The New Ulm Fire Department was called to Oakwood Estates, the former New Ulm Mobile Village at around 12:50 this (Tuesday) morning for an explosion and fire. Fire crews arrived to find trailer 19 fully involved and the fire had spread to trailer 18. Officials say all occupants of the homes were able to escape. One was taken to a hospital with burns. Several surrounding homes were also evacuated. Crew had the fire under control in about an hour. Fire officials say the fire originated in the garage of trailer 19 although no cause has been determined. Both homes are deemed a total loss. Fire crews were on scene for three hours.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO