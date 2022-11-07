ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tri-c.edu

Corporate College Helps Workforce Adjust to New Normal

Professional development, facilities rentals among offerings. Corporate College has made the transition smoother for the region’s workers and employers, offering new training opportunities, professional development and event organization. In an interview with Cleveland Magazine, Suzanne Ortiz, Corporate College’s director of open enrollment programs, discusses the increased activity at the...
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH
tri-c.edu

Dr. Baston Featured in National Report on Industry-Faculty Connections

Tri-C president among college leaders highlighted in report from Chronicle of Higher Education. Connections between community college faculty and industry leaders will be vital for student and institutional success, according to a report from the Chronicle of Higher Education. The 20-page report explains how community colleges can tap into their...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Tim Ryan's state loss, Valley loss - by the numbers

Tim Ryan first made a name for himself in the Valley when the former congressional aide decided to run for the congressional seat in 2002 formerly held by the popular and controversial James Traficant. Ryan through his hat into the ring and was elected as Ohio's 13th District congressman, winning...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

11 more Amish men fined for violating buggy law in Ashland

ASHLAND — Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were fined for violating Ohio's new buggy law over the past two weeks, with the vast majority pleading "no contest" and leaving their fines unpaid. Eli Swartzentruber, Emanuel Hostetler, Harvey Hostetler, Jacob Hershberger, Ezra Hershberger, Andy Miller, Andy Hershberger, Levi Hershberger, and Andy...
ASHLAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Tailgate 19 crew on Jim Brown

4 homes, 2 garages destroyed by 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Strongsville teenager charged in July crash that killed 2. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m....
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron suspects empty storage unit, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking to the public to help identify the suspects of a breaking and entering that took place in September. Police said the suspects broke into a storage unit in the 800 block of East Tallmadge Avenue and stole the contents. Anyone with information...
AKRON, OH

