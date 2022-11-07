The birds are calling — and these kids are answering. At Learning Gate Community School in Lutz, students have been participating in bird banding. The work is led by environmental resource teacher Jim McGinity, who uses mist nets to capture birds and band them with tiny tracking nodules. For five days a month each fall and each spring, McGinity and some volunteers take students, of all grades, out into the 30 acres of woods on the campus, at 16215 Hanna Road, to look for birds in the nets.

LUTZ, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO