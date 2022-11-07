Read full article on original website
Related
Theater review: ‘Yamel Cucuy’ shines with creativity
“Yamel Cucuy,” a new devised play from Glass Half Full Theatre, performed at Ground Floor Theatre, is an eerie epic. Combining horror elements and mesmerizing puppetry, the show follows 13-year-old Yamel (Gricelda Silva) through a world full of dangers both supernatural and human. A shadow puppet sequence by Connor...
Film review: ‘What Remains’ tests the limits of Christian forgiveness
“What Remains” isn’t your everyday mainstream film festival offering. It’s a well-acted, well-scripted, well-directed film that is earnestly Christian. Nathan Scoggins, whose previous films include “The Least of These” and “The Perfect Summer,” takes a searing look at forgiveness. The forgiving in this...
REST Fest brings four days of art, music, dance and comedy to East Austin
The free festival REST Fest is coming up October 20-23 at Austin’s George Washington Carver Museum. The event is a mixture of live music, comedy, art installations, dance, film and master classes. It’s a co-production of local arts organizations Fisterra Projects, XYZ Atlas and The Theorists. Local artist...
Film review: You’ll want to explore the wonders of ‘Banshees of Inisherin’
A lot of things make “The Banshees of Inisherin” wonderful. First up is the script by playwright/director Martin McDonagh, who caught everyone’s attention with the crime comedy “In Bruges” in 2008. Then there’s the gorgeous cinematography that captures the stark beauty of the Aran Islands...
Contemporary Austin unveils Jenny Holzer mural on its downtown museum building
The Contemporary Austin has unveiled a new mural by American artist Jenny Holzer on the 7th Street side of the museum’s Jones Center building in downtown Austin. Reading IN A DREAM YOU SAW A WAY TO SURVIVE AND YOU WERE FULL OF JOY in large, red letters, the mural presents a text drawn from the artist’s series “Survival” (1983–85). It presented at part of the museum’s current exhibition of the same name, a show that features eight female artists working across a variety of mediums to explore the intersections of narrative, identity, and power.
Austin Film Festival review: ‘Golden Delicious’ explores an Asian-Canadian teen’s coming out
“Golden Delicious” has a lot of the standard ingredients in a coming-out tale: attraction, then confusion, then hiding and then accepting. But it has a few differences that are notable. One of the two gay teenage guys is a basketball star who is out and proud, while the other is in a relationship with a girl.
Austin Film Festival review: ‘Follow Her’ plays well as a psycho-sexual thriller
Jess Peters (Dani Baker) lives in New York City and is trying to gain fame as a social media influencer. She films people without their knowing, sometimes revealing private kinks and peccadilloes. She usually finds these folks on through online listings. Then she posts these videos on social media, watching...
The Line-up: Nine exhibitions not to miss in November
In November, the Austin Studio Tour dominates a good deal of the bandwidth when it comes to seeing art around the city. Free and open to the public, the studio tour combines the former East and West Austin Studio Tours into one citywide event presented across three weekends. This year,...
The Line-up: A dozen artists to see on the Austin Studio Tour
It’s always a conundrum finding an entry point to the Austin Studio Tour. We offer a starting point — a list of 12 accomplished artists, all women and female identified. In its 20th iteration, the free self-guided studio tour combines the former East and West Austin Studio Tours into one citywide event presented across three weekends. And this year, the tour boasts more than 500 stops. Not only individual artist studios, but artisan markets, pop-up exhibitions and other events.
Austin Opera to stage free show at Waterloo Park
Austin Opera will present “Bella Noche de Música,” a concert with singers for Mexico City’s Ópera de Bellas Artes on April 5 at Waterloo Park. And thanks to a grant from Moody Foundation, 3000 general admission tickets are free. Opera ATX is the company’s initiative...
Review: Austin Opera’s ‘Barber of Seville’ exudes energy, and fun
Everything about Austin Opera’s colorful production of Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville” exudes energy, from the music, conducted by Stephanie Rhodes Russell to the performances, which are without exception funny and memorable. This production, originally by Michael Shell and stage directed for Austin Opera by Gregory...
East Austin art galleries launch monthly ‘Third Thursday’ event
A group of East Austin art galleries have banded together to create the East Austin Arts District and launch a monthly Third Thursday event. Every third Thursday of the month the galleries will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. The group uses a spacious definition of East Austin and...
Ever-changing sights and sounds: Virginia Fleck’s public art installation in Fort Worth
Austin-based artist Virginia Fleck recently completed an outdoor artwork for Fort Worth Public Art. Titled “Concentric Harmony,” the interactive work is located in Rosemont Park in central Fort Worth. A dedication ceremony will take place Dec. 3. The permanent installation is constructed of 97 steel columns arranged in...
Sightlines
Austin, TX
100
Followers
494
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT
A magazine of new arts and culture. Austin-based, wide open.https://sightlinesmag.org/
Comments / 0