Richmond County authorities have made an arrest in connection with a man’s murder last month. Deputies were called to the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road October 15 at 10:13 p.m. where they found 20-year-old Tymarkus Starks of Hephzibah had been shot at least one time. He was pronounced dead about an hour later.

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO