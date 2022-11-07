Read full article on original website
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
American bison have returned to Spring Lake Park Reserve in Hastings, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCHastings, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
2012 Oklahoma City Thunder: Where Are They Now?
The 2012 Oklahoma City Thunder nearly won an NBA championship. Where are the players from this exciting team today in 2022?
Yardbarker
Devin Booker Had Some Words For the Timberwolves Bench During Win: “We Don’t Play Iso Basketball”
The Phoenix Suns had an all-around great game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 129-117 sound win last night. Devin Booker led the way with 32 points and 10 assists all without Chris Paul and Cam Johnson on the court. Throughout the second half, Booker had some choice words for...
Short-handed Memphis Grizzlies not discouraged after home loss to Boston Celtics
Ja Morant was in a light mood after the Memphis Grizzlies lost to Boston Celtics on Monday. It's not that he was happy with losing, but he was pleased with the effort in the 109-106 loss, considering the Grizzlies were short-handed. The Grizzlies (7-4) played without Steven Adams, who was...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: Marcus Smart shines in C's win
The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson Tatum (39 points) accounted for 10 of the points on that run and notched 25 in the first half. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant (30 points) countered with 14 of his own in the third quarter to help Memphis regain the lead heading into the fourth, but Boston managed to escape with a hard-fought 109-106 win.
Yardbarker
Mock Trade Sends Suns PF Jae Crowder to Cleveland
The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder aren't going to patch things up. That was evident after a series of rumors and tweets through the summer, which was emphasized by the two sides mutually agreeing on Crowder's absence before Media Day. There were some pleas by fans to try and work...
Durant, Nets pound Knicks after promoting Vaughn
NEW YORK — New coach, same result in a New York basketball rivalry that's become no rivalry at all.Kevin Durant had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to score at least 25 points in his team's first 12 games, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Knicks 112-85 on Wednesday night after making Jacque Vaughn their head coach.It was the second romp in the last four games for a Nets team that has responded so well to Vaughn that it decided not to pursue suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka. READ MORE: Nets name...
LeBron James and Anthony Davis Injury Status Revealed for Lakers vs Clippers
Both LeBron and Anthony Davis are looking likely to play.
NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Celtics prediction, odds and pick – 11/9/2022
The Detroit Pistons (3-8) take on the Boston Celtics (7-3) on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Celtics prediction and pick. Detroit is just 3-8 this season following their nine-point win over Oklahoma City on Monday. They’ve faired slightly...
Knicks Tame Wolves in Dominant Road Victory
Julius Randle hits career-high eight three-pointers as the Knicks beat the Timberwolves in their second straight road win. The New York Knicks (5-5) beat the Minnesota Timberwolves (5-6) in the Twin Cities on Monday night by a final score of 120-107. Julius Randle had a career-high eight three-pointers made on...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. San Antonio Spurs: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are back on the road after a three-game homestand. The Grizzlies (7-4) went 2-1 in the three-game stretch, and now they'll turn their attention to the San Antonio Spurs. Like most Spurs teams coached by Gregg Popovich, this group excels with ball movement. The Spurs (5-6) lead...
Donovan Mitchell continues to score big, but Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
The Anomaly: What to Make of the Knicks’ Wonky Play
The Knicks are expectedly average but have gotten there in confusing ways. Trey Rodriguez sifts through the contradictions. The New York Knicks are an anomaly. Would you believe it if I told you their opponents are shooting just 43.5% against them, trailing only the defensive juggernauts of Milwaukee? But despite that, their defensive rating is a measly 111.8, good enough for 18th-best in the NBA. That’s right, the team with the second-best OPP FG% in the league is actually a hair below average defensively.
Why the Minnesota Timberwolves have been a massive disappointment in 2022
So far, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been mediocre during the 2022-23 NBA season. In their first eleven games of the
ESPN
Timberwolves play the Knicks for out-of-conference game
New York Knicks (4-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (5-5, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York takes on Minnesota for a non-conference matchup. Minnesota went 46-36 overall last season while going 26-15 at home. The Timberwolves averaged 115.9 points per game while allowing opponents...
Yardbarker
Watch: New York Knicks Decisive VICTORY on the Road over Minnesota | Full Game Highlights (Nov. 7, 2022)
The New York Knicks defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road. Highlights from November 7, 2022. Julius Randle finished with 31 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists. Jalen Brunson finished with 23 points, 8 assists, and 5 rebounds. RJ Barrett finished with 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.
