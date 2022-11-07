Read full article on original website
wfxg.com
5th annual Battle of The Bands kicks off
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sounds of music filled the air today with the 5th annual Battle of The Bands. Sunday afternoon kicked off the event at Butler High School. At the event, there were several high schools present...including ARC High, Butler High, Cross Creek High, Glenn Hills High, Hephzibah High, Josey High, Laney High, Westside High, and Burke County High.
wgac.com
Local Man Arrested for Murder on Old Savannah Road
Richmond County authorities have made an arrest in connection with a man’s murder last month. Deputies were called to the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road October 15 at 10:13 p.m. where they found 20-year-old Tymarkus Starks of Hephzibah had been shot at least one time. He was pronounced dead about an hour later.
WRDW-TV
1 killed as abandoned building burns in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was killed Thursday morning in a building fire in Augusta. Dispatchers said the crews were called to Auto Money Title Pawn at 1552 block of Walton Way at 4:39 a.m. Firefighters found a body in the abandoned building while they were battling the blaze.
Early voting did not add up to large Augusta turnout
A record breaking early vote did not equate to a record breaking midterm turnout in Augusta in fact it lagged well behind the last midterm.
2nd suspect wanted in murder of man on Old Savannah Road
Investigators need your help in locating a suspect wanted for a murder that happened back in October on Old Savannah Road.
WRDW-TV
2nd suspect wanted in Augusta shooting that killed 1
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for a murder that happened on Oct. 15 on Old Savannah Road. The shooting claimed the life of Tymarkus Dashawn Starkes, 20, of Augusta. Chauncey Thompson IV, 20, is described as 6...
wfxg.com
Suspect arrested in Old Savannah Rd. homicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested an Augusta man in connection to a homicide that happened on Old Savannah Rd. in October. The sheriff's office says they arrested twenty-two-year-old Lamar Jaquez Jones on Nov. 8 and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
wfxg.com
Columbia County voters approve SPLOST through 2028
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Get used to that extra 1% at the register. Columbia County voters decide to keep the Special Local Option Sales Tax alive by a vote of 60% in favor versus 40% who voted to end it. The local 1% sales tax is used for special...
WRDW-TV
Richmond Co. election officials aim to get ahead before next election
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County had so many people coming out during early voting, they opened polling locations ahead of schedule. Richmond County election officials are trying to get ahead of the curve by adapting before the next election cycle. For voter turnout, Richmond County fell to the second...
anash.org
New Shluchim to Augusta, Georgia
Rabbi Mendel and Sarah Fischer (née Polter) will be moving on Shlichus to expand Chabad activities at Chabad of Augusta, Georgia. Rabbi Mendel and Sarah Fischer (née Polter) are moving on Shlichus to expand Chabad activities at Chabad of Augusta, Georgia. Built on the banks of the Savannah...
WRDW-TV
Augusta students build full-size electric racecars
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a special class over at Augusta Prep. Three years ago, motorsports engineering was created to spark interest in students. It’s non-calculus-based engineering. Students are designing and building electric racecars from the ground up. They already have a car ready to roll. “This is...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputy shot during disturbance call
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2200 block of Bungalow Road in reference to a disturbance call at 1:41 a.m. Thursday. While on scene, the male subject began shooting and one deputy was struck. The deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Beech Island man charged by RCSO for murder in B Street homicide
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A South Carolina man has been arrested by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for the B Street homicide. The incident happened on October 15th. According to authorities, Evyn O’Conner, 18, of Beech Island, SC, has been charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. […]
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crash claims life of motorcyclist
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A motorcyclist died several days after a crash that happened in Aiken County. The crash happened around 7:26 p.m. Sunday on Howlandville Road near Cemetery Road, according to authorities. The victim, identified as 50-year-old Thomas L. Argiro, was traveling south on Howlandville Road on a 2003...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County organization offers voters a ride to the polls
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In Richmond County, if you’re looking for a ride to the polls, there’s a nonprofit that’ll help you get there, no matter your party or disability. We spoke to leaders on both sides of the river to learn more about resources to help...
WRDW-TV
Kick off holiday season with upcoming events in Columbia County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia county kicks off the holiday season by announcing several upcoming events and attractions available for families and the public. Last week, Columbia County announces the annual Christmas light fight event is coming back this year, and voting has started. The Columbia county fair comes back...
wfxg.com
Project aimed at creating more affordable housing in Laney Walker neighborhood to break ground
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Changes are coming to the Laney Walker area! Plans are in place to break ground on a revitalization project there Thursday afternoon. Augusta Housing and Community Development Department in partnership with Jeremey Johnson of Vetted Investments and Acquisitions, LLC consider this an intentional build with an even bigger purpose.
WRDW-TV
Will Rogers explains how to financially prepare for natural disasters
Students are designing and building electric racecars at Augusta Prep!
Augusta, Aiken residents named as defendants in illegal firearm possession charges by U.S. Attorney’s office
GEORGIA (WJBF) – The U.S. Attorney Southern District of Georgia’s office has named several Augusta and Aiken, South Carolina residents as defendants who will be facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms. According to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes, these indicted cases are a part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation, which is in […]
WRDW-TV
Feds bust drug ring spanning from CSRA to Caribbean
STATESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants with involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy spanning the reached all the way to the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride, investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces identified drug trafficking operations in Richmond, Burke, Bulloch,...
