Cecily Strong Urges People to Vote in ‘SNL’ “Weekend Update” Appearance: “These Are Scary Times”

By Hilary Lewis
 2 days ago
Cecily Strong pulled in to Saturday Night Live ‘s “Weekend Update” this week to talk to viewers about what’s at stake in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

As “Tammy the Trucker,” Strong was introduced as someone “who promises she’s here to talk about gas prices and definitely not abortion .”

But after a quick reference to how “the Supreme Court sent Roe v. Wade to that big pit stop in the sky,” Strong appeared to get flustered and started talking about what she felt was really going on.

“Gas prices are up and families are really hurting, but that’s not going to magically disappear no matter who you vote for. We’re in a global recession fueled by corporate greed and war. But what will keep disappearing is safe access to abortion, and it’s not really magic because they told us that’s exactly what they’re going to do and they’ve been doing it,” Strong said. “I don’t want to talk about abortion …but these are scary times. They don’t want to just take away access to health care, they want to criminalize it too.”

Returning to her truck driver character, Strong said, “You shouldn’t have to pull the convoy across state lines to find a doctor who can provide health care for your anatomy without having to call your lawyer first.”

Then she spoke about how she’s felt in recent months and what she thinks people can do to change things.

“The truth is I have felt pretty helpless over the past year, and it’s hard to know what to say to make other truckers feel better, even though I have this big giant radio,” Strong said. “So here’s the thing I can say: There’s one mother trucking thing we can do to fight for mother trucking freedom to make our own health care decisions, and that’s vote. And I hope to hell everyone votes because remember, we all love someone who’s had an abortion — I mean, drives a truck.”

Strong’s appearance comes after her viral “Weekend Update” appearance last year as Goober the Clown , which came after Texas banned abortions after six weeks and featured Strong, as Goober, talking about an abortion she had when she was 23.

The midterm elections on Tuesday come a little over four months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade , eliminating a constitutional right to abortion in the United States. In the wake of the decision, a number of states have passed abortion restrictions, and while a bill to legalize abortion nationwide has passed the House of Representatives, it failed to pass the Senate, where the Democrats have a narrow majority, as senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema oppose ending the filibuster to pass the bill.

Going into the elections, President Biden has urged voters to elect more Democratic senators to increase their majority and pass the legislation.

Separately, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham in September introduced a bill to ban most abortions nationwide, starting at 15 weeks of pregnancy, indicating that some in the GOP want to go further than allowing states to regulate abortion. Meanwhile, there are a number of abortion measures on state ballots.

