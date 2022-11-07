Read full article on original website
Ada Scheduling Parent/Teacher Conferences
Parent teacher conferences will be held for grades Kindergarten through 12 at the Ada School District. Conferences for students in grades K to 5 will be student- led. Parent teacher conferences for grades 6-12 are Monday, November 21 from 3:30 pm to 8:00pm and Tuesday, November 22 from 10:00am to 8:00pm.
27th Annual ONU Holiday Spectacular to be Performed
ADA, Ohio – The School of Visual and Performing Arts at Ohio Northern University continues the beloved annual tradition of The ONU Holiday Spectacular. Celebrating 27 years, this showcase of traditional carols and festive favorites will be performed in song and dance by everyone’s best-loved characters. Performances will...
Curlis Wins Distinguished Citizen of the Year in Ada
The 57th Annual Town and Gown Banquet was held in McIntosh Center at Ohio Northern University in Ada Monday evening. At the event, the Distinguished Citizen of the Year is presented by the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce. The 2022 recipient is Deb Curlis. She is the director of Beatitudes...
Abundant Life Craft Show November 12
The Annual Abundant Life Church Craft Show is scheduled for this Saturday November 12. The event will run from 9am until 2pm Saturday at the church located at 1010 East Franklin Street in Kenton. Admission is two dollars. There will be over 25 local vendors. All of the proceeds go...
Kenton Elks Hosting Veterans Breakfast
The Kenton Elks Lodge will be hosting a Veterans Breakfast this Saturday November 12. The meal will be served at 8:30 that morning at the Elks located at 157 East Franklin Street in Kenton. It is free for all veterans. The cost is $5 for all others, and the public...
Food For Fines Returning at MLJ Library
The dates for the Food for Fines campaign at the Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library have been announced. From November 12 through December 31, you can pay off your fines for overdue items with food instead of cash. One food item takes one dollar off your fines. Only...
Nurse practitioner opens new practice
SIDNEY – A nurse practitioner with a passion for substance use treatment has been serving the community since August at her new practice called Scripts360. Amanda Saunders is a board-certified family nurse practitioner (FNP-BC) and became certified as a licensed practical nurse (LPN) at Upper Valley Career Center, a registered nurse (RN) at RETS Technical School – now called Fortis College – and a family nurse practitioner (FNP) at South University. She has been a nurse for 18 years prior to starting her own practice and has experience with many facets of healthcare such as nursing management, geriatric nursing, and pain and addiction. Scripts360 is also certified through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to perform medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for substance use disorders.
October calls to the Delphos Police Department
Press Release from the Delphos Police Department: The Delphos Police Department received 339 calls for service in the month of October, bringing the total to 3084 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of October and do not include traffic citations, crashes, ect.
Obituay for Dennis D. Bowers
Dennis D. Bowers, 68, Byrdstown, Tennessee, formerly Fostoria, Ohio, passed away 12:45 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay, Ohio. Born August 24, 1954, in Marion, Ohio to Donald Bowers and Dorlene (Mohn) Bowers. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his little white dog Baby. He graduated in the class of 1972 at Pleasant High School in Marion, Ohio. He owned and operated multiple businesses including Bowers Rebuilders, Quality Concrete and Dale Hollow Crappie. He was of Methodist faith. He was a member of the NRA and lifetime member of the North American Fishing Club. Double lung recipient January 13th, 2013. Donate Life Advocate and member/guest speaker of Easy Breathers Support Group. He was outgoing, kind and never met a stranger. He had the ability to see the good in every person without judgement and for this reason made friends everywhere he went. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, outdoor enthusiast and prankster. He loved his dog Jaxon and weekly card games with friends. He was an exceptional father, grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed. Memorials may be made to Bridge Hospice Care in Findlay, OH. SURVIVING FAMILY: Three Daughters: Danielle (Blake) Manns of Bluffton, OH; Michelle (Jerrod) Savidge of Fostoria, OH; Amber (Leroy) Whitaker of Kenton, OH; Two Sons: Jason Bowers, of Burkesville, Kentucky; Jacob (Randi Jo) Bowers of Kenton, OH; 10 grandchildren: Meyghan (Ross) Payne, Delaney (Devin) Mcgrath, Brandt Manns, Olivia Savidge, Isabella Manns, Colton Savidge, Sophia Bowers, Alice Bowers, Layton Bowers and Paisley Bowers. 4 great grandchildren; two sisters, Delea Bowers and Dawn (Terry) Martino both of Kenton, OH. Per his wishes there will be no service or funeral as he believed “it is a Racket.”
Minutes of Ag Society Regular and Reorganization Meetings
With 32 memberships paid for 2022 and twenty one Hardin County Agricultural Society members present, the meeting was brought to order with President Corey Ledley presiding. The minutes of last year’s annual meeting were read. Craig Stump moved they be approved as read. Andrew Scharf seconded the motion. Motion carried.
JROTC Assists with Voting Machines
Members of the Kenton JROTC have an important job on this Election Day. The students assisted the Hardin County Board of Elections in deploying voting machines around Hardin County on Monday. They will also assist in tearing down the machines after today’s election.
Reminder: Water Being Turned Off in NE Section of Kenton
Water will be turned off for the northeast section of Kenton starting later tonight and through the overnight. The City of Kenton will be repairing a valve on North Main Street and replacing a fire hydrant on North Wayne and Marie Avenue. That will take place this evening starting at...
Two Schools in Region Still in OHSAA Football Playoffs
A couple of schools in our region remain alive in the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs. In Division VI, Region 24, Marion Local will take on Versailles Wapakoneta. Allen East will play New Madison Tri-Village at Bellefontaine. The Regional Semifinal games will kick-off at 7 this Saturday evening.
Job Fair in Lima this Week
The Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce announced a Job Fair that is open to the public. It will be held tomorrow November 8 and this Thursday November 10. The hours each day are 10am until 2pm at the Chamber of Commerce, 144 South Main Street in Lima. Entry level warehouse...
NBC4 Today sawmill crash
Columbus continues debate on flavored tobacco ban. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WQf9FB. Three shot in north Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3teBNKu. Grant to help Columbus women's nonprofit expand. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3G3DIcd. Measles outbreak closes Columbus childcare facility. Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health are investigating a measles outbreak tied to one...
Hundreds gather for special pet event in Springfield
The annual Dog Day at Maze Craze happened Sunday in Springfield.
Area CART Receives Certification
The Delaware County Child Abduction Response Team or CART recently received its official certification from the U.S. Department of Justice. This multi-jurisdictional team, which includes members from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, is the first and only certified CART Team in the State of Ohio. The team is only...
Manns, Temple Awarded Heisman Trophy Scholarship
On November 2nd, The Heisman Trophy Trust announced the 2022 School Winners for the Heisman High School Scholarship. From an applicant pool of thousands of high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2023, more than 5,700 have been named School Winners in the Heisman High School Scholarship competition awarded by The Heisman Trophy Trust.
Cross and Santo Sail to Victory on Election Day
In the two county-wide contested races, Republican candidates cruised to victory on Election Day. Jon Cross easily defeated Claire Osborne in Hancock, Hardin and part of Logan Counties to retain his seat as Representative of the 83rd District in the Ohio House of Representatives. Cross was grateful for the votes,...
Obituary for Kay A. Rex
Kay A. Rex, age 87, of Ada, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 4:35 AM at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Queens, New York on June 17, 1935, to the late Forrest and Catherine (Alsop) Maxson. She and her sisters were raised by her aunt and uncle, Doris and Johnny Fisher and her paternal grandparents. On October 7, 1956, Kay married Norman J. Rex, they were married for almost 65 years. He preceded her in death on April 16, 2021.
