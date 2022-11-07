ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Democrat Wes Moore elected governor in historic Maryland race

Follow live updates and election results here. Democrat Wes Moore has made history in Maryland as the state's first Black governor, according to a race call by the Associated Press. He is only the third Black governor elected in the country. Moore's win puts the governorship back in Democrats' hands...
Evers' win shows promising trends for Democrats

Headed into Tuesday's election, there was a plausible case that Wisconsin Democrats could lose the governor's office, and with it, their power to do anything in state government. By Wednesday morning, it was clear that Gov. Tony Evers had won his bid for a second term, and the Democratic Party...
Election Day results from around the nation

Prediction market PredictIt is giving Republicans greater odds of taking control of the U.S. Senate this election cycle. Two national reporters discuss the country’s midterm election results and how Wisconsin will affect Congress.
As voters head to the polls, inflation and abortion are top of mind

For months, campaigns have spent millions on advertising and crisscrossed Wisconsin to sway voters in competitive state races and razor-thin contests for Wisconsin’s governor and U.S. Senate. Now, voters will decide the balance of power as they head to the polls today. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and remain...
Democrat Tony Evers wins second term as Wisconsin's governor

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has won reelection to a second term, beating back an effort by Republicans to recapture all branches of government in the perennial swing state. Shortly after 1 a.m., The Associated Press declared Evers the winner. With 98 percent of votes counted, results showed Evers defeating Republican challenger Tim Michels 51.1 percent to 47.9 percent.
Wisconsin Republicans fail to achieve veto-proof majority

Wisconsin Republicans did not succeed in their mission to win a veto-proof majority in the state Assembly and Senate. The GOP would have needed to win two-thirds majorities in each chamber in order to gain the power to override the governor's vetoes. While they did flip one Senate seat, getting the 22 seats necessary in that chamber, they fell short in the Assembly.
Wisconsin approves majority of school referenda statewide

Scores of voters in Wisconsin and across the country watched the politically divided state reelect Democrat Gov. Tony Evers and Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. But beyond those high-profile races, people in communities around the state were also focused on referendum results for their local school districts. Statewide, 51 of...
Nearly 90K absentee ballots still circulating ahead of Tuesday election

More than 89,000 absentee ballots are still circulating in Wisconsin with one day to go before the midterm elections. As of Monday morning, the Wisconsin Elections Commission reported 808,966 absentee ballots have been sent to voters and 719,429 have been returned. That means 89,537 ballots, or about 11 percent of those sent, have yet to make it to municipal clerks offices around the state. Clerks must receive absentee ballots by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
