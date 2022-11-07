The water level in Lake Sonoma is now at its lowest in history. The lake is now at less than 42-percent of full capacity. Sonoma Water officials say the water level has been falling every day since January 21st of this year. On that day, it held more than 152-thousand acre-feet of water. Today, it holds more than 102-thousand acre-feet of water. But, there’s still enough water left in the reservoir to get the region through this winter, and last into next winter. Officials say there’s no imminent risk of Lake Sonoma running dry.

