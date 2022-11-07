ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Damon Connolly Wins Open North Bay Assembly Seat

Damon Connolly appears to be headed for victory in the open Assembly District 12 race. Connolly has 54-percent of the vote while Sara Aminzadeh has 45-percent. District 12 is made up of about half of Sonoma County and all of Marin County. Though the seat is technically new, Connolly is essentially replacing Assemblyman Marc Levine. Damon currently serves as a Marin County Supervisor.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Local Measures: Cloverdale Bans Fireworks; Healdsburg Passes Cannabis Business Tax

Measure K, which would ban the sale and use of fireworks in Cloverdale, is on track to passing, so far. ‘Yes’ votes are leading ‘No’ votes by a margin of 55 to 45-percent. Cloverdale is the only city in Sonoma County without a ban on all fireworks. It allows three nonprofit organizations to sell ‘safe and sane’ fireworks every July 1st through 4th. If Measure K passes, only supervised and professional public fireworks shows would be allowed in Cloverdale.
CLOVERDALE, CA
Kunde to Retire, Chaaban to assume trustee seat

After more than 16 years, winemaker Jeff Kunde is retiring his seat on the Sonoma County Junior College District Board of Trustees this month and will be replaced by newcomer Ezrah Chaaban. “I’ve seen many changes of the school over the years with all the things we’ve put in place,”...
SANTA ROSA, CA
INTERVIEW: Save Winterblast!

(Audio) KSRO News Director Michelle Marques and co-host Larry Olson talk with Spring Maxfield from Santa Rosa Urban Partnership about Winterblast, which is scheduled for Saturday, December 10 from 4pm to 7pm in the quirky South of A Street arts district in Santa Rosa. This fun, free community celebration is volunteer run and features SOFA parades, live music, open art studios, food and drink, and much more.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say

UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said. With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road” aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.
OREGON STATE
Billboards Posted in Sonoma County Warning of Fentanyl Dangers

Billboards warning of the dangers of fentanyl use are going up across Sonoma County. The public service outreach campaign is a joint effort between the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Program, and the FDA. The agencies are trying to lower the number of deaths caused by the opioid. The D.A.’s Office says there have been 63 fentanyl-related deaths reported in Sonoma County this year. There were just four fentanyl-related deaths in the county in 2017, and 105 last year.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Special Advisory from the Novato Chamber of Commerce

The Crown Jewel of Marin County is located at 2756 West Novato Blvd. Since 1910 this property has remained a rural sanctuary under private ownership. Rather than turning it over to private owners that would put up a no trespassing sign, the time has now come to put this beautiful piece of land to better use for the County of Marin and the City of Novato. This is NOW a special opportunity for everyone to enjoy this Marin County Crown Jewel. A Master Plan has been developed to add improvements to benefit all of the people in the surrounding communities. Improvements that are all on the drawing board include a riverside park, bike paths, horse paths, walking trails, picnic areas and the potential restoration of a large old beautiful barn for community events and gatherings. The Open House of this soon to be World Class Park will be Thursday, November 10th, from 3:00 to 5:00pm (and know that we really need your help to make all of this happen).
MARIN COUNTY, CA
2 missing Sonoma County girls found

PENNGROVE, Calif. (KRON) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office was searching for two girls who went missing on Tuesday, but they have been found, the office stated early Wednesday. The girls were located safely and returned to their parents, the office stated via Nixle. They were found with the assistance of the Rohnert Park Department […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Reynoza has Large Lead for Mayor of Windsor; Wall and Salmon Re-Elected to Town Council

Rosa Reynoza has a large lead in the race for Windsor mayor. The Windsor Town Council member has a nearly 20-percentage point lead over Vice Mayor Esther Lemus. Reynoza is in her first term on the town council. She has advocated for more small town-friendly leadership and policies. Lemus, a former Sonoma County assistant district attorney, has more progressive values.
WINDSOR, CA
Speeding car smashes into tree before stopping in Santa Rosa parking lot, driver extracted

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Emergency responders in Santa Rosa extracted a driver from his car after he drove into a tree at a high rate of speed and landed in a nearby parking lot early Wednesday morning, according to Santa Rosa police.Officers received reports of a crash near Highway 12 around 12:43 a.m. Wednesday. They arrived at the parking lot of a Safeway near Calistoga Road to find a wrecked a black Infiniti sedan with the driver, still conscious, trapped inside."Santa Rosa Fire and Sonoma Life Support arrived and quickly worked to extricate the driver and solo occupant of...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Would Props 26 or 27 benefit West Contra Costa’s only casino?

A man in a baseball cap repeatedly slams his balled up fist against a large, red button. He reaches into the back pocket of his jeans, pulls out a thick wad of $20 bills, and feeds the electronic bingo machine in between his frustration-filled hits. Next to him, a middle-aged woman in a bejeweled T-shirt and pink hoodie raises her arms in the air with pure joy, excitedly stamping her feet. Her machine dings and flashes bright, colorful lights, like the many others around her. Rows of machines are packed tightly together and nearly every seat is filled.
SAN PABLO, CA
Three Open Sebastopol City Council Seats Remain Undetermined

Three council seats in Sebastopol are too close to call. Currently, Jill McLewis, Stephen Zollman, and Sandra Maurer are leading with Oliver Dick and Dennis Colthurst being about 50 votes shy for third place. All five candidates are within three-percentage points of each other with 4270 votes counted. There are 5,575 registered voters in Sebastopol. None of the five running are currently on the city council.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
Lake Sonoma is at its Lowest Capacity Ever

The water level in Lake Sonoma is now at its lowest in history. The lake is now at less than 42-percent of full capacity. Sonoma Water officials say the water level has been falling every day since January 21st of this year. On that day, it held more than 152-thousand acre-feet of water. Today, it holds more than 102-thousand acre-feet of water. But, there’s still enough water left in the reservoir to get the region through this winter, and last into next winter. Officials say there’s no imminent risk of Lake Sonoma running dry.
SONOMA, CA
Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland

Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
OAKLAND, CA

