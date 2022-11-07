ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, OR

Chuck Appling
2d ago

that jerks lucky the locals didn't slash his tires and busted the windows out of his truck while he's out joyriding

Karen Green
1d ago

Good I hope they have to pay the bill, maybe it will help stop some of these jerks that have no respect for nature or people when on our rivers, 💜🌻

beachconnection.net

Two Extraordinary Scenic Drives Along a Wild Stretch of Oregon Coast

Sometimes (some may say more often than that), the weather just does not cooperate on a trip to the Oregon coast. But even if it is in a really good, sunny mood and disposition, you may want to see a large swath of it in one sitting. A nice drive will fit this bill nicely.
YACHATS, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Injured hunter rescued from rugged, snowy terrain near Milton-Freewater

MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — Following an overnight stay in rugged, snowy terrain in remote Umatilla County, an injured hunter was rescued following a full-day search-and-rescue excursion. According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call from 49-year-old Danny Rupp of Albany, OR around 8:30 p.m. on November 2, 2022. He was stranded in remote terrain while on a hunting...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
washingtonbeerblog.com

Red Rye Return – a Washington-Oregon collaborative beer mission

Seattle’s Figurehead Brewing teamed up with Newport’s Wolf Tree Brewery to benefit the families of, and memorials for, members of the commercial fishing industry lost at sea. The two breweries release the beer this weekend, with events at each of the breweries’ taprooms. The beer is a...
SEATTLE, WA
kezi.com

Body found in Eugene storm drain; police investigating

EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are investigating after a dead person was found in a storm drain Tuesday morning. The body was reportedly found in the morning of November 8 in a storm drain on Minda Drive east of Gilham Road. Several officers from the Eugene Police Department were reported to be in the area around 9:30 a.m. with a giant tarp.
EUGENE, OR
KOIN 6 News

SNOW DUMP: Mt. Hood sees foot of fresh powder

Stormy fall weather has brought fresh snow to local mountains, foothills and valleys. Areas of Mt. Hood received between 6 and 12 inches of fresh snow since Sunday, National Weather Service data shows. Mountain foothills along the Cascades also saw 1 to 4 inches of powder.
PORTLAND, OR
yachatsnews.com

Hunters asked to stop in Blodgett to get elk tested for wasting disease

BLODGETT — The Oregon Fish & Wildlife Department will be staffing a check station to sample elk for chronic wasting disease on Saturday during the first Western Coast elk season. The station will be open from from 8 a.m. to dusk in Blodgett in the large gravel parking lot on the north side of Oregon Highway 20.
BLODGETT, OR
Lincoln City Homepage

An idea falls by the wayside

Shortly after being elected mayor of Lincoln City in 2014, I walked the length of the city from Lighthouse Square to Taft. Along the walk I thought about the Brooks Report which was commissioned years prior to help our city see some areas for improvement. Not just for tourism, but also livability for citizens.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon’s Salishan Coastal Lodge Was Recently Voted One of Best Resorts in Country

Nestled between forested bluffs and the Siletz Bay, you’ll find one of our favorite places to stay on the Oregon coast. Salishan Coastal Lodge is a tranquil retreat where you can feel one with the soulful mountains, the powerful sea, and the enchanting forest. This gorgeous lodge has been a favorite of Oregonians for years, and will continue to be our top pick for the best spot on the coast to spend a weekend (or a whole week) relaxing with family and friends.
OREGON STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Waldport, OR

Waldport is a city located within Lincoln County in Oregon. German settlers founded Waldport in 1879. Its name has German roots; “wald” means forest, and “port” refers to how close the town was to the Pacific Ocean. The United States Census Bureau states that Waldport has...
WALDPORT, OR
KOIN 6 News

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Salem, Oregon Lottery announces

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in California, there’s another $1 million winner in Oregon. The ticket was sold in Salem on Monday, Nov. 7, the Oregon Lottery announced Tuesday. A previous $1 million ticket was sold in Portland on Nov. 2. Oregon Lottery says since the Powerball […]
SALEM, OR
WWEEK

Salinas Narrowly Leads Erickson in Race for Oregon’s New Congressional Seat

State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), who vanquished cryptocurrency-backed rookie Carrick Flynn in the Democratic primary, narrowly leads Republican Mike Erickson in the race to fill the seat in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District. Salinas led Erickson 49% to 47% with 186,115 votes counted. The new district covers Polk,...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Hoyle declares victory in Oregon's 4th District

Voters in Oregon’s Fourth Congressional district appear to have chosen Democrat Val Hoyle to replace longtime Congressman Peter DeFazio. As of Wednesday morning, Hoyle leads Republican Alek Skarlatos by a margin of 51% to 43%. Hoyle, who is currently serving as Oregon’s elected Labor Commissioner, sought the seat being...
OREGON STATE
hh-today.com

Update: What’s up with Henderson Park?

With a fence around it and the street trees gone, Henderson Park had a pretty bleak appearance when I rode the bike up Calapooia Street last weekend. But things are looking up. The Albany Parks and Recreation Department is updating the layout of the park with a new design and...
ALBANY, OR

