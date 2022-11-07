Man charged with threats of revenge porn

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man is facing charges after he threatened to kill a woman and post sexual pictures of her on Facebook.

According to the Nanticoke City Police Department, Brandon Heaton, 39, called the victim on September 14 after learning she had applied for a protection-from-abuse order.

Police say Heaton then made threats to kill the victim along with her children, boyfriend, and parents.

Heaton made more threats stating he would post sexual pictures of the victim on Facebook if she did follow his demands for money, as stated in the affidavit.

Heaton has been charged with unlawful dissemination of intimate images, making terroristic threats, and harassment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.