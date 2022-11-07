What it means for Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods to headline 'The Match' this year

Tiger Woods. Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

It's safe to say that "The Match" has become one of the more fun golf events to grace the TV schedule during a holiday season typically inundated with football and basketball. And the event is getting an extra boost this December as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are set to face off against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Not only are four of the biggest names in the game competing in this year's contest, but a very clear message has been sent that the PGA Tour isn't done pulling out all of the stops when it comes to keeping golf fans hooked on their product.

But of course, it's hard to look past the fact that four of the biggest advocates for the PGA Tour are headlining this year's event. Woods and McIlroy have been the loudest voices to speak out against the LIV Golf tour, with Thomas also being a very vocal advocate against the Saudi Arabia-funded league. The most recent installments of "The Match" featuring pro golfers included Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson DeChambeau -- all of whom have since defected to Greg Norman's breakaway series.

"The Match" will take place on December 10 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.