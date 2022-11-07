ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Syracuse man stole handgun from car at Destiny USA, fentanyl found during arrest, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been charged with stealing a handgun from a car at Destiny USA and for having 94 envelopes of fentanyl, police said. Michael J. Pagan, 19, stole a credit card and a Glock model 19 .45 caliber semiautomatic handgun from a Kia Sorrento registered in Pennsylvania on Oct. 24, Syracuse police said in a felony complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

Syracuse Police Release Updated Timeline for Alexis Sellin/Jami Crawford Homicide Investigation

On Wednesday, August 24th, 2022, at approximately 3:39 P.M, Syracuse Police Officers responded to Aberdeen Apartments, located at 3101 Burnet Ave., in regards to a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located a male victim, identified as Jami Crawford 46, and a female victim, identified as Alexis Sellin 32. It was evident that both had been shot several times. Both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later. A five-year-old child was also discovered unharmed inside the same apartment at that time.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Katherine Turner

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for 33-year-old Katherine Turner. Deputies say Turner is wanted for one bench warrant and four separate arrest warrants. Bench Warrant:. She was charged with the following after she was...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD investigating six commercial burglaries

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are investigating several commercial burglaries. Police say calls were made beginning around 4:30 Tuesday morning. Officers later determined there were six commercial burglaries. Investigators say there were signs of forced entry through unlocked windows and in one case, a car was stolen and found a few blocks away.
ITHACA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police charge Boonville man with felony criminal mischief

BOONVILLE- A man from Northern Oneida County is faced with a felony offense in the wake of a reported domestic incident in the town of Boonville, authorities say. Kody T. Smith, 29, of Boonville, NY was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with one felony count of criminal mischief in the third-degree (property value > $250).
BOONVILLE, NY
WKTV

2 charged after man beat with baseball bat in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- A man and a woman from Utica were arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a victim with a baseball bat. On Nov. 1, at about 10 p.m. Utica police responded to reports of menacing and assault on the 1500 block of Neilson Street. Upon arrival, the...
UTICA, NY
ithaca.com

SIx Burglaries Reported on November 8

On the morning of 11/8/22 beginning at approximately 4:30AM, Ithaca Police Officers began to respond to several calls to service that were determined to be commercial burglaries. Currently there have been 6 reported commercial burglaries, some via forced entry and others through unlocked windows. One of these burglaries resulted in the theft of a vehicle that was later located several blocks away.
ITHACA, NY
wxhc.com

Domestic Incident Leads to Man Ripping Door off its Hinges

On Sunday, November 6th around 1:30 in the morning for a reported domestic incident on Kellogg Rd. in the City of Cortland. During the investigation officer’s found that 19 Brenden I. Stillman of Cortland had engaged in a verbal and physical domestic incident with a 19 year old female. Stillman shoved the victim, smashed ceramic bowls and then proceeded to rip a bedroom door off of its hinges.
CORTLAND, NY
cnycentral.com

Three people indicted for double homicide in Burnet Avenue apartment building

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Three people have been indicted on second-degree murder, burglary, attempted robbery, and weapons charges in connection with a double homicide in an apartment building on Burnet Avenue in Syracuse that occurred in August. Lashaun Dixon of New Jersey, Donnell Thornton of Solvay, and Jamel Weston of...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Utica police find gun in discarded bag on Noyes Street; suspect arrested

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing gun possession charges following an investigation on Noyes Street Sunday morning. According to Utica police, officers saw a man, later identified as 26-year-old Raheem Hightower, walking in the area of Francis and Noyes streets with a shoulder bag around 11 a.m. on Nov. 6. Police say when Hightower noticed the officers, he dropped the bag over a fence as he walked by and continued down Noyes Street.
UTICA, NY

