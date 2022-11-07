On the morning of 11/8/22 beginning at approximately 4:30AM, Ithaca Police Officers began to respond to several calls to service that were determined to be commercial burglaries. Currently there have been 6 reported commercial burglaries, some via forced entry and others through unlocked windows. One of these burglaries resulted in the theft of a vehicle that was later located several blocks away.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO