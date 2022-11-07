Read full article on original website
Related
tri-c.edu
Corporate College Helps Workforce Adjust to New Normal
Professional development, facilities rentals among offerings. Corporate College has made the transition smoother for the region’s workers and employers, offering new training opportunities, professional development and event organization. In an interview with Cleveland Magazine, Suzanne Ortiz, Corporate College’s director of open enrollment programs, discusses the increased activity at the...
tri-c.edu
Dr. Baston Featured in National Report on Industry-Faculty Connections
Tri-C president among college leaders highlighted in report from Chronicle of Higher Education. Connections between community college faculty and industry leaders will be vital for student and institutional success, according to a report from the Chronicle of Higher Education. The 20-page report explains how community colleges can tap into their...
Neighbors in retirement community blast new owners for doubling HOA fee
Navarre Village residents told News 5 they weren’t given notice the neighborhood’s homeowners association fees would more than double under new ownership.
tri-c.edu
Tri-C Performing Arts Presents ‘Afrofuturism: Black Lives Will Exist in the Future’ at Gallery East
The free exhibit will showcase artwork across a variety of mediums from Dec. 1 to Jan. 19 at Gallery East. An opening reception will take place Dec. 1 from 6:30-8 p.m., with a live performance at 7 p.m. Gallery hours are 10:30 a.m. -- 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. . In...
Missing adult alert in Trumbull County canceled
A Missing Adult Alert issued in Trumbull County on Tuesday morning has been canceled.
Medical Mutual will leave downtown Cleveland headquarters in favor of former American Greetings site in Brooklyn
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Medical Mutual of Ohio has decided to leave its downtown Cleveland headquarters, opting to move all its Northeast Ohio employees to Brooklyn in 2023. In an email to employees, the insurance company said that in January it would start to move workers in phases.
WFMJ.com
Tim Ryan's state loss, Valley loss - by the numbers
Tim Ryan first made a name for himself in the Valley when the former congressional aide decided to run for the congressional seat in 2002 formerly held by the popular and controversial James Traficant. Ryan through his hat into the ring and was elected as Ohio's 13th District congressman, winning...
Missing: Sandra Marie Stevens
FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find the missing.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive known to frequent Lorain, Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for help locating a fugitive wanted for having weapons under disability. According to the U.S. Marshals, Dalecarea Cherry, 20, is about 5′6″ and weighs about 156 pounds. U.S. Marshals added Cherry is known to frequent...
ashlandsource.com
11 more Amish men fined for violating buggy law in Ashland
ASHLAND — Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were fined for violating Ohio's new buggy law over the past two weeks, with the vast majority pleading "no contest" and leaving their fines unpaid. Eli Swartzentruber, Emanuel Hostetler, Harvey Hostetler, Jacob Hershberger, Ezra Hershberger, Andy Miller, Andy Hershberger, Levi Hershberger, and Andy...
Teen hit by car while crossing street in Akron
A 14-year-old is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in Akron on Monday.
Euclid PD cancel missing alert for elderly man
An elderly man has gone missing in Northeast Ohio, and the Euclid Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding him.
cleveland19.com
Tailgate 19 crew on Jim Brown
4 homes, 2 garages destroyed by 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Strongsville teenager charged in July crash that killed 2. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m....
Crews suspend search for kayaker in Lake Erie
The U.S. Coast Guard is currently searching for a missing kayaker in Lake Erie.
I-77 northbound reopens in Summit County after crash caused delays
Drivers are seeing delays in Summit County after a vehicle crash on I-77 Monday afternoon.
Brooklyn family demands full investigation into fatal I-71 guardrail crash
The family of 46-year-old Freddy Thomas Bouchelle is demand a full investigation by Cleveland Police and the Ohio Department of Transportation following a Nov. 1 crash that claimed Bouchelle's life
cleveland19.com
1 of 3 Cleveland Speedway robbery suspects threatens to kill employees, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of robbery suspects is on the loose after targeting a Speedway gas station, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The robbery happened at 4280 West 150th St. on Oct. 28, according to police. Police said the suspects stole multiple cases of...
Coast Guard suspending search for missing kayaker on Lake Erie
According to the US Coast Gaurd, a kayaker is missing and is believed to be capsized in Lake Erie near Sheffield Lake.
newyorkbeacon.com
Family of Ohio Man Killed by an Officer While Sleeping Awarded $4.4 Million
A jury decided Tuesday to award the family of a man shot and killed by a Euclid, Ohio police officer $4.4 million, according to a report by Cleveland.com. The jury trial decision comes after a wrongful death suit filed after the 2017 incident. Luke Stewart, 23, was sleeping in his...
cleveland19.com
Akron suspects empty storage unit, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking to the public to help identify the suspects of a breaking and entering that took place in September. Police said the suspects broke into a storage unit in the 800 block of East Tallmadge Avenue and stole the contents. Anyone with information...
Comments / 0