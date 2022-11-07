ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanticoke, PA

Man charged with threats of revenge porn

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ISRpp_0j1uTlQs00

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man is facing charges after he threatened to kill a woman and post sexual pictures of her on Facebook.

According to the Nanticoke City Police Department, Brandon Heaton, 39, called the victim on September 14 after learning she had applied for a protection-from-abuse order.

Three charged, PSP says man avoids drug arrest with help

Police say Heaton then made threats to kill the victim along with her children, boyfriend, and parents.

Heaton made more threats stating he would post sexual pictures of the victim on Facebook if she did follow his demands for money, as stated in the affidavit.

Heaton has been charged with unlawful dissemination of intimate images, making terroristic threats, and harassment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Scammer in Lycoming County impersonating police

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lycoming County Police have issued a scam warning for a caller impersonating the police department over the phone. According to the police, residents are issuing complaints that they have received suspicious calls from someone claiming to be a member of the police department. Investigators say the scammer claims to be […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Guns and medical marijuana stolen in Lycoming County

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are investigating a burglary in Lycoming County. According to reports, state troopers responded to the 450 block of West Village Drive for the report of a burglary. Investigators believe the unknown burglar entered through a window and stole medical marijuana, an automatic rifle, a .380 […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of strangling woman in hotel room

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say he strangled a woman inside a hotel room. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on November 6 around 11:40 a.m. officers responded to the Days Inn for a disturbance. Officers said they spoke with the victim who had visible injuries […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Drug trafficking ‘king’ sentenced in Pike County

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a man who referred to himself as a “king” in Pike County has been sentenced for drug distribution and other related charges. According to Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin, Ricky Land Jr., 40, was sentenced to 15.25 years to 30.5 years in prison on drug trafficking charges. […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in death

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the sentencing of two people for selling fentanyl that resulted in the death of a man. According to District Attorney Ray Tonkin, Brian McKnight, 30, of Milford, and Sarah Turner, 34, of Matamoras, pleaded guilty to charges after an investigation found they sold fentanyl that caused the death […]
MATAMORAS, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly hides in tree house during police chase

SALEM TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say jumped off a roof and hide in a tree house while troopers tried to place him under arrest. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 2 around 10:30 p.m., troopers were called to a house in Salem Township for a report of […]
MOSCOW, PA
WBRE

Three charged, PSP says man avoids drug arrest with help

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged three individuals after they say a man tried to avoid his arrest multiple times and received help from two people. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday, November 4, troopers were issuing a warrant for felony drug charges on Chris Kuiper, 33, who fled his house once […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with punching officer during foot chase

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say a Kingston officer was punched multiple times during a foot chase. According to the Kingston Police Department, officers were called Sunday for a report of someone trespassing in the backyard of a home in the 400 block of Rutter Avenue around 2:30 p.m. […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

20 bags of heroin/fentanyl seized in drug investigation

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a man after investigators say he was selling and possessed multiple bags of heroin/fentanyl. According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, on November 2, a confidential informant told investigators that Antwain Hutchinson, 51, of New Jersey, was selling glassine packets of heroin/fentanyl. The confidential informant […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly steals $200 worth of items at Boscov’s

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say stole items worth over $200 from Boscov’s in October. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 24 troopers were called for a retail theft occurring at the Boscov’s in Pottsville. Troopers say Edward Mieckowski, 69, tried to hide $225.89 worth of items and leave […]
POTTSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Dump truck crash on I-80 disrupts traffic

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are looking into what caused a construction dump truck to crash in Monroe County. Traffic was backed up on Interstate 80 Eastbound after the dump truck rolled down an embankment. State Police say it happened just after 5:00 p.m. in Pocono Township. The truck traveled through a […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Driver dies after crashing into multiple trees

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man has died after he drove his car 23 feet over an embankment and crashed into multiple trees. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 4 around 3:30 p.m. a car driven by Stephen Rank, 66, of Hughesville, was traveling along Northway Road in Eldred Township. […]
HUGHESVILLE, PA
WBRE

19-year-old dead after Schuylkill County crash

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced a young man died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning. Officials say the driver, 19-year-old Michael Mislyan, was traveling east on SR 443 near Leckenbill Road, Wayne Township around 5:30 a.m. when he went off the road and crashed into a ditch. Troopers say […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

79-year-old woman dies in SUV rock wall crash

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County coroner’s office confirms with Eyewitness News that one person has died after a car crashed on Interstate 81 Wednesday. Crews reported a car crashed into a rock wall near mile marker 172 on I-81 and the coroner was called to the scene. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a car […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Amended court order for Luzerne County voters

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An amended court order filed Tuesday allows polling sites in Luzerne County to remain open until 10:00 p.m., but after 8:00 p.m. voters must use provisional ballots. Tuesday afternoon, numerous polling places across Luzerne County were dealing with voting machine issues and a shortage of paper to print out ballots. Several […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP to hold child safety seat checkpoints

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police will be holding ‘Child Safety Seat’ checkpoints as a part of their ongoing ‘Click it or Ticket,’ campaign. According to PSP, from Monday, November 14, through Sunday, November 27, state troopers will be sponsoring child passenger safety seat checkpoints. The campaign aims to increase safety belt/child safety […]
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County school district teaches the meaning of Veterans Day

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Ahead of veterans day on Friday, one Luzerne County school district is spreading respect and awareness for the federal holiday to its students. Hanover Area Elementary students like 6th Grader Zaire Bartley took the stage relaying the meaning behind veterans day. “Veterans Day is different from Memorial Day. Memorial […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

DOJ monitoring Luzerne County for compliance with voting laws

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Justice Department announced they are monitoring 64 jurisdictions, including four Pennsylvania counties, across the U.S. for compliance with voting laws. The Justice Department says the Civil Rights Division will monitor Luzerne, Berks, Centre, and Lehigh counties to ensure they are protecting the rights of voters. They also have a division […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Selinsgrove vandalism speculation ruled ‘inaccurate’

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Selinsgrove Area School District along with the Milton Area School District, have completed an investigation regarding an accusation made on social media of locker room misuse and vandalism, which was found to be not credible and ‘factually inaccurate.’ On Friday, November 4, the Milton Area School District Administrators reported […]
MILTON, PA
WBRE

Fire breaks out at Reese’s restaurant in South Waverly

SOUTH WAVERLY, Pa. (WETM) – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire that broke out at a restaurant in South Waverly Tuesday night. Reports of the fire at Reese’s restaurant first came into 18 News around 7:20 p.m. Footage from the scene showed smoke coming from the roof and firefighters on the second floor of […]
SOUTH WAVERLY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy