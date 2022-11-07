ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green River, WY

sweetwaternow.com

RS Museum Continues to Apply for Funding for Needed Improvements

ROCK SPRINGS — Preserving the natural beauty of the Rock Springs Historical Museum continues to be a priority. However, finding the funding to help pay for the needed improvements can take a long time. Rock Springs Historical Museum Director Jennifer Messer said that while the museum needs a lot...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
oilcity.news

New luxury auditoriums coming to movie theaters in Casper, Cheyenne, Rock Springs

CASPER, Wyo. — In the coming days, theater-goers in Casper will have a whole new way to experience films, as Studio City East and Studio City West will each soon unveil a new, state-of-the-art LUXX auditorium. These new auditoriums will feature several cutting-edge amenities and features, including ultra-high-contrast screens...
CASPER, WY
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Must-Try Restaurants in Green River Wyoming

Imagine you are a traveler wandering the rocky and beautiful Green River in Wyoming. You are exploring the various historical sites that it has to offer, enjoying every piece of nature there is, and having a great time in the process. Moreover, you can spend days in this mountain-surrounded city,...
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Crime: November 6 – November 7, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Victoria Jo Brunette (July 2, 1960 – October 31, 2022)

Victoria Jo Brunette 62, passed away October 31, 2022 after a courageous battle with Cancer. She passed away surrounded by her mom, sisters and niece Lari. Vicki was born in Rock Springs Wyoming July 2, 1960. She attended schools and lived in Rock Springs for all of her teenage and early adult years and still visited her friends and family often throughout her life. Vicki eventually moved to Casper where she met the love of her life, Jim Brunette and they had one son together.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Marna Marie (Jessen) Grubb (May 26, 1935 – November 6, 2022)

Marna Marie (Jessen) Grubb was born on June 17, 1932, in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Chris and Esther (Wiggen) Jessen and passed away on November 6, 2022, in Seward, Nebraska at the age of 90 years, 4 months and 20 days. Marna was baptized on May 26, 1935, at the...
SEWARD, NE
sweetwaternow.com

Solvay Plans to Resume Soda Ash Expansion in Green River

GREEN RIVER — Today Solvay announced that it plans to resume the construction of its 600 kT soda ash capacity expansion in Green River. Production is expected to start at the end of 2024 in time to meet customers’ growing needs for a secure and cost competitive source of supply.
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Detention Center to Launch K9 Therapy Program for Juveniles

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Sweetwater County Detention Center has been awarded a grant to help launch a K9-assisted therapy program for juvenile offenders, which will be the first of this program in any detention center across the nation. “We’ll be the first detention center in the United States to...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Jan (Toner) Torres (December 8, 1947 – November 3, 2022)

Jan (Toner) Torres, 74, passed away suddenly Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Mrs. Torres died following injuries she sustained from a fall. Born December 8, 1947, in Trinidad, Colorado. The daughter of Edward Toner and Charlotte Maude Peterson. She...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

RS Fire Department responds to house fire on Nov. 4

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On the evening of November 4, 2022, at 10:42 p.m., the Rock Springs Fire Department received a report of a structure fire at 226 Dickson Street. Rock Springs Fire responded with nine personnel and three apparatus. While en route, Dispatch advised crews that there were multiple 9-11 calls regarding this fire. The Incident Commander requested an All-Call for additional personnel and assistance from Sweetwater County Fire District 1. Rocky Mountain Power and Dominion Energy were also called out to help control utilities.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10281, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10280, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. DWUI – Incapable...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

John C. Terry (1942 – October 14, 2022)

John Charles (Jack) Terry, 80, of Kinnear, Wyoming, (formerly of Green River) left this world peacefully to see his maker on October 14, 2022. John was known to those who loved him and called him a friend as “Jack”. He was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Jex and Dolores Terry and was raised on a ranch in McKinnon, Wyoming with his two younger brothers, Randall Jex (RJ) Terry and Dennis Jex (DJ) Terry.
KINNEAR, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Pair Of Sweetwater County Incumbents Upset In General Election

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two incumbent state lawmakers from Sweetwater County were unseated Tuesday night. The losses could be considered the biggest upsets of the night in the Wyoming Legislature. State Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs, and Rep. Marshall Burt, L-Green River, both lost their...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Lady Wolves Take Second in 3A State Swimming and Diving

LARAMIE — The Green River Lady Wolves competed against the other 3A swimming and diving teams over the weekend in the state championships. The Lady Wolves had a strong performance across the board, leading them to a second place finish with 232 points. Green River recorded six events out...
GREEN RIVER, WY

