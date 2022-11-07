Read full article on original website
Southern Minnesota News
Sheriff: Phone’s crash detection system called 911 after impaired driver crash
A phone crash detection system called 911 after an impaired driver crashed in Renville County. The crash happened shortly before midnight Saturday near the intersection of 810th Ave and 490th St, about two miles northeast of Hector. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from Apple iPhone’s Crash...
willmarradio.com
Willmar shooting began as argument over a cell phone
(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says a shooting incident in Willmar over the weekend began as an argument over a cellphone. 21-year-old Jaedon Marshall of St. Cloud and a 15-year-old Willmar boy face attempted murder and felony assault charges after they opened fire on each other in the 700 Block of 3rd Street Southeast Saturday night. The teen was slightly injured and refused medical help. Marshall was shot in the face, fled the scene, and his vehicle was stopped near Litchfield where he was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, treated and arrested. Felt says even though the suspects and victims knew each other, any shooting puts everyone in peril...
One burned in fiery explosion at New Ulm mobile home park
A fiery explosion overnight Friday at a New Ulm mobile home park left one person with burn injuries, according to authorities. The New Ulm Fire Department said firefighters and police were called shortly before 1 a.m. to the Oakwood Estates on reports of an explosion and fire. Firefighters found one...
Southern Minnesota News
2 homes destroyed in fiery explosion at New Ulm trailer park, 1 person hospitalized
Two trailers were destroyed and one person was injured in a fiery explosion at a New Ulm trailer court early Tuesday morning. The New Ulm Fire Department was dispatched to Oakwood Estates at 2526 South Bridge St at 12:52 a.m. Trailer #19 was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived,...
KEYC
One person hospitalized following mobile home fire
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - One person was hospitalized following a fire at a mobile home park early this morning. New Ulm Fire Department says first responders were dispatched to Oakwood Estates just before 1 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, one trailer was completely engulfed in flames and spreading to...
KEYC
Mayor of Good Thunder charged with embezzlement and theft
GOOD THUNDER, Minn. (KEYC) -On October 19, the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office conducted multiple search warrants, looking for documents. The state auditor’s office received a tip of on alleged financial conflicts of interest by the mayor of Good Thunder. “There were some concerns that had come to...
Screams heard night before Edina woman's body found in Lake Minnetonka
A married, 33-year-old woman's body was pulled from Lake Minnetonka a day after someone told police they heard "screaming" near where she was found, according to a search warrant affidavit. The woman has been identified by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office as Bhumika Pathak Lisbon, of Edina. Her death hasn't...
70-year-old man dies from injuries sustained in October crash
RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. -- A 70-year-old man who was in a crash with a semi in October has died from his injuries.Harry McCroy was in a crash on the morning of Oct. 18 at the intersection of Highway 4 and Highway 19 in Renville County. According to the state patrol, he was driving south on Highway 4 when he collided with the semi, which was driving west on Highway 19.He suffered life-threatening injuries at the scene and died in the hospital on Friday.The driver of the semi had non-life threatening injuries.
knuj.net
MOBILE HOME DESTROYED BY FIRE
The New Ulm Fire Department was called to Oakwood Estates, the former New Ulm Mobile Village at around 12:50 this (Tuesday) morning for an explosion and fire. Fire crews arrived to find trailer 19 fully involved and the fire had spread to trailer 18. Officials say all occupants of the homes were able to escape. One was taken to a hospital with burns. Several surrounding homes were also evacuated. Crew had the fire under control in about an hour. Fire officials say the fire originated in the garage of trailer 19 although no cause has been determined. Both homes are deemed a total loss. Fire crews were on scene for three hours.
Historic church bell stolen from Dassel Lutheran cemetery
DASSEL, Minn. – A piece of history was stolen from a small southern Minnesota chapel.The bronze bell has been missing from the Swan Lake Cemetery chapel in Dassel for the last three weeks.Tim Hendrickson was with other cemetery board members on Oct. 15 when they came out to lay a new plot at the cemetery."At first we were pretty shocked that someone would even do it," Hendrickson said. "We came into this chapel here to look at the map, and then that's when we noticed that the bell was missing."The 1,000-pound bell was gifted to the Swan Lake Lutheran Church,...
City of Minnetonka diversity coordinator dies unexpectedly
The city of Minnetonka is mourning the unexpected death of the city's senior diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator, Keith Clarke. The city announced Clarke's passing Monday afternoon, stating the cause of his death has not yet been determined. "Keith developed strong friendships in a short time and his death is...
Southern Minnesota News
Wersal will be Blue Earth County’s new sheriff
Jeff Wersal will be the new sheriff in Blue Earth County. Wersal won Blue Earth County’s first sheriff’s contest since 1994 with 51.8% of the vote compared to 47.8% for his opponent Paul Barta. Wersal is currently a Lt with the sheriff’s department and the commander of the...
fox9.com
Minnesota family's dog had to be put down after they say he was kicked, punched during Amazon delivery
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota family had to say goodbye this week to their beloved dog after they say she was injured during an Amazon delivery. In Katrina Frank’s Wright County home, love means a lick to the face or a paw five to the hand. But despite the presence of her dogs Benny and Butters, Frank’s house feels emptier this week.
KEYC
Polito’s Pizza is temporarily closed
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Polito’s Pizza in Mankato has currently closed. The Wisconsin-based pizza chain posted a sign on the door which originally read: “We are closed due to all employees deciding to quit.”. Since then, the sign has been changed to say “Due to staffing shortages, Politos...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota turkey farmers still reeling from the toll of bird flu as Thanksgiving approaches
MELROSE, Minn. - Chris Huisinga drives to Willmar every Monday from his turkey farm in western Minnesota. Riding shotgun in his pickup truck? Test tubes filled with tracheal swabs. So far, he's avoided becoming a statistic: one of the 100-plus farms in Minnesota to get hit this year by highly...
KEYC
Local sheriff candidates reflect on Election Day
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -<The long election cycle is reaching its end, and the day has come for local candidates to reflect on the campaigns that were. Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties both have sheriff races, and candidates say that the year has been long, but worthwhile. “I had a lot...
willmarradio.com
Man falls asleep at the wheel, shears off light pole in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) An Olivia man escaped injury after falling asleep and hitting two light poles in Willmar. Police say early Thursday morning 19-year-old Jacob Haney was traveling southbound on Highway 71 near Ella Avenue when he fell asleep at the wheel and woke up as he was traveling in the median. Haney struck two light poles, knocking one over, but was not injured.
KEYC
Bounce Town reopens after months of closure
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -In May of this year, Bounce Town in Mankato announced that it would be closing its doors. Six months later those doors reopened, still in its original location next to the River Hills Mall. “When we were closed I still ran into people in the community who...
Epic Night Tubing w/ Synchronized Lights and Music in Minnesota
Make this winter one to never forget by checking out this epic night tubing in Minnesota. I've seen pictures but I've never been. I'm thinking this might be the year I need to go. I know I'm an adult but this looks too fun to pass up on!. Powder Ridge...
KEYC
New mayor for North Mankato, Masaad re-elected in Mankato
(KEYC) - There’s a new mayor in North Mankato. It was an open race for the North Mankato mayoral seat as current Mayor Mark Dehen announced his bid for County Commissioner. Four men were vying for the seat: Scott Carlson, Ben Kaus, Kenneth DeWitte and Warren Anderson. Scott Carlson was the winner of that contest. A teacher at Mankato Area Public Schools, Carlson said he will lead with common sense -- and support efforts to maintain North Mankato’s quality of life, build community and bring more businesses to town.
