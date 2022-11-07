ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

David Douglas voters approve $140 million school bond

Voters in the David Douglas School District in east Portland have approved a $140 million school bond to repair schools and improve security in buildings. The bonds would be used to install secured entries, emergency generators and communication systems; replace fire safety systems; remove asbestos ceilings; and tend to other building repair needs. The school district also plans to use the funds to build a specialized career center building for technical and science education at David Douglas High School and remodel the North Powellhurst building on Southeast 135th Avenue to create a preschool hub.
ABC News

Nonprofit works to improve community-police relations with grocery boxes

Kassy Alia Ray says the loss of her husband and the grief that followed amid rising tensions between police and civilians in the aftermath of police involved shootings influenced her to find a way to bridge the divisions in the country, channeling her pain into action. Forest Acres Police Officer...
