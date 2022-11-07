Iowa Teen on Probation for Killing Her Alleged Rapist Cut GPS Ankle Monitor Off and Escaped Residential Correctional Facility, Authorities Say

Des Moines agreed last week to pay $125,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging police illegally seized the cell phone of a man who recorded officers parking illegally.Details: The agreement was obtained Thursday by Axios through a public records request.Catch up fast: Daniel Robbins was briefly detained and his phone was confiscated by DSM police for 12 days in 2018 after he was seen documenting officers who he believed were illegally parking in front of the station.He sued, alleging they violated his First and Fourth Amendment rights.What happened: A federal judge dismissed the case in 2019, saying Robbins had given reasonable...

DES MOINES, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO