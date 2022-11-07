Read full article on original website
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Houston Revels In Its Vindication Against Astros HatersMae A.Houston, TX
Why has Beto relied on out of state celebrities?Ash JurbergTexas State
Justin Verlander, Yuli Gurriel, Dusty Baker may not return to Astros after World Series win
Expiring deals and contract options appear to be in play before the Astros can even start a repeat bid. Who would you want to return the most?
Astros players were stunned to learn Dusty Baker's real name
Astros manager Dusty Baker is universally beloved by his players, but do they know his real name? Apparently not, with Christian Vazquez, Mauricio Dubon, Jeremy Peña and Kyle Tucker all learning Baker’s birth name for the first time.
Astros Owner Should Be Ashamed of His Carelessness
Jim Crane has shown a shocking amount of disrespect to two of the men who oversaw Houston’s return to the top.
Two Female Houston Astros Fans Throw Hands Like There’s No Tomorrow During World Series Parade
The Houston Astros clinched the World Series on Saturday night, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the best of seven series 4-2. The win marked their first World Series win since 2017, and of course, their first World Series win since the cheating accusations that surrounded the 2017 team.
Ted Cruz Brutally Booed By Houston Astros Fans At World Series Parade
Some people seemed more enthusiastic about booing the Texas senator than they were about cheering the team’s victory.
Sports World Reacts To The Ted Cruz Parade Video
The Houston Astros World Series parade is taking place on Monday afternoon and it's already generating some viral moments. The biggest one doesn't even involve anyone on the team. U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, who represents the state of Texas, was hit by a beer can during the parade on Monday...
TMZ.com
Senator Ted Cruz Hit By Beer Can At Astros World Series Parade, Man Arrested
2:30 PM PT -- According to the Houston Police Dept., a 33-year-old man who allegedly threw the beer can was arrested at the scene. "The beer can struck the Senator in the chest/neck area," cops said. "The Senator did not require medical attention." Police say the man -- who's yet...
Report: Astros and Cubs Had Agreed to Contreras, Urquidy Swap At Deadline
Back before the trade deadline, the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs had agreed to a one-for-one swap of José Urquidy for Willson Contreras, but the deal fell through.
A Celebratory Chick Fight Broke Out at the Astros Parade in Houston, Texas
The Houston Astros brought home another World Series championship Saturday night at Minute Maid park in Houston beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. The Astros players had a huge celebration on the field in front of their home crowd. Monday, they got to celebrate again with a huge parade through downtown Houston. For a couple of Houston Astros fans, they found an interesting way to celebrate...
Jim Crane Gives Update On Justin Verlander’s Possible Return To Houston
The Dodgers Send Two More Players to Free Agency
LA gets busy early at the GM meetings in Las Vegas.
Kate Upton's vintage Houston Astros jackets sell out
HOUSTON — Kate Upton has done it again after igniting a fan firestorm over her vintage Houston Astros jacket that she wore during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Sunday night. People are trying to get their hands on the jacket she was spotted in. Upton's custom...
Video Shows Ted Cruz Getting Hit By Beer Can At Astros Parade
A video shared online shows Texas Senator Ted Cruz getting hit by a beer can during the Houston Astros' World Series parade.
Kate Upton ‘So Proud’ Of Justin Verlander For Making It To World Series, Plans To Be At ‘Every’ Game (Exclusive)
Kate Upton is one proud wife! The stunning supermodel ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23 to celebrate her husband Justin Verlander after his team’s big win against the New York Yankees and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’ll be keeping that same energy when her husband pitches in the World Series start this Friday, Oct. 28. Justin, 39, and his team The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for as many as 7 games, and Kate, 30, is planning to be there for every one. “This is a huge moment for Justin so barring any family issues Kate will be there at every game,” the source shared. “She’s not just a supportive wife, she’s also become a massive baseball fan, she’s passionate about the game and knows her stuff so going to these World Series games and being there for Justin is a privilege, she loves it.”
iheart.com
Astros Decline Options On Two Players
The Astros are moving on from Trey Mancini and Will Smith. These two moves should come as no surprise as Mancini was scheduled to make 10 million dollars while Smith would have made 13 million. Smith is due a one million dollar buyout.
'I meant what I said': Dusty Baker signs 1-year contract with Astros to win 2nd World Series
Coming off a World Series win, manager Dusty Baker said he signed a one-year deal with the club to keep his word about winning a second World Series.
What if Aaron Judge leaves the Yankees? Here's what their next moves could be
Plunging into the free-agent pool, Aaron Judge’s actions will shape the course of the Yankees’ offseason and impact their future decision making.
Christian Vázquez Could Be An Affordable Upgrade at Catcher
Vázquez is coming off a solid four-year run with the Boston Red Sox as their everyday catcher.
Three Top Prospects Astros Could Consider Protecting from Rule 5 Draft
The Houston Astros' list of Rule 5 Draft-eligible top prospects is shorter than it was in 2021.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas booed during Houston Astros championship parade
Cruz was also booed during Game 4 of the ALCS at New York's Yankee Stadium last month.
