Syracuse man stole handgun from car at Destiny USA, fentanyl found during arrest, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been charged with stealing a handgun from a car at Destiny USA and for having 94 envelopes of fentanyl, police said. Michael J. Pagan, 19, stole a credit card and a Glock model 19 .45 caliber semiautomatic handgun from a Kia Sorrento registered in Pennsylvania on Oct. 24, Syracuse police said in a felony complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
Syracuse Police Release Updated Timeline for Alexis Sellin/Jami Crawford Homicide Investigation
On Wednesday, August 24th, 2022, at approximately 3:39 P.M, Syracuse Police Officers responded to Aberdeen Apartments, located at 3101 Burnet Ave., in regards to a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located a male victim, identified as Jami Crawford 46, and a female victim, identified as Alexis Sellin 32. It was evident that both had been shot several times. Both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later. A five-year-old child was also discovered unharmed inside the same apartment at that time.
On the Lookout: Katherine Turner
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for 33-year-old Katherine Turner. Deputies say Turner is wanted for one bench warrant and four separate arrest warrants. Bench Warrant:. She was charged with the following after she was...
IPD investigating six commercial burglaries
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are investigating several commercial burglaries. Police say calls were made beginning around 4:30 Tuesday morning. Officers later determined there were six commercial burglaries. Investigators say there were signs of forced entry through unlocked windows and in one case, a car was stolen and found a few blocks away.
Criminally negligent homicide 1 of 276 new arrests added to syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Oct. 2 to Nov. 6, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 17 to 67.
State Police charge Boonville man with felony criminal mischief
BOONVILLE- A man from Northern Oneida County is faced with a felony offense in the wake of a reported domestic incident in the town of Boonville, authorities say. Kody T. Smith, 29, of Boonville, NY was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with one felony count of criminal mischief in the third-degree (property value > $250).
Tompkins County man crashes car, charged with felonies
On Halloween, New York State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash near Virgil and Bradshaw Roads in the Town of Dryden.
Driver dead after 2-car crash in Oneida County, deputies say
Verona, N.Y. — A driver died Wednesday after two vehicles crashed in the town of Verona, deputies said. Deputies were called to Route 31 near Kelly Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for the crash, Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol said in a news release Wednesday night. A driver of one...
Herkimer PD look to ID teens after Walmart incident
The Herkimer police department is looking to identify two teens after an incident on October 29. Police report the teens were involved in smashing milk on the floor of a Walmart.
2 charged after man beat with baseball bat in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- A man and a woman from Utica were arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a victim with a baseball bat. On Nov. 1, at about 10 p.m. Utica police responded to reports of menacing and assault on the 1500 block of Neilson Street. Upon arrival, the...
6-year-old boy hit by pickup in Madison County, taken to Syracuse hospital, deputies say
Nelson, N.Y. — A 6-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle Monday after the boy went into a road in Madison County, deputies said. Shortly after 4 p.m., deputies responded to the 2900 block of Dugway Road in the town of Nelson after the boy was hit, according to a news release Tuesday from Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
SIx Burglaries Reported on November 8
On the morning of 11/8/22 beginning at approximately 4:30AM, Ithaca Police Officers began to respond to several calls to service that were determined to be commercial burglaries. Currently there have been 6 reported commercial burglaries, some via forced entry and others through unlocked windows. One of these burglaries resulted in the theft of a vehicle that was later located several blocks away.
Two caught after stolen vehicle police chase in Cortlandville
On November 3rd, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Dollar Tree on Route 13 in Cortlandville after hearing that there was a larceny in the area.
Shots fired on Rickmeyer Road in Floyd; Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigating
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired on Rickmeyer Road in Floyd Tuesday night. Sheriff Robert Maciol says deputies were called to the scene around 10:45 p.m. for reports of fireworks in the area. Upon further investigation, several shell casings were found at the scene.
Home invasion in Sedgwick neighborhood of Syracuse is the latest in series of crimes
Syracuse, N.Y. — A house-sitter in a Sedgwick home endured a terrifying ordeal on Sunday after a man, who police say appeared to be on drugs, got into the home. Neighbors say this is just the latest in a series of unlawful enterings into homes and other crimes in the neighborhood.
Domestic Incident Leads to Man Ripping Door off its Hinges
On Sunday, November 6th around 1:30 in the morning for a reported domestic incident on Kellogg Rd. in the City of Cortland. During the investigation officer’s found that 19 Brenden I. Stillman of Cortland had engaged in a verbal and physical domestic incident with a 19 year old female. Stillman shoved the victim, smashed ceramic bowls and then proceeded to rip a bedroom door off of its hinges.
Three people indicted for double homicide in Burnet Avenue apartment building
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Three people have been indicted on second-degree murder, burglary, attempted robbery, and weapons charges in connection with a double homicide in an apartment building on Burnet Avenue in Syracuse that occurred in August. Lashaun Dixon of New Jersey, Donnell Thornton of Solvay, and Jamel Weston of...
Police continue search for Jamesville man reported missing after not picking up daughter
DeWitt, N.Y. — Police are still searching for a Jamesville man who went missing in October. David Benz, 68, is believed to have left his home Oct. 20 without his cell phone, police said. He was supposed to pick up his daughter from work that day around 5 p.m.
Utica police find gun in discarded bag on Noyes Street; suspect arrested
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing gun possession charges following an investigation on Noyes Street Sunday morning. According to Utica police, officers saw a man, later identified as 26-year-old Raheem Hightower, walking in the area of Francis and Noyes streets with a shoulder bag around 11 a.m. on Nov. 6. Police say when Hightower noticed the officers, he dropped the bag over a fence as he walked by and continued down Noyes Street.
Crash scene on Floral Avenue closing for further investigation Thursday morning
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police will be closing part of Floral Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 5-7 a.m. to conduct additional investigation into the crash this week that left one bicyclist in critical condition. The 200-300 block of Floral avenue will be closed for all travel during the time period....
