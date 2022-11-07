Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury 'Not Going Anywhere' per Report

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro says he would be very surprised if Kliff Kingsbury is fired by the Arizona Cardinals.

The Arizona Cardinals are 3-6, and the seat under head coach Kliff Kingsbury is practically on fire at this point.

Nothing about this season has gone right for the Cardinals - a team fully expected to at minimum be in playoff contention - and fans demand answers.

The obvious choice for those in the red sea is to fire Kingsbury, but Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro says that won't happen anytime soon.

Kingsbury is just a few months into a fresh contract extension, joined by quarterback Kyler Murray and general manager Steve Keim.

Back in October, Kingsbury went on 98.7 FM's Wolf and Luke and addressed outside noise

"I think that comes with the profession. I think when you have a start like we have had offensively, it's gonna be out there," said Kingsbury.

"Quite frankly it should be. We should play better and we all know that, so week in and week out we all feel like we're kind of coaching for our job in this profession, and we gotta get better on offense."

The pressure has only intensified since then.

Should the Cardinals make a move, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph would likely take his place as the interim head coach thanks to his previous experience in Denver.

However according to Gambadoro's report, it seems as if the Cardinals will remain patient.

