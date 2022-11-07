ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Hill, CT

Eyewitness News

New Haven police search for suspect in deadly parking lot shooting

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police in New Haven are searching for a suspect after a deadly parking lot shooting. Authorities said it happened Tuesday night in the parking lot of the GI Package Store on Ferry Street. When officers arrived, they found a 61-year-old New Haven man who...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Police Identify Suspect in Halloween Killing

Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a man in Waterbury on Halloween. Investigators say they have obtained an arrest warrant charging Clarence Rhodes, 43, of Waterbury, with murder. They say Rhodes shot and killed 23-year-old Xavier Pellot on October 31. The shooting took place around 4...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Police identify man in Hartford shooting caught on camera

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police identified a man who was shot in a deadly shooting Wednesday night that was caught on a city camera. The victim was identified as 46-year-old Lamonte Brown of Hartford. Brown was shot to death at about 8:30 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Capen Street, according to […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Jury finds Meriden mom guilty of strangling son, lighting home on fire

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden woman was found guilty Tuesday of murdering her son in 2016 and then lighting their home on fire, according to a Wednesday announcement from New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr. Karin Ziolkowski was accused of strangling her 8-year-old son, Elijah, to death on Nov. 14, 2016 at their […]
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bristol Couple Arrested in Connection to String of Violent Robberies Across Conn.

A man and woman in Bristol have been arrested in connection to several violent robberies that happened across Connecticut this year. The Department of Justice said 44-year-old Lonny Cross and 40-year-old Rebecca Barbera, both of Bristol, face charges for conspiring to commit numerous violent thefts across the state in September and October.
BRISTOL, CT
sheltonherald.com

Woman seriously injured in Bristol crash Tuesday afternoon, police say

BRISTOL — A woman was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to Bristol Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Geoffrey Lund. Lund said the crash involved two cars, including a pickup truck. It reportedly occurred near the intersection of Park and Divinity streets around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday.
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Meriden Mom Found Guilty of Killing Son, Setting Home on Fire

A mother has been found guilty of killing her 8-year-old son and setting their Meriden home on fire with a tiki torch in 2016, according to the State's Attorney's Office. Officials said Karin Ziolkowski strangled her son Elijah while in their home on Nov. 14, 2016. Then, she allegedly set two fires in the home.
MERIDEN, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Man being Sought in Mall Shoplifting Investigation

The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for public assistance to identify a man wanted in a recent shoplifting incident that took place at Meadowbrook Mall. Police Officer Connor Ryan is attempting to identify the male in these photos. This male was involved in a shoplifting incident at the Meadowbrook Mall on Nov. 3. Although a female is shown, according to information provided by the Bridgeport Police Department, she is not being sought.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Women Accused of Killing Waterbury Woman, Using Her Credit Cards

Two women are accused of killing a 34-year-old Waterbury woman and using her credit cards to make several purchases. Officers responded to an apartment on Newbury Street just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 after family members of the victim, 34-year-old Shelly Stamp, found her unresponsive in her apartment, police said.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Crashes Into Police Cruisers While Trying to Flee From Officers in Waterbury

A Waterbury man crashed into two police cruisers while trying to avoid a motor vehicle stop Tuesday night. Police said they tried pulling over 20-year-old Willie Rodriguez in connection to recent weapons, narcotics and quality of life-related complaints in the Knollwood Circle area. When police tried stopping Rodriguez, he allegedly...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Family of Woodbridge homicide victim continues to look for answers

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven family is still searching for answers three years after 28-year-old Abdur Terrell was found dead in Woodbridge. Terrell’s family is continuing their fight for justice. On Tuesday, his family retraced the steps to where police found his body three years ago. As Woodbridge Police continue their homicide investigation, […]
WOODBRIDGE, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Police Warn of Jury Duty Phone Scam

Connecticut State Police are warning residents about a recent phone scam claiming to involve jury duty. According to troopers, during the scam, the person on the phone claims to be a sergeant with the Tolland Police Department who is calling about an arrest warrant for missing jury duty. Troopers emphasize...
TOLLAND, CT

