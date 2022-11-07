Read full article on original website
Related
wpr.org
Inside a Michigan clinic, patients talk about abortion — and a looming statewide vote
The night before her abortion, Melissa had to travel to another state. She drove overnight from Ohio to Michigan, and didn't reach her hotel until 3 a.m. But just a few hours later, she had arrived on time for her 8 a.m. check-in at the front desk of Northland Family Planning in Sterling Heights, Mich.
wpr.org
What is a runoff election? Let's break down what's happening in Georgia
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff election, where Democrat Raphael Warnock will face Republican Herschel Walker for a second time. On top of this race being exceptionally close, Georgia is also one of only two...
wpr.org
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel investigation into PFAS, Getting a mortgage in 2022
First, we speak with two reporters at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel about their recent statewide investigation into Wisconsin's drinking water. Then, a mortgage loan officer walks us through buying a home at a time when mortgage rates have reached highs not seen in decades.
wpr.org
A tight congressional race in Oregon could signal the breadth of the GOP's reach
On a recent rainy Saturday, about two dozen Democratic volunteers squeezed into a small office in a Portland, Oregon suburb. Democratic candidate Andrea Salinas addressed canvassers at her Tualatin, Oregon office in an increasingly tight race in the state's new 6th Congressional District. "Thank you all so much. I consider...
wpr.org
Doug La Follette and Amy Loudenbeck are neck and neck in bid for Wisconsin Secretary of State
This year's election for Secretary of State, the tightest statewide race in Wisconsin, was still too close to call as of Wednesday afternoon. Longtime Democratic incumbent Doug La Follette narrowly leads state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton. In unofficial vote totals updated at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday, La Follette had 48.3 percent...
wpr.org
New leadership oversees Wisconsin's largest national forest
The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest covers more than 1.5 million acres of Wisconsin's Northwoods. We hear from the new supervisor, who started in September, about her priorities, restoration updates and balancing recreation with preservation.
wpr.org
Michigan voters approve amendment adding reproductive rights to state constitution
DETROIT – Michigan voters have adopted an amendment to the state constitution enshrining abortion rights, according to a call from The Associated Press. The vote effectively scraps a 1931 ban on the procedure that could have taken effect following the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade. The...
wpr.org
Democrat Wes Moore elected governor in historic Maryland race
Follow live updates and election results here. Democrat Wes Moore has made history in Maryland as the state's first Black governor, according to a race call by the Associated Press. He is only the third Black governor elected in the country. Moore's win puts the governorship back in Democrats' hands...
wpr.org
Evers' win shows promising trends for Democrats
Headed into Tuesday's election, there was a plausible case that Wisconsin Democrats could lose the governor's office, and with it, their power to do anything in state government. By Wednesday morning, it was clear that Gov. Tony Evers had won his bid for a second term, and the Democratic Party...
wpr.org
Election Day results from around the nation
Prediction market PredictIt is giving Republicans greater odds of taking control of the U.S. Senate this election cycle. Two national reporters discuss the country’s midterm election results and how Wisconsin will affect Congress.
wpr.org
As voters head to the polls, inflation and abortion are top of mind
For months, campaigns have spent millions on advertising and crisscrossed Wisconsin to sway voters in competitive state races and razor-thin contests for Wisconsin’s governor and U.S. Senate. Now, voters will decide the balance of power as they head to the polls today. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and remain...
wpr.org
Democrat Tony Evers wins second term as Wisconsin's governor
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has won reelection to a second term, beating back an effort by Republicans to recapture all branches of government in the perennial swing state. Shortly after 1 a.m., The Associated Press declared Evers the winner. With 98 percent of votes counted, results showed Evers defeating Republican challenger Tim Michels 51.1 percent to 47.9 percent.
wpr.org
Wisconsin Republicans fail to achieve veto-proof majority
Wisconsin Republicans did not succeed in their mission to win a veto-proof majority in the state Assembly and Senate. The GOP would have needed to win two-thirds majorities in each chamber in order to gain the power to override the governor's vetoes. While they did flip one Senate seat, getting the 22 seats necessary in that chamber, they fell short in the Assembly.
wpr.org
State midterm election results, Congressional midterm election results
We talk to political science experts about the results of Wisconsin's statewide midterm elections. Then, two other political science experts help us break down the results of Congressional races.
wpr.org
Kentucky voters reject amendment that would have affirmed no right to abortion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Kentucky voters have rejected adding language to the state constitution that would make it harder to challenge abortion restrictions in the state, according to a call by The Associated Press. Amendment 2 would have added this to the state's foundational document: "To protect human life, nothing...
wpr.org
Wisconsin Elections Commission reporting no major issues on Election Day
The Wisconsin Elections Commission is reporting only minor issues at polling places around the state as voters cast their ballots in tight races for Wisconsin’s governor and U.S. Senate. "I’m really pleased to report that as of this afternoon there are no major issues that have been reported and...
wpr.org
Kansas voters reelect Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly over GOP challenger Derek Schmidt
A Democrat will continue to lead deep-red Kansas as Gov. Laura Kelly won reelection, according to a race call by the Associated Press, keeping the state on a politically moderate trajectory despite its conservative leanings. Kelly held off Republican challenger Derek Schmidt, the state's attorney general. Kelly's victory means Democrats...
wpr.org
Wisconsin approves majority of school referenda statewide
Scores of voters in Wisconsin and across the country watched the politically divided state reelect Democrat Gov. Tony Evers and Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. But beyond those high-profile races, people in communities around the state were also focused on referendum results for their local school districts. Statewide, 51 of...
wpr.org
Nearly 90K absentee ballots still circulating ahead of Tuesday election
More than 89,000 absentee ballots are still circulating in Wisconsin with one day to go before the midterm elections. As of Monday morning, the Wisconsin Elections Commission reported 808,966 absentee ballots have been sent to voters and 719,429 have been returned. That means 89,537 ballots, or about 11 percent of those sent, have yet to make it to municipal clerks offices around the state. Clerks must receive absentee ballots by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Comments / 0