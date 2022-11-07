Neighbours to Hellfire Caves in Wycombe hit out at plans to sell alcohol as Thames Valley Police object

Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
Dog dragged along road by woman in mobility scooter is rescued by RSPCA
The RSPCA has rescued a dog which was captured in shocking footage being dragged along a road by a woman driving a mobility scooter. The distressing video clip circulated online showed the poor pooch being unable to stand as it was hauled along a street by its lead in Erdington, Birmingham.
buckinghamshirelive.com
'Box of poo' left outside Tory MP's office sparking police investigation
A box of faeces was allegedly left outside a Tory MP's constituency office, sparking an investigation by police. Conservative MP Siobhan Baillie condemned the 'nastiness' faced by MPs after the box, which was reportedly accompanied by a derogatory note, was left outside her office in Stroud, Gloucestershire. Ms Baillie was...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Remembrance Sunday services in Milton Keynes including Bletchley, Stony Stratford and Newport Pagnell
Remembrance Sunday will be an opportunity for us all to commemorate the service offered by our Armed Forces throughout numerous conflicts. This year's services will also pay tribute, as always, to the families of those who gave their lives in war across the country and the Commonwealth. There are a...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Parking near Stadium:MK: An insider's guide on where is best to leave your car when visiting
It may only have just become a city, but Milton Keynes has long welcomed some of the biggest names in sport and entertainment. Thanks to three excellent venues, MK has hosted international and Premier League football teams, musicians like Foo Fighters and world-class stage acts. And while one Milton Keynes...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Twyford couple killed in road accident named by police
A couple from Twyford who died on Saturday (November 5) morning in a car crash near Cirencester has been named by police. David Haynes and his wife Beryl died when their car was involved in a collision on the B4425 near Cirencester. David Haynes, who was from Twyford, was aged...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Reason Bucks nurses won't strike confirmed by Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust
Nurses at Buckinghamshire's hospitals will not be going on strike later this year, despite colleagues across the UK voting to do so. Members of the Royal College of Nursing will take action in a dispute over pay and staffing for the first time. Nurses voted in "record numbers" according to...
buckinghamshirelive.com
'Violent and abusive' Aylesbury mother and son given anti-social behaviour injunction
A mother and son described as 'violent and abusive' have been given an anti-social behaviour civil injunction in Aylesbury. Tina Lean, aged 54, of Belgrave Road in Aylesbury, and Jamie Power, aged 31, of Freemantle Road in Aylesbury, are both subject to the injunction, which lasts until September 28, 2024.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aylesbury drug dealer jailed after police found cannabis and cash at his home
An "established" drug dealer who was caught by police and searched on the spot has been handed a jail sentence. Haseeb Zaman pled guilty to two offences after officers also searched his home. Zaman, 19 and of Fairfax Crescent, Aylesbury, appeared at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday, November 10. He...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Milton Keynes Council deal with Arriva for 60 new electric buses falls apart
A bus company running services in Buckinghamshire has responded to criticism after a deal for new electric buses fell apart. Arriva Buses came under fire as councillors said they had to "go back to the drawing board". Arriva had an agreement with Milton Keynes City Council to bring 60 new...
Comments / 0