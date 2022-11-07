The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for public assistance to identify a man wanted in a recent shoplifting incident that took place at Meadowbrook Mall. Police Officer Connor Ryan is attempting to identify the male in these photos. This male was involved in a shoplifting incident at the Meadowbrook Mall on Nov. 3. Although a female is shown, according to information provided by the Bridgeport Police Department, she is not being sought.

