ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: Marcus Smart shines in C's win

The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson Tatum (39 points) accounted for 10 of the points on that run and notched 25 in the first half. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant (30 points) countered with 14 of his own in the third quarter to help Memphis regain the lead heading into the fourth, but Boston managed to escape with a hard-fought 109-106 win.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Mock Trade Sends Suns PF Jae Crowder to Cleveland

The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder aren't going to patch things up. That was evident after a series of rumors and tweets through the summer, which was emphasized by the two sides mutually agreeing on Crowder's absence before Media Day. There were some pleas by fans to try and work...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS New York

Durant, Nets pound Knicks after promoting Vaughn

NEW YORK — New coach, same result in a New York basketball rivalry that's become no rivalry at all.Kevin Durant had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to score at least 25 points in his team's first 12 games, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Knicks 112-85 on Wednesday night after making Jacque Vaughn their head coach.It was the second romp in the last four games for a Nets team that has responded so well to Vaughn that it decided not to pursue suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka. READ MORE: Nets name...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theknickswall

Knicks Tame Wolves in Dominant Road Victory

Julius Randle hits career-high eight three-pointers as the Knicks beat the Timberwolves in their second straight road win. The New York Knicks (5-5) beat the Minnesota Timberwolves (5-6) in the Twin Cities on Monday night by a final score of 120-107. Julius Randle had a career-high eight three-pointers made on...
theknickswall

The Anomaly: What to Make of the Knicks’ Wonky Play

The Knicks are expectedly average but have gotten there in confusing ways. Trey Rodriguez sifts through the contradictions. The New York Knicks are an anomaly. Would you believe it if I told you their opponents are shooting just 43.5% against them, trailing only the defensive juggernauts of Milwaukee? But despite that, their defensive rating is a measly 111.8, good enough for 18th-best in the NBA. That’s right, the team with the second-best OPP FG% in the league is actually a hair below average defensively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Timberwolves play the Knicks for out-of-conference game

New York Knicks (4-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (5-5, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York takes on Minnesota for a non-conference matchup. Minnesota went 46-36 overall last season while going 26-15 at home. The Timberwolves averaged 115.9 points per game while allowing opponents...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
theknickswall

theknickswall

New York City, NY
262
Followers
1K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Critical analysis of Knicks basketball, covering breaking news and every game along with original features on the team and coverage of affiliate G League's Westchester Knicks and 2K League's Knicks Gaming

 https://www.theknickswall.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy