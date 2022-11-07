Iowa Teen on Probation for Killing Her Alleged Rapist Cut GPS Ankle Monitor Off and Escaped Residential Correctional Facility, Authorities Say

Read full article on original website
Related
Trafficked teen from Iowa who escaped from women’s center back in custody
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa sex-trafficking victim, who escaped from a women’s center after serving time for killing a man she said raped her, is back in custody, authorities said. Pieper Delaney Lewis, 18, of Des Moines, was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail at...
KCCI.com
Police: Victim of kidnapping and assault is suspect in Des Moines murder
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police say the victim of akidnapping and assault is also a suspect in a Des Moines murder case. Court documents say Malik Hawkins ordered the kidnapping of 20-year-old Capone Blake while he was incarcerated in the Polk County Jail. Brandon Johnson, Den Gai, Michel Gai,...
Multiple arrests after Iowa kidnapping case leads to murder suspect
Police say an investigation into a drug-related kidnapping led them to a suspect in a murder investigation from October.
KETV.com
Iowa teenager charged with killing accused rapist back in custody
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa teenager charged with killing her accused rapist, is back in custody. According to online records, 18-year-old Pieper Lewis was booked into the Polk County Jail at 9:16 p.m. on Tuesday. Lewis had been serving probation at Fresh Start Women’s Center in Des Moines,...
Probation revocation hearing set for Pieper Lewis following arrest after escape
DES MOINES, Iowa — Pieper Lewis is now back in law enforcement custody after she escaped from a probation center last week. She was booked into the Polk County Jail around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Court documents said Lewis, 18, cut off her ankle monitor Friday morning and walked […]
Iowa officer’s own taser used against him during suspect’s arrest, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – A Des Moines man is being held in the Polk County Jail after police said he assaulted three officers as they tried to arrest him Monday, even using one officer’s own taser against him. Officers were called to a business in the 2500 block of Hubbell Avenue on a dispute, […]
KCCI.com
Second arrest made in deadly Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — A second arrest has been made in connection to adeadly shooting that happened on Oct. 22. Police say 20-year-old Capone Blake is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Blake was allegedly involved in a shooting that killed 22-year-old Dok Nyok Akol Dok. On Oct....
kniakrls.com
Pella Man Charged for Possible Home Invasion in Grinnell, Chase into Jasper County
A Pella man faces multiple felony charges for incidents in Jasper County and Grinnell. According to the Grinnell Police Department, Brian Owen Berry, 45, of Pella, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree burglary, a class C felony, eluding, a class D felony, criminal mischief, reckless driving, and other simple misdemeanors.
Iowa wrestling champ charged with felony assault
A Roland teenager and two-time state wrestling champion is being charged with felony assault.
KCCI.com
Woman injured in hit-and-run after car plows through parking lot gate
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are looking for a woman who crashed into a tow company gate and hurt someone on Wednesday. According to police, a woman went to Crow Tow towing service, located at 826 SE 21st St., to retrieve her car. She allegedly took her...
Aspiring nurse and Homecoming Queen among Iowa crash victims
The impact of Friday's deadly crash in Marshalltown's 1800 block of South Sixth Street has been heartbreaking for family, students, teachers, and first responders like Chief Tupper.
Des Moines settles police phone seizure case for $125K
Des Moines agreed last week to pay $125,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging police illegally seized the cell phone of a man who recorded officers parking illegally.Details: The agreement was obtained Thursday by Axios through a public records request.Catch up fast: Daniel Robbins was briefly detained and his phone was confiscated by DSM police for 12 days in 2018 after he was seen documenting officers who he believed were illegally parking in front of the station.He sued, alleging they violated his First and Fourth Amendment rights.What happened: A federal judge dismissed the case in 2019, saying Robbins had given reasonable...
Secretary of State calls for recount in 2 Iowa counties due to technical problems
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says his office is investigating issues in two Iowa counties that are delaying the final vote count from Election Day Tuesday. Early Wednesday morning on Twitter, Pate said “Due to technical problems, I am calling on Des Moines and Warren County to conduct administrative recounts […]
Funerals Being Planned For Teens Killed In Weekend Crash
(Marshalltown, IA) — Funeral services are still pending for four Marshalltown teens who died this weekend after crashing their car into a utility pole. Marshalltown Police say the car was severely damaged and caught fire. Thirteen-year-old Adrian Lara; 16-year-old Isacc Lara; 15-year-old Linette Lopez; and 17-year-old Yanitza Lopez were dead at the scene of the crash late Friday night. Identification of the bodies by the Medical Examiner’s office is expected to take several days before they are released to their families for burial.
Union County Man arrested on Assault and Drug Possession Charges
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 62-year-old John Edgar Dickerson of Creston at his residence on Thursday for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, 1st Offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and domestic abuse assault, 1st Offense. Officers transported Dickerson to the Union County Jail and held him on no bond until a judge could see him.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Haunted mansion of Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — The house has been there since the Civil War, but no one knows when the ghosts moved in. "I've seen 'em, I've heard 'em, I've felt 'em," one visitor said, referring to ghosts. "This house seems to have a lot of them." The haunted mansion...
iheart.com
City of Des Moines Unveils Skycam
(Des Moines, IA) -- The City of Des Moines is unveiling a skycam, that offers a continuous stream on the City's You Tube channel. The City says the skycam, on top of City Hall on Robert D. Ray Drive, will show the downtown skyline and attractions, and live views of snow removal efforts.
KBUR
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Des Moines, IA (AP) — The Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement that the Powerball drawing was delayed Monday and it’s likely that the official results won’t be known until later Tuesday. The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues...
Iowa Woman Wins Big in Lottery, No Not That One
Congratulations are in order to this Iowa woman, who won a bunch of money from the Iowa lottery. This woman out of Des Moines, Iowa, has not been announced the winner of the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which may be at the top of your mind right now. Yesterday,...
Country Star Shares Emotional Moment With Teen At Iowa Show
It's not always the music that can make a concert special, but the personal moments between the artist and the audience that cannot be replicated. On Thursday, October 27th Iowa welcomed one of the biggest names in country music for a killer show. Jason Aldean brought his Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour to the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
