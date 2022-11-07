ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Laker/Lutz News

Candlelight vigil

The Pasco County NOPE (Narcotics Overdose Prevention and Education) Candlelight Vigil will take place on Nov. 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus, 10230 Ridge Road, in New Port Richey, in the auditorium. The guest speaker will be Randy Grimes, author and advocate,...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Chalk Talk 11/09/2022

The East Pasco Chamber Foundation in partnership with the Greater Zephyrhills Chamber of Commerce recognized nine students as Citizens of the Month for October. Students are chosen by the teachers and administration of their individual schools for exemplary effort, achievement and contribution to their school, family and community. This is the 25th year the Zephyrhills Chamber has honored students through the program. Receiving recognition are: Kamryn Morfey, Academy of Spectrum Diversity; Rylee Bowman, Chester W. Taylor Elementary School; Eva Pena, Heritage Academy; John Blandford, Raymond B. Stewart Middle; Gov Ramirez and Esmerelda Soto, The Broach School; Dexter Balch, West Zephyrhills Elementary; Adriele Jerabek, Woodland Elementary; and Tessa Starnes, Zephyrhills High.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Offering a bit of dignity, and courage

Hillsborough County Children’s Services is accepting donations of new or gently used duffel bags and suitcases through its Duffels of Dignity program. Often, children in foster care or those escaping domestic violence or homelessness do not have proper luggage to store their belongings and instead use garbage bags. The...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Avalon Applauds Fostering Change Foster Closet

Congratulations to Fostering Change Foster Closet for being applauded by Avalon Park Wesley Chapel. Based in Pasco County, Fostering Change is a nonprofit program created to provide needed clothing, personal care supplies and food to children who are moved quickly from their homes and entered into foster care. The nonprofit...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Banded together, for the birds

The birds are calling — and these kids are answering. At Learning Gate Community School in Lutz, students have been participating in bird banding. The work is led by environmental resource teacher Jim McGinity, who uses mist nets to capture birds and band them with tiny tracking nodules. For five days a month each fall and each spring, McGinity and some volunteers take students, of all grades, out into the 30 acres of woods on the campus, at 16215 Hanna Road, to look for birds in the nets.
LUTZ, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Putting a round with the family

Chris and Brandy Whitten’s first date was at a putt-putt course. “At the Congo River in Clearwater,” Brandy said, giving a sly smile to her husband. “We definitely like playing it,” Chris added, flashing a smile back. That much is obvious, especially since they’re the proud part-owners...
DADE CITY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

New Tampa Golf Tournament

Heritage Isles Golf & Country Club, 10630 Plantation Bay Drive, Tampa, will host a four-person charity scramble tournament on Nov. 12 with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Cost is $70 per golfer, with proceeds benefiting Hailey’s Voice of Hope. Registration includes golf, range balls, lunch, awards, prizes and more. To sign up or for more information, email.
TAMPA, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Health News 11/09/2022

The bereavement services team at Gulfside Hospice hosted a painting workshop for those in the organization’s grief support groups, as another outlet for them to channel their pain and understand their emotions. During the workshop, the group followed along with an instructional video and created their own masterpiece on...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Youth running team shines at state championships

The Wesley Chapel/New Tampa Youth Running Team recently participated in the 2022 Florida Youth Running Association Middle School State Championships, with several of the teams bringing home medals. During the event on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 at Holloway Park in Lakeland, the Mustangs placed third in the Middle School...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Business Digest 11/09/2022

TD Bank has opened a new location at 2121 Collier Parkway, in Land O’ Lakes, marking its fourth in Pasco County, according to a news release. The bank celebrate the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a community event. It also made a donation to Learning Your Function Inc., a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities to learn life skills and make independent choices.
LAND O' LAKES, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Swim teams host Eggnog Mile

The Pasco High School (PHS) swim teams will host the Second Annual Eggnog Mile on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m., at W.F. Edwards Stadium at the high school, 36850 State Road 52 in Dade City. In the race, participants will consume 10 ounces of eggnog before each lap (four laps...
DADE CITY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Altman steps away from school board

Allen Altman’s last school board meeting — which coincided with the day of the Nov. 8 General Election — marked the end of 16 years of elected service. He said he chose to step away now because he felt “it was just time” for his departure.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

In Loving Memory of Barbara Jean Stemo

Barbara Jean Stemo, 85, passed away peacefully Wednesday,. Oct. 26, 2022 at Hospice in Zephyrhills. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James and Lisa Stemo and 2 grandsons, Vincent and Drew. Please Join us in celebrating a life well lived, Saturday morning,. Nov. 12, 11:30 – 12:00 at...
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Zephyrhills addresses exponential growth needs

As Pasco County’s largest municipality, the City of Zephyrhills has been experiencing rapid expansion. That’s why city officials already are working to try to stay ahead of area growth, which has doubled in the past 30 years. During an Economic Summit at City Hall, City Planning Director Todd...
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Dutchess is a resilient dachshund

About a month ago Bonnie Caston, of Zephyrhills, found out that her 6-year-old dachshund, Dutchess, needed to have both her eyes removed. Bonnie said Dutchess amazes her every day, going up and down the stairs, and going back to her spunky self. Dutchess’ motto is: ‘I may be blind, but I am not handicapped.’
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

East Pasco project calls for up to 100 homes and 5 acres of office

The Pasco County Planning Commission has recommended approval of a request that would allow up to 115 single-family detached residences or up to 100 residences plus 5 acres of office. The request, known as the Deer Springs master-planned unit development (MPUD), seeks to convert the zoning on 38.29 acres of...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Fall basketball camp

Pasco County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources and Southward Elite Basketball are offering a Fall Basketball Camp at the Dade City Armory, 38017 Live Oak Ave., from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., for kids ages 8 to 17. Cost is $70 per player. The clinic will develop and strengthen their basketball skills while having fun.
DADE CITY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco board wants faster action on plan reviews

The Pasco County Commission is turning up the heat on its planning staff to get reviews done more quickly on planning and zoning requests. They also are directing county staff to find ways to simplify the process — to avoid long delays as applications work their way through the system.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco plans overhaul on how road improvements are funded

Pasco County is planning a fundamental shift in the way local road improvements are funded. For decades, the county has used a Paving Assessment (PVAS) program to pay for improvements to local streets. That system has depended on at least half of the people benefiting from the improvement to agree...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Approvals boost development, fund planning efforts

The Pasco County Commission has approved a new master-planned unit development (MPUD) on the north side of State Road 52, east of U.S. 41. The Longleaf Grove MPUD is expected to have 95,000 square feet of commercial/retail space, 15,000 square feet of office space and 350 multi-family apartments on 36.86 acres of land.
PASCO COUNTY, FL

