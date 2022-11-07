ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Iowa Teen on Probation for Killing Her Alleged Rapist Cut GPS Ankle Monitor Off and Escaped Residential Correctional Facility, Authorities Say

By Jerry Lambe
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

Iowa teenager charged with killing accused rapist back in custody

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa teenager charged with killing her accused rapist, is back in custody. According to online records, 18-year-old Pieper Lewis was booked into the Polk County Jail at 9:16 p.m. on Tuesday. Lewis had been serving probation at Fresh Start Women’s Center in Des Moines,...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Second arrest made in deadly Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — A second arrest has been made in connection to adeadly shooting that happened on Oct. 22. Police say 20-year-old Capone Blake is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Blake was allegedly involved in a shooting that killed 22-year-old Dok Nyok Akol Dok. On Oct....
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines settles police phone seizure case for $125K

Des Moines agreed last week to pay $125,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging police illegally seized the cell phone of a man who recorded officers parking illegally.Details: The agreement was obtained Thursday by Axios through a public records request.Catch up fast: Daniel Robbins was briefly detained and his phone was confiscated by DSM police for 12 days in 2018 after he was seen documenting officers who he believed were illegally parking in front of the station.He sued, alleging they violated his First and Fourth Amendment rights.What happened: A federal judge dismissed the case in 2019, saying Robbins had given reasonable...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Funerals Being Planned For Teens Killed In Weekend Crash

(Marshalltown, IA) — Funeral services are still pending for four Marshalltown teens who died this weekend after crashing their car into a utility pole. Marshalltown Police say the car was severely damaged and caught fire. Thirteen-year-old Adrian Lara; 16-year-old Isacc Lara; 15-year-old Linette Lopez; and 17-year-old Yanitza Lopez were dead at the scene of the crash late Friday night. Identification of the bodies by the Medical Examiner’s office is expected to take several days before they are released to their families for burial.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Union County Man arrested on Assault and Drug Possession Charges

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 62-year-old John Edgar Dickerson of Creston at his residence on Thursday for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, 1st Offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and domestic abuse assault, 1st Offense. Officers transported Dickerson to the Union County Jail and held him on no bond until a judge could see him.
CRESTON, IA
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Haunted mansion of Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — The house has been there since the Civil War, but no one knows when the ghosts moved in. "I've seen 'em, I've heard 'em, I've felt 'em," one visitor said, referring to ghosts. "This house seems to have a lot of them." The haunted mansion...
JASPER COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

City of Des Moines Unveils Skycam

(Des Moines, IA) -- The City of Des Moines is unveiling a skycam, that offers a continuous stream on the City's You Tube channel. The City says the skycam, on top of City Hall on Robert D. Ray Drive, will show the downtown skyline and attractions, and live views of snow removal efforts.
DES MOINES, IA
KBUR

Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

Des Moines, IA (AP) — The Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement that the Powerball drawing was delayed Monday and it’s likely that the official results won’t be known until later Tuesday. The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Woman Wins Big in Lottery, No Not That One

Congratulations are in order to this Iowa woman, who won a bunch of money from the Iowa lottery. This woman out of Des Moines, Iowa, has not been announced the winner of the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which may be at the top of your mind right now. Yesterday,...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Country Star Shares Emotional Moment With Teen At Iowa Show

It's not always the music that can make a concert special, but the personal moments between the artist and the audience that cannot be replicated. On Thursday, October 27th Iowa welcomed one of the biggest names in country music for a killer show. Jason Aldean brought his Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour to the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
12K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy