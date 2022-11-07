ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater review: ‘Yamel Cucuy’ shines with creativity

“Yamel Cucuy,” a new devised play from Glass Half Full Theatre, performed at Ground Floor Theatre, is an eerie epic. Combining horror elements and mesmerizing puppetry, the show follows 13-year-old Yamel (Gricelda Silva) through a world full of dangers both supernatural and human. A shadow puppet sequence by Connor...
Contemporary Austin unveils Jenny Holzer mural on its downtown museum building

The Contemporary Austin has unveiled a new mural by American artist Jenny Holzer on the 7th Street side of the museum’s Jones Center building in downtown Austin. Reading IN A DREAM YOU SAW A WAY TO SURVIVE AND YOU WERE FULL OF JOY in large, red letters, the mural presents a text drawn from the artist’s series “Survival” (1983–85). It presented at part of the museum’s current exhibition of the same name, a show that features eight female artists working across a variety of mediums to explore the intersections of narrative, identity, and power.
The Line-up: Nine exhibitions not to miss in November

In November, the Austin Studio Tour dominates a good deal of the bandwidth when it comes to seeing art around the city. Free and open to the public, the studio tour combines the former East and West Austin Studio Tours into one citywide event presented across three weekends. This year,...
The Line-up: A dozen artists to see on the Austin Studio Tour

It’s always a conundrum finding an entry point to the Austin Studio Tour. We offer a starting point — a list of 12 accomplished artists, all women and female identified. In its 20th iteration, the free self-guided studio tour combines the former East and West Austin Studio Tours into one citywide event presented across three weekends. And this year, the tour boasts more than 500 stops. Not only individual artist studios, but artisan markets, pop-up exhibitions and other events.
Austin Opera to stage free show at Waterloo Park

Austin Opera will present “Bella Noche de Música,” a concert with singers for Mexico City’s Ópera de Bellas Artes on April 5 at Waterloo Park. And thanks to a grant from Moody Foundation, 3000 general admission tickets are free. Opera ATX is the company’s initiative...
