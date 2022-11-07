Read full article on original website
sweetwaternow.com
RS Museum Continues to Apply for Funding for Needed Improvements
ROCK SPRINGS — Preserving the natural beauty of the Rock Springs Historical Museum continues to be a priority. However, finding the funding to help pay for the needed improvements can take a long time. Rock Springs Historical Museum Director Jennifer Messer said that while the museum needs a lot...
oilcity.news
New luxury auditoriums coming to movie theaters in Casper, Cheyenne, Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. — In the coming days, theater-goers in Casper will have a whole new way to experience films, as Studio City East and Studio City West will each soon unveil a new, state-of-the-art LUXX auditorium. These new auditoriums will feature several cutting-edge amenities and features, including ultra-high-contrast screens...
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Restaurants in Green River Wyoming
Imagine you are a traveler wandering the rocky and beautiful Green River in Wyoming. You are exploring the various historical sites that it has to offer, enjoying every piece of nature there is, and having a great time in the process. Moreover, you can spend days in this mountain-surrounded city,...
sweetwaternow.com
Zakhary Thomas Howard Kaler-Matlock (January 12, 1999 – October 31, 2022)
Zakhary Thomas Howard Kaler-Matlock, 23, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, WY. He was born January 12, 1999 in Rock Springs, WY, the only son of Cynthia Kaler and Rich Matlock. Zak, attended schools in Rock Springs, and graduated from Rock Springs High School...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Crime: November 6 – November 7, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
sweetwaternow.com
Victoria Jo Brunette (July 2, 1960 – October 31, 2022)
Victoria Jo Brunette 62, passed away October 31, 2022 after a courageous battle with Cancer. She passed away surrounded by her mom, sisters and niece Lari. Vicki was born in Rock Springs Wyoming July 2, 1960. She attended schools and lived in Rock Springs for all of her teenage and early adult years and still visited her friends and family often throughout her life. Vicki eventually moved to Casper where she met the love of her life, Jim Brunette and they had one son together.
sweetwaternow.com
Marna Marie (Jessen) Grubb (May 26, 1935 – November 6, 2022)
Marna Marie (Jessen) Grubb was born on June 17, 1932, in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Chris and Esther (Wiggen) Jessen and passed away on November 6, 2022, in Seward, Nebraska at the age of 90 years, 4 months and 20 days. Marna was baptized on May 26, 1935, at the...
sweetwaternow.com
Solvay Plans to Resume Soda Ash Expansion in Green River
GREEN RIVER — Today Solvay announced that it plans to resume the construction of its 600 kT soda ash capacity expansion in Green River. Production is expected to start at the end of 2024 in time to meet customers’ growing needs for a secure and cost competitive source of supply.
sweetwaternow.com
Detention Center to Launch K9 Therapy Program for Juveniles
SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Sweetwater County Detention Center has been awarded a grant to help launch a K9-assisted therapy program for juvenile offenders, which will be the first of this program in any detention center across the nation. “We’ll be the first detention center in the United States to...
sweetwaternow.com
Jan (Toner) Torres (December 8, 1947 – November 3, 2022)
Jan (Toner) Torres, 74, passed away suddenly Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Mrs. Torres died following injuries she sustained from a fall. Born December 8, 1947, in Trinidad, Colorado. The daughter of Edward Toner and Charlotte Maude Peterson. She...
wyo4news.com
RS Fire Department responds to house fire on Nov. 4
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On the evening of November 4, 2022, at 10:42 p.m., the Rock Springs Fire Department received a report of a structure fire at 226 Dickson Street. Rock Springs Fire responded with nine personnel and three apparatus. While en route, Dispatch advised crews that there were multiple 9-11 calls regarding this fire. The Incident Commander requested an All-Call for additional personnel and assistance from Sweetwater County Fire District 1. Rocky Mountain Power and Dominion Energy were also called out to help control utilities.
wyo4news.com
Center Street/Grant Street intersection closed today for three weeks
November 7, 2022 — Starting today, road work will begin at the intersection of Center Street and Grant Street in Rock Springs. Grant Street will be closed between College Drive and Center Street as well as between Center Street and A Street. Center Street will be reduced to one-lane...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 7
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10281, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10280, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. DWUI – Incapable...
sweetwaternow.com
John C. Terry (1942 – October 14, 2022)
John Charles (Jack) Terry, 80, of Kinnear, Wyoming, (formerly of Green River) left this world peacefully to see his maker on October 14, 2022. John was known to those who loved him and called him a friend as “Jack”. He was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Jex and Dolores Terry and was raised on a ranch in McKinnon, Wyoming with his two younger brothers, Randall Jex (RJ) Terry and Dennis Jex (DJ) Terry.
cowboystatedaily.com
Pair Of Sweetwater County Incumbents Upset In General Election
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two incumbent state lawmakers from Sweetwater County were unseated Tuesday night. The losses could be considered the biggest upsets of the night in the Wyoming Legislature. State Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs, and Rep. Marshall Burt, L-Green River, both lost their...
sweetwaternow.com
Visit The Sweetwater County District Board of Health at Their Updated Clinic Hours
Public Health has new regular clinic hours effective November 7, 2022. Special walk-in times for COVID 19 Pfizer vaccine 1st, 2nd, or booster dose (ages 12+ only) and/or the flu vaccine (ages 6+ months) will be available month as well. New “Regular” Clinic Hours. All Friday “regular” clinic...
sweetwaternow.com
Lady Tigers Place 10th at the 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships
GILLETTE — The Rock Springs Lady Tigers swimming and diving team took to the pool in Laramie to participate in the 4A state swimming and diving championships. The Lady Tigers finished 10th as a team with a total 55 team points. Emry Hamblin was able to capture two top...
sweetwaternow.com
Lady Wolves Take Second in 3A State Swimming and Diving
LARAMIE — The Green River Lady Wolves competed against the other 3A swimming and diving teams over the weekend in the state championships. The Lady Wolves had a strong performance across the board, leading them to a second place finish with 232 points. Green River recorded six events out...
