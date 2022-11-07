ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibbon, MN

willmarradio.com

Willmar shooting began as argument over a cell phone

(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says a shooting incident in Willmar over the weekend began as an argument over a cellphone. 21-year-old Jaedon Marshall of St. Cloud and a 15-year-old Willmar boy face attempted murder and felony assault charges after they opened fire on each other in the 700 Block of 3rd Street Southeast Saturday night. The teen was slightly injured and refused medical help. Marshall was shot in the face, fled the scene, and his vehicle was stopped near Litchfield where he was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, treated and arrested. Felt says even though the suspects and victims knew each other, any shooting puts everyone in peril...
WILLMAR, MN
KEYC

One person hospitalized following mobile home fire

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - One person was hospitalized following a fire at a mobile home park early this morning. New Ulm Fire Department says first responders were dispatched to Oakwood Estates just before 1 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, one trailer was completely engulfed in flames and spreading to...
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

Mayor of Good Thunder charged with embezzlement and theft

GOOD THUNDER, Minn. (KEYC) -On October 19, the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office conducted multiple search warrants, looking for documents. The state auditor’s office received a tip of on alleged financial conflicts of interest by the mayor of Good Thunder. “There were some concerns that had come to...
GOOD THUNDER, MN
CBS Minnesota

70-year-old man dies from injuries sustained in October crash

RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. -- A 70-year-old man who was in a crash with a semi in October has died from his injuries.Harry McCroy was in a crash on the morning of Oct. 18 at the intersection of Highway 4 and Highway 19 in Renville County. According to the state patrol, he was driving south on Highway 4 when he collided with the semi, which was driving west on Highway 19.He suffered life-threatening injuries at the scene and died in the hospital on Friday.The driver of the semi had non-life threatening injuries.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
knuj.net

MOBILE HOME DESTROYED BY FIRE

The New Ulm Fire Department was called to Oakwood Estates, the former New Ulm Mobile Village at around 12:50 this (Tuesday) morning for an explosion and fire. Fire crews arrived to find trailer 19 fully involved and the fire had spread to trailer 18. Officials say all occupants of the homes were able to escape. One was taken to a hospital with burns. Several surrounding homes were also evacuated. Crew had the fire under control in about an hour. Fire officials say the fire originated in the garage of trailer 19 although no cause has been determined. Both homes are deemed a total loss. Fire crews were on scene for three hours.
NEW ULM, MN
CBS Minnesota

Historic church bell stolen from Dassel Lutheran cemetery

DASSEL, Minn. – A piece of history was stolen from a small southern Minnesota chapel.The bronze bell has been missing from the Swan Lake Cemetery chapel in Dassel for the last three weeks.Tim Hendrickson was with other cemetery board members on Oct. 15 when they came out to lay a new plot at the cemetery."At first we were pretty shocked that someone would even do it," Hendrickson said. "We came into this chapel here to look at the map, and then that's when we noticed that the bell was missing."The 1,000-pound bell was gifted to the Swan Lake Lutheran Church,...
DASSEL, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Wersal will be Blue Earth County’s new sheriff

Jeff Wersal will be the new sheriff in Blue Earth County. Wersal won Blue Earth County’s first sheriff’s contest since 1994 with 51.8% of the vote compared to 47.8% for his opponent Paul Barta. Wersal is currently a Lt with the sheriff’s department and the commander of the...
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota family's dog had to be put down after they say he was kicked, punched during Amazon delivery

WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota family had to say goodbye this week to their beloved dog after they say she was injured during an Amazon delivery. In Katrina Frank’s Wright County home, love means a lick to the face or a paw five to the hand. But despite the presence of her dogs Benny and Butters, Frank’s house feels emptier this week.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Polito’s Pizza is temporarily closed

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Polito’s Pizza in Mankato has currently closed. The Wisconsin-based pizza chain posted a sign on the door which originally read: “We are closed due to all employees deciding to quit.”. Since then, the sign has been changed to say “Due to staffing shortages, Politos...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Local sheriff candidates reflect on Election Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -<The long election cycle is reaching its end, and the day has come for local candidates to reflect on the campaigns that were. Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties both have sheriff races, and candidates say that the year has been long, but worthwhile. “I had a lot...
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Man falls asleep at the wheel, shears off light pole in Willmar

(Willmar MN-) An Olivia man escaped injury after falling asleep and hitting two light poles in Willmar. Police say early Thursday morning 19-year-old Jacob Haney was traveling southbound on Highway 71 near Ella Avenue when he fell asleep at the wheel and woke up as he was traveling in the median. Haney struck two light poles, knocking one over, but was not injured.
WILLMAR, MN
KEYC

Bounce Town reopens after months of closure

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -In May of this year, Bounce Town in Mankato announced that it would be closing its doors. Six months later those doors reopened, still in its original location next to the River Hills Mall. “When we were closed I still ran into people in the community who...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

New mayor for North Mankato, Masaad re-elected in Mankato

(KEYC) - There’s a new mayor in North Mankato. It was an open race for the North Mankato mayoral seat as current Mayor Mark Dehen announced his bid for County Commissioner. Four men were vying for the seat: Scott Carlson, Ben Kaus, Kenneth DeWitte and Warren Anderson. Scott Carlson was the winner of that contest. A teacher at Mankato Area Public Schools, Carlson said he will lead with common sense -- and support efforts to maintain North Mankato’s quality of life, build community and bring more businesses to town.
NORTH MANKATO, MN

