is off to a decent start, The Los Angeles Lakers are not. James is averaging 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 36.1 minutes per game. The Lakers have a 2-7 record and are 27 out of 30 for points made in the NBA.
2 players knocking at door named Bucs Players of the Year
Meet a couple of players who you could see in Pittsburgh this year in the Pirates minor league player and pitcher of the year this past season
NFL Head Coaching Changes
Every year there are plenty of coaches fired and hired. Here are the NFL head coaching changes for this year. Note: This article will be updated throughout the season and offseason. AFC South. Fired: Frank Reich. Interim: Jeff Saturday. Hired: TBD. NFC South. Fired: Matt Rhule. Interim: Steve Wilks. Hired:...
Johnathan Abram Cut by Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have cut Johnathan Abram after failing to trade him at the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Abram makes the fourth player drafted in the first round from 2019-2021 that the Raiders have cut from the roster. On Tuesday, PFF’s Ari Meirov listed the Raiders first round selections...
Carzzy Back to MAD Lions According to Reports
The LEC rosters are starting to come together more and more. According to LEC Wooloo, Carzzy will be making his way back to MAD Lions after a season apart. Here is the latest on the move and what it does for Carzzy, MAD Lions and Team Vitality. The Tweet is...
Jacque Vaughn Named Nets Head Coach
The Nets fired head coach Steve Nash, a Hall of Fame player, after a two-plus year tenure. They named a replacement for Nash a little over a week later; Jacque Vaughn, who has served as an interim head coach and an assistant coach for the team since 2016. The Athletic’s...
Full World Cup Roster for U.S.A.
The U.S.A.’s 2022 World Cup roster has finally been announced just two weeks ahead of the kickoff in Qatar. Fox Soccer’s official Twitter account released the roster after a television special. Take a look at the U.S.A.’s full 2022 World Cup roster below. Cameron Carter-Vickers. Sergino Dest.
Boston Uprising Part Ways with Head Coach Ascoft
In the very early stages of the offseason, teams are looking to make moves quick. Organizations want to give themselves ample time to find the best available option for their team. At the same time, coaches and players are hoping to do the same when they feel it is time to move on. For Valentin “Ascoft” Wulfman, that was exactly the case. On Wednesday Novemeber 9, the Boston Uprising announced the departure of interim Head Coach Ascoft.
