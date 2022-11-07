Read full article on original website
Recap of Local School District Races: Amie Carter Will be the New County Superintendent
We can call some of the local school district races. Amie Carter will be the next Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools getting 72 percent of the vote. Her opponent, Brad Coscarelli, had dropped out of the race a few months ago. His name was still on the ballot. Roxanne McNally and Omar Medina are winning their races for Santa Rosa City School board. And school board member David Patrick Nagle is losing his spot on the West Sonoma County Union High School District. Debbie Ramirez is leading Nagle by nearly 10 points.
Santa Rosa’s Wildfire Season Declared Over
Santa Rosa’s wildfire season is officially over. On Monday, local fire officials said there is no longer a threat of severe wildfires. They credit recent rainfall, and upcoming rainfall, for making brush and grass less dry and flammable. Following the announcement, Santa Rosa residents no longer need to have their properties in compliance with the weed abatement ordinance. This year’s fire season lasted just a bit more than five months. It started on June 6th.
Wolter, Wheeler, and Morganstern Lead in At-Large Cloverdale City Council Race
Cloverdale city council member Gus Wolter is leading the race for three city council seats. Wolter has 31-percent of the vote with Brian Wheeler and Marjorie Morganstern in second and third respectively. If the results hold, all three will be on the Cloverdale City Council. Walker Thomas Rugino and Nicole Hinchcliffe trail with 15 and 6 percent of the vote respectively.
Lake Sonoma is at its Lowest Capacity Ever
The water level in Lake Sonoma is now at its lowest in history. The lake is now at less than 42-percent of full capacity. Sonoma Water officials say the water level has been falling every day since January 21st of this year. On that day, it held more than 152-thousand acre-feet of water. Today, it holds more than 102-thousand acre-feet of water. But, there’s still enough water left in the reservoir to get the region through this winter, and last into next winter. Officials say there’s no imminent risk of Lake Sonoma running dry.
100-mph Santa Rosa street race results in major injuries
A Santa Rosa street racer is recovering from major injuries after he lost control of his car and careened into several trees, according to police.
Woman Dies in Overturn Crash on Highway 53 in Lake County
A Kelseyville woman is dead after a crash Saturday night north of Clearlake. The 35-year-old woman was traveling northbound on Highway 53 in her SUV when she went off the right side of the road and lost control of her vehicle. She got back onto the road but crossed into the southbound lanes and then down an embankment. Her SUV overturned multiple times. She wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle, and pronounced dead at the scene. CHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.
Santa Rosa looks to shore up strategy to keep Eel River water available for use
photo credit: Courtesy of shannon1/Wikimedia Commons PG&E has begun relinquishing its control of the Potter Valley Project. Concerned that this will reduce water supplies, Santa Rosa is exploring options. Mendocino County's century old Potter Valley Project consists of two Eel River dams, a tunnel diverting some of the Eel into the East Fork of the Russian River, and an inoperable powerhouse in need of expensive repairs. Outgoing Santa Rosa council member Tom Schwedhelm said one thing is certain. "This is going be challenging," Schwedhelm said. "It's going to be years ahead of us, but we just need to be supported being on the same...
One Santa Rosa City Council Race Too Close to Call
The race for the District Four Santa Rosa City Council seat is in a dead heat. Challenger Terry Sanders is beating Councilwoman Victoria Fleming by just a few more than 100 votes. That translates to a lead of about two-percentage points. Meanwhile, Mark Stapp has a large lead in the southeast District Two race that will decide who takes over for the retiring John Sawyer. Jeff Okrepkie also has a large lead in the northwest District Six race. He would succeed the retiring Tom Schwedhelm.
Complete Measures and Races on the 2022 Midterm Ballot
Your vote will determine the outcome of several races and measures. For all of Marin County and about half of Sonoma County, voters will pick a new assembly member for District 12. The candidates for this position are Sara Aminzadeh and Damon Connolly. Council seats are up for grabs in Santa Rosa, Windsor, Cloverdale, Healdsburg, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Sebastopol, and Sonoma. Petaluma and Windsor voters will also decide who will be their next Mayor.
New Geyserville Restaurant Noted by Michelin Guide
Click through the above gallery for a sneak peek inside the new Cyrus restaurant. The California Michelin Guide has tapped the recently-opened Cyrus in Geyserville as one of 37 new restaurants on the radar of Michelin inspectors. The announcement of the guide’s latest round of “New Discoveries” offers a preview...
Rohnert Park City Council Race: Hollingsworth Adams and Rodriguez are Winning Re-Election
It looks like two Rohnert Park City council members will stay put. In district 5, council member Susan Hollingsworth Adams is beating former council member and mayor Joe Callinan with 57-percent of the vote. District 1 council member Samantha Rodriguez has a 25 point lead over challenger Dave Soldavini. Rodriguez has only been on the council since May replacing outgoing Willy Linares. Meanwhile, in Rohnert Park’s open district 2 race, Emily Sanborn leads the field with about half of the vote and a 11 point lead over 2nd place Tom Levin.
A Break In at the Low Gap County Government Complex Results in the Arrest of Fort Bragg Man
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/03/22, at approximately 7:18 AM, UPD Officers were dispatched to 501 Low Gap Rd., The...
Marin 911: The mini-skirted ‘crazy lady’ of Throckmorton
Yeller: The oft-star of the Mill Valley cop log – the “crazy lady” of Throckmorton — was at it again on Nov. 1, disturbing the peace by hitting store windows with a stick, kicking over trash cans and yelling wild things at shocked passersby. The woman was described as being in her 50s and wearing a mini skirt, neither of which is a crime in Mill Valley. Gone when the police arrived.
Rain Ahead with Possible Dangerous Weather for Sonoma County
It’s expected to be a week of wet and possibly dangerous weather in Sonoma County. Rain and strong winds with gusts of up to 35-miles-per-hour are in the forecast through Wednesday. There’s also a chance of thunderstorms. Meanwhile, a high surf advisory has also been issued for beaches in the North Bay. A northwest swell of ten to 15 feet is expected to begin this morning, bringing breaking waves in the 15 to 20-foot range. The hazardous surf conditions, which could lead to flooding, are expected to continue through tomorrow afternoon.
Missing North Bay woman now located
UPDATE: Police confirm Markovich has been located. COTATI, Calif. (KRON) — The Cotati Police Department reported Monday that a woman went missing while driving to Oregon. Camille Rose Markovich, 26, was last heard from in the area of Eureka, CA. Markovich was driving from Cotati to Selma, OR on Highway 101 and was last heard […]
Monday Morning Headlines: Teen Party Shakes Up Quiet Mill Valley
Mill Valley police tried to contain an unruly party of 100 to 200 juveniles outside a shopping center on Saturday night. The kids were being loud, drinking, and allegedly throwing bottles, and nearby CVS, Safeway, and Whole Foods stores were advised to close early. [NBC Bay Area]. A man was...
Cozy Sonoma Restaurants and Bars for Chilly Days
On chilly, rainy days, when all you want to do is to snuggle up by a crackling fireplace, head to these cosy restaurants, bars and tasting rooms in Sonoma County for a comforting meal and drinks. Click through the above gallery for details, and share your favorites in the comments.
Sideshows erupt throughout Bay Area: Vallejo, Richmond, Rodeo and Hayward
VALLEJO, Calif. - Illegal sideshows erupted throughout the Bay Area over the weekend in cities from Vallejo to Hayward. Police said at some points, gunfire was heard and some people pointed lasers at the drivers as well. One of the largest sideshows was in Vallejo, where police said they broke...
Three Open Sebastopol City Council Seats Remain Undetermined
Three council seats in Sebastopol are too close to call. Currently, Jill McLewis, Stephen Zollman, and Sandra Maurer are leading with Oliver Dick and Dennis Colthurst being about 50 votes shy for third place. All five candidates are within three-percentage points of each other with 4270 votes counted. There are 5,575 registered voters in Sebastopol. None of the five running are currently on the city council.
Kunde to Retire, Chaaban to assume trustee seat
After more than 16 years, winemaker Jeff Kunde is retiring his seat on the Sonoma County Junior College District Board of Trustees this month and will be replaced by newcomer Ezrah Chaaban. “I’ve seen many changes of the school over the years with all the things we’ve put in place,”...
