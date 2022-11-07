Read full article on original website
Damon Connolly Wins Open North Bay Assembly Seat
Damon Connolly appears to be headed for victory in the open Assembly District 12 race. Connolly has 54-percent of the vote while Sara Aminzadeh has 45-percent. District 12 is made up of about half of Sonoma County and all of Marin County. Though the seat is technically new, Connolly is essentially replacing Assemblyman Marc Levine. Damon currently serves as a Marin County Supervisor.
Local Measures: Cloverdale Bans Fireworks; Healdsburg Passes Cannabis Business Tax
Measure K, which would ban the sale and use of fireworks in Cloverdale, is on track to passing, so far. ‘Yes’ votes are leading ‘No’ votes by a margin of 55 to 45-percent. Cloverdale is the only city in Sonoma County without a ban on all fireworks. It allows three nonprofit organizations to sell ‘safe and sane’ fireworks every July 1st through 4th. If Measure K passes, only supervised and professional public fireworks shows would be allowed in Cloverdale.
Sonoma County extends funding for secure RV parking site for homeless in Sebastopol
A program that allows unhoused people in Sonoma County to safely park their RVs while receiving wrap-around services has been extended through June after the Board of Supervisors approved $330,000 of funding Tuesday. The Horizon Shine Village safe RV parking program at 845 Gravenstein Highway North in Sebastopol provides county-approved...
Kunde to Retire, Chaaban to assume trustee seat
After more than 16 years, winemaker Jeff Kunde is retiring his seat on the Sonoma County Junior College District Board of Trustees this month and will be replaced by newcomer Ezrah Chaaban. “I’ve seen many changes of the school over the years with all the things we’ve put in place,”...
INTERVIEW: Save Winterblast!
(Audio) KSRO News Director Michelle Marques and co-host Larry Olson talk with Spring Maxfield from Santa Rosa Urban Partnership about Winterblast, which is scheduled for Saturday, December 10 from 4pm to 7pm in the quirky South of A Street arts district in Santa Rosa. This fun, free community celebration is volunteer run and features SOFA parades, live music, open art studios, food and drink, and much more.
The US Department of Justice Has Dispatched Poll Watchers to Sonoma County
Sonoma County was selected to be one of 64 voting jurisdictions around the country in which federal election monitors are being deployed today, in an effort to protect voting rights and ensure people have access to the polls. The DOJ's Civil Rights Division made the announcement Monday that it intended...
Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say
UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said. With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road” aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.
Billboards Posted in Sonoma County Warning of Fentanyl Dangers
Billboards warning of the dangers of fentanyl use are going up across Sonoma County. The public service outreach campaign is a joint effort between the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Program, and the FDA. The agencies are trying to lower the number of deaths caused by the opioid. The D.A.’s Office says there have been 63 fentanyl-related deaths reported in Sonoma County this year. There were just four fentanyl-related deaths in the county in 2017, and 105 last year.
Special Advisory from the Novato Chamber of Commerce
The Crown Jewel of Marin County is located at 2756 West Novato Blvd. Since 1910 this property has remained a rural sanctuary under private ownership. Rather than turning it over to private owners that would put up a no trespassing sign, the time has now come to put this beautiful piece of land to better use for the County of Marin and the City of Novato. This is NOW a special opportunity for everyone to enjoy this Marin County Crown Jewel. A Master Plan has been developed to add improvements to benefit all of the people in the surrounding communities. Improvements that are all on the drawing board include a riverside park, bike paths, horse paths, walking trails, picnic areas and the potential restoration of a large old beautiful barn for community events and gatherings. The Open House of this soon to be World Class Park will be Thursday, November 10th, from 3:00 to 5:00pm (and know that we really need your help to make all of this happen).
Bay Area police release new developments in murder of Alexis Gabe
Officials used dental records to confirm human remains found in California last week belong to 24-year-old Alexis Gabe.
2 missing Sonoma County girls found
PENNGROVE, Calif. (KRON) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office was searching for two girls who went missing on Tuesday, but they have been found, the office stated early Wednesday. The girls were located safely and returned to their parents, the office stated via Nixle. They were found with the assistance of the Rohnert Park Department […]
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?
The bold abduction of 15-year-old Latisha McCarter is an Oakland, California, cold case that has received very little attention and has never been solved. Who abducted this teen girl, and why did it take five days for loved ones to report her missing?
Reynoza has Large Lead for Mayor of Windsor; Wall and Salmon Re-Elected to Town Council
Rosa Reynoza has a large lead in the race for Windsor mayor. The Windsor Town Council member has a nearly 20-percentage point lead over Vice Mayor Esther Lemus. Reynoza is in her first term on the town council. She has advocated for more small town-friendly leadership and policies. Lemus, a former Sonoma County assistant district attorney, has more progressive values.
Speeding car smashes into tree before stopping in Santa Rosa parking lot, driver extracted
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Emergency responders in Santa Rosa extracted a driver from his car after he drove into a tree at a high rate of speed and landed in a nearby parking lot early Wednesday morning, according to Santa Rosa police.Officers received reports of a crash near Highway 12 around 12:43 a.m. Wednesday. They arrived at the parking lot of a Safeway near Calistoga Road to find a wrecked a black Infiniti sedan with the driver, still conscious, trapped inside."Santa Rosa Fire and Sonoma Life Support arrived and quickly worked to extricate the driver and solo occupant of...
Would Props 26 or 27 benefit West Contra Costa’s only casino?
A man in a baseball cap repeatedly slams his balled up fist against a large, red button. He reaches into the back pocket of his jeans, pulls out a thick wad of $20 bills, and feeds the electronic bingo machine in between his frustration-filled hits. Next to him, a middle-aged woman in a bejeweled T-shirt and pink hoodie raises her arms in the air with pure joy, excitedly stamping her feet. Her machine dings and flashes bright, colorful lights, like the many others around her. Rows of machines are packed tightly together and nearly every seat is filled.
California Attorney General’s Office Kicks Back the Case of Noble Waidelich to DA Eyster
The state Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday it has turned down Mendocino County District Attorney Dave Eyster’s bid to be recused from deciding whether ousted Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich should be prosecuted on a woman’s sexual assault complaint. Eyster in late September attempted to hand off...
Three Open Sebastopol City Council Seats Remain Undetermined
Three council seats in Sebastopol are too close to call. Currently, Jill McLewis, Stephen Zollman, and Sandra Maurer are leading with Oliver Dick and Dennis Colthurst being about 50 votes shy for third place. All five candidates are within three-percentage points of each other with 4270 votes counted. There are 5,575 registered voters in Sebastopol. None of the five running are currently on the city council.
Lake Sonoma is at its Lowest Capacity Ever
The water level in Lake Sonoma is now at its lowest in history. The lake is now at less than 42-percent of full capacity. Sonoma Water officials say the water level has been falling every day since January 21st of this year. On that day, it held more than 152-thousand acre-feet of water. Today, it holds more than 102-thousand acre-feet of water. But, there’s still enough water left in the reservoir to get the region through this winter, and last into next winter. Officials say there’s no imminent risk of Lake Sonoma running dry.
Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland
Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
Longtime Bay Area caregiver makes difficult decision as husband's Alzheimer's condition worsens
"It was heartbreaking," she said. After 10 years of caregiving for her husband with Alzheimer's, one woman shares her story on the couple's difficult path with the brain disease.
