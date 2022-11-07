ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New report paints a grim picture of climate change accelerating in California

By Jessica Wolfrom
San Francisco Examiner
 4 days ago

California continues to break records of the wrong kind: record-high temperatures, record-low snowpack, historic drought and unprecedented wildfires.

These are the fingerprints of climate change — and its impacts are hitting California faster and with greater intensity than previously expected. That’s according to a new report released by state scientists last week that painted a grim picture of climate change’s grip on the Golden State.

The fourth edition of “ Indicators of Climate Change in California ,” from the state’s Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment, comes as world leaders are gathering in the Egyptian resort town Sharm el-Sheikh this week for COP27, the UN's global climate summit.

It also comes on the heels of a scorching summer during which the West Coast broke nearly 1,000 temperature records during a 10-day heat wave in September alone. But beyond a single summer, California continues to get hotter and drier, causing a flurry of cascading effects on the state’s weather patterns, water supplies, plants, animals and human health.

The nearly 700-page report found that humanity’s reliance on fossil fuels has caused California to warm by an average of 2.5 degrees Fahrenheit since 1895. Since the 1980s, the pace of warming has accelerated largely due to an onslaught of warmer nights, which are heating up at a rate three times faster than daytime temperatures.

“This has significant health risks associated with it because even when we have hot days, traditionally, we’ve been able to cool off at night,” said Amy Gilson, deputy director of external and legislative affairs at OEHHA. “Now those nighttime temperatures are on the rise.”

Since the report’s last publication in 2018, some climate impacts have become irreversible. One example is the disappearance of glaciers from the Trinity Alps — an alarming finding, given that other glaciers, including those in the Sierra Nevada, are also on retreat, in some cases losing 65% to 90% of their area. These glaciers provide critical drinking water for residents and a habitat for Chinook salmon.

And when snow and glacial runoff is low, the already hot and dry conditions fueling a protracted drought become especially pronounced. The last two decades have been the driest in the past millennium, scientists found, killing trees and drying out vegetation and, in turn, fueling more ferocious wildfires. In 2020, about 4.2 million acres were burned in the state, more than double the area burned in any other year on record.

“The impacts of climate change are compounding,” said Gilson. “So it's not just heat, it’s not just water, but they cascade and compound through the ecosystem, causing the impacts we're seeing.”

These colliding and compounding impacts also take a toll on human health. Wildfire smoke is coating our lungs, heat-related illnesses have increased threefold since 2000, and other diseases like Valley Fever are becoming more prominent, especially in the southern half of the state.

“When the first edition of this report was published in 2009, a key objective was to see if actual impacts of climate change could be documented over time,” said Yana Garcia, the secretary of the California Environmental Protection Agency. “Today, the report’s findings are a clear call to action.”

All told, California has recently made massive strides toward its climate goals. In September, Gov. Gavin Newsom committed a historic $54 billion to tamp down emissions and expedite its transition from fossil fuels while also banning the sale of new gas cars by 2035. The package purports to cut air pollution by 60% and to dramatically slash California’s oil consumption by over 90%, while creating jobs and saving billions of dollars by avoiding the harmful effects of pollution.

“We're on a path to quickly transition California communities to a carbon-neutral economy, while creating jobs, protecting people from pollution and holding companies to account when needed,” said Garcia.

And ultimately, it isn’t all bad news. The report found that California’s overall greenhouse gas emissions are already on the decline, a small win for a state facing overwhelming challenges posed by climate change.

“This report tells the state's climate change story,” said Garcia. “It's a story whose ending we still get to write.”

