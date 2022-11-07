Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
New Haven police search for suspect in deadly parking lot shooting
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police in New Haven are searching for a suspect after a deadly parking lot shooting. Authorities said it happened Tuesday night in the parking lot of the GI Package Store on Ferry Street. When officers arrived, they found a 61-year-old New Haven man who...
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Police Identify Suspect in Halloween Killing
Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a man in Waterbury on Halloween. Investigators say they have obtained an arrest warrant charging Clarence Rhodes, 43, of Waterbury, with murder. They say Rhodes shot and killed 23-year-old Xavier Pellot on October 31. The shooting took place around 4...
Police identify man in Hartford shooting caught on camera
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police identified a man who was shot in a deadly shooting Wednesday night that was caught on a city camera. The victim was identified as 46-year-old Lamonte Brown of Hartford. Brown was shot to death at about 8:30 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Capen Street, according to […]
Suspect Who Stole Chicken From South Windsor Stop & Shop Caught After Crash, Chase, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been charged with allegedly stealing several hundred dollars of chicken from a supermarket and then fleeing from police before crashing his vehicle. The incident began in Hartford County around noon on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the Stop & Shop located in South Windsor at 1739 Ellington Road.
Police: Danbury man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in New Milford
A 61-year-old Danbury man was killed after police say he was struck by a car in New Milford.
Jury finds Meriden mom guilty of strangling son, lighting home on fire
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden woman was found guilty Tuesday of murdering her son in 2016 and then lighting their home on fire, according to a Wednesday announcement from New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr. Karin Ziolkowski was accused of strangling her 8-year-old son, Elijah, to death on Nov. 14, 2016 at their […]
Naugatuck High School placed in lockdown after report of student with gun in backpack
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – An active criminal investigation was underway Wednesday at Naugatuck High School after a student reported that they saw a firearm inside a backpack. “As our community expects, incidents relating to weapons are responded to swiftly and with a significant deployment of police resources,” the Naugatuck Police Department said in a written […]
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Couple Arrested in Connection to String of Violent Robberies Across Conn.
A man and woman in Bristol have been arrested in connection to several violent robberies that happened across Connecticut this year. The Department of Justice said 44-year-old Lonny Cross and 40-year-old Rebecca Barbera, both of Bristol, face charges for conspiring to commit numerous violent thefts across the state in September and October.
NBC Connecticut
Firefighters, Police Officers Responding in West Hartford
Police and firefighters have responded to Nesbit Avenue in West Hartford. Police said there was an active investigation. The road was closed in both directions between Park Road to Richard Street but has reopened.
sheltonherald.com
Woman seriously injured in Bristol crash Tuesday afternoon, police say
BRISTOL — A woman was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to Bristol Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Geoffrey Lund. Lund said the crash involved two cars, including a pickup truck. It reportedly occurred near the intersection of Park and Divinity streets around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday.
sheltonherald.com
Police: South Windsor chicken thief captured after crashing getaway car
SOUTH WINDSOR — A man who police said stole hundreds of dollars worth of chicken from Stop & Shop at lunchtime Tuesday crashed during his getaway while driving the wrong way toward the Manchester mall. Peter A. Ezold, 38, of Guilford, was captured by the Connecticut State Police after...
NBC Connecticut
Meriden Mom Found Guilty of Killing Son, Setting Home on Fire
A mother has been found guilty of killing her 8-year-old son and setting their Meriden home on fire with a tiki torch in 2016, according to the State's Attorney's Office. Officials said Karin Ziolkowski strangled her son Elijah while in their home on Nov. 14, 2016. Then, she allegedly set two fires in the home.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Man being Sought in Mall Shoplifting Investigation
The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for public assistance to identify a man wanted in a recent shoplifting incident that took place at Meadowbrook Mall. Police Officer Connor Ryan is attempting to identify the male in these photos. This male was involved in a shoplifting incident at the Meadowbrook Mall on Nov. 3. Although a female is shown, according to information provided by the Bridgeport Police Department, she is not being sought.
NBC Connecticut
2 Women Accused of Killing Waterbury Woman, Using Her Credit Cards
Two women are accused of killing a 34-year-old Waterbury woman and using her credit cards to make several purchases. Officers responded to an apartment on Newbury Street just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 after family members of the victim, 34-year-old Shelly Stamp, found her unresponsive in her apartment, police said.
NBC Connecticut
Man Crashes Into Police Cruisers While Trying to Flee From Officers in Waterbury
A Waterbury man crashed into two police cruisers while trying to avoid a motor vehicle stop Tuesday night. Police said they tried pulling over 20-year-old Willie Rodriguez in connection to recent weapons, narcotics and quality of life-related complaints in the Knollwood Circle area. When police tried stopping Rodriguez, he allegedly...
Suspect arrested in Conn. after manhunt in Hilltowns caused school lockdowns
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A suspect in a shooting in West Hartford that led police on a manhunt in the Hilltowns of Western Massachusetts was arrested Sunday evening back down in West Hartford. Darnell Barnes, 22, was taken into custody by West Hartford Police at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday....
Family of Woodbridge homicide victim continues to look for answers
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven family is still searching for answers three years after 28-year-old Abdur Terrell was found dead in Woodbridge. Terrell’s family is continuing their fight for justice. On Tuesday, his family retraced the steps to where police found his body three years ago. As Woodbridge Police continue their homicide investigation, […]
Hartford sees its 36th 2021 homicide
Hartford police say a city camera has captured images of the city’s 36th homicide this year, showing a man confronted by a couple and then shot dead
NBC Connecticut
State Police Warn of Jury Duty Phone Scam
Connecticut State Police are warning residents about a recent phone scam claiming to involve jury duty. According to troopers, during the scam, the person on the phone claims to be a sergeant with the Tolland Police Department who is calling about an arrest warrant for missing jury duty. Troopers emphasize...
Eyewitness News
Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street
Powerball delays numbers due to technical difficulties. 15 people lost their homes following a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford.
Comments / 0