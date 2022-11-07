Read full article on original website
Local Rec League leans heavily on fundamentals
RIVERTON – From Mondays through Thursdays at local schools in Riverton you can hear the sound of joyous laughter as well as basketballs bouncing against the floor. That’s the sound of little elementary schoolers learning the skills necessary to play the game for the rest of their lives.
Lander Valley senior brings home ‘Good Sportsmanship’ Award ahead of winning at State Swimming & Diving Championships
LANDER – Over the course of the season there have been many good sportsmanship awards handed out across Fremont County. Most recently, one of those awards was handed out to Lander swimmer Katelyn Brinda. Brinda, a senior at Lander Valley High School (LVHS), is coming off a strong showing...
Mary Isabelle Hoenes
Mary Isabelle Hoenes, 66, of Riverton passed away unexpectedly on October 27, 2022 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY. A Service of Remembrance will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at St. Margaret’s Gym, 618 E Fremont Avenue, Riverton, Wyoming. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 3520 West Main Street, Riverton, Wyoming. Fellowship will follow the interment at S. Margret’s Gym to Celebrate the Life of Isabelle Hoenes.
Gary “Chaw” Miller
Gary “Chaw” Miller, 80, of Riverton passed away at his home on Thursday, October 27, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Mountain View Cemetery with military honors. Gary Allen Miller was born on March 18, 1942 in Wheatland,...
Chorissa Marney Dickinson
No services will be held at this time for Chorissa Marney Dickinson, 40, who passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022 in Commerce City, Colorado. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Chorissa was born on April 21, 1982, daughter of Louis A. Dickinson and Jodie...
Kathy Sue Foote
No services will be held for Kathy Sue Foote, 70, who passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at SageWest Hospital in Riverton, WY. Cremation has taken place. Kathy was born on June 23, 1952, daughter of Earl Leonard, Jr. and Betty Jane (Elliott) Leonard in Canton, Illinois. She married...
Early Schematic Drawings Shown for new RHS Auditorium
The new auditorium at Riverton High School is now being designed with a Construction Manager at Risk process, that is, a selected contractor working with the architect as the project progresses. Three contractors are being interviewed, including BHI of Rock Springs, Groathouse Construction, Inc. of Cody and Sampson Construction, Co.,...
Wednesday Weather: Cold Today, Snow Showers Tonight
A wintery day for many with snow showers to the west, cold temperatures in the north and windy conditions in the south. Snow showers will spread eastward tonight into Thursday. The weekend looks mainly dry with below normal temperatures. Today’s highs in the low-to-mid 20s for Thermopolis and Worland, the low 30s for Dubois, the upper 30s for Riverton and Shoshoni and low 40s for Lander and Jeffrey City. Today’s expected snowfall is less than an inch across the Wind River and Bighorn basins with four inches predicted for Dubois.
WRTA to provide Free Thanksgiving Transport for UW Students
Students from Rawlins, Fremont and Teton Counties may benefit. The Wind River Transportation Authority announced today the local transit will again be providing the University of Wyoming Thanksgiving bus for Thanksgiving 2022. WRTA Manager Gary Michaud said, “WRTA started providing this bus after several accidents involving UW students returning home...
Fremont County School Boards Election Results
FCSD#1 – Lander: Karen Harms, 2,190; Jared Kail, 2,136; Mike McConnell 1,950 and Aileen Brew 1,805. FCSD#2 – Dubois: Chris Sabatka 631; Lauri Yaracz 531; Shawn Hess 514; and Erin Miller 471. FCSD#6 – Wind River: Dawn Leonhardt 447; Van Hill 345; David P. Befus 305 and Lora...
Today is Election Day; Vote Centers open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The 2022 Mid-Term Election is today across the land. The polls will be open until 7 p.m. this evening at eight different vote centers across Fremont County. Tune in to WyoTodayMedia Radio tonight shortly after the polls close for live up-to-the minute election results from the County Courthouse in Lander. Hear the results on KFCW 93.1, KTAK 93.9, KWYW 99.1, KDNO 101.7 and KVOW 1450.
Cold for Thursday, Show Showers Ending; Dry and Cold for the Weekend:
Today will be a rather cold day today with scattered snow showers. Showers will become less numerous through the day and end tonight. Friday into the weekend looks mainly dry and cold before the next chance of snow moves in for Sunday night and early next week. Today’s high temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s for Dubois, Lander, Riverton Shoshoni and Jeffrey City, with the upper teens at Thermopolis and Worland. Tonight’s lows in the mid to upper single digits in Dubois, Worland and Thermopolis, with the low teens in Jeffrey City, Lander, Riverton and Shoshoni.
New Mayors, New State Representative & New County Commissioner chosen in Tuesday’s Balloting
Fremont County voters turned out at the polls Tuesday with 13,734 ballots cast. There were some surprises, an upset and a return to the status quo in other races. Municipal races were the most hotly contested with Riverton, Hudson and Dubois electing new mayors while incumbent mayors in Lander, Shoshoni and Pavillion held on to their positions.
