Voters in the David Douglas School District in east Portland have approved a $140 million school bond to repair schools and improve security in buildings. The bonds would be used to install secured entries, emergency generators and communication systems; replace fire safety systems; remove asbestos ceilings; and tend to other building repair needs. The school district also plans to use the funds to build a specialized career center building for technical and science education at David Douglas High School and remodel the North Powellhurst building on Southeast 135th Avenue to create a preschool hub.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO