Effective: 2022-11-10 10:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-10 18:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Central Marion; Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Inland Flagler; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Marion; Western Putnam This product covers Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia **LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE OCCURRING ACROSS NORTHEAST FLORIDA AND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Coastal Camden, Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Glynn, Coastal Nassau, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland St. Johns, South Central Duval, and Trout River - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Baker, Bradford, Brantley, Central Marion, Clinch, Coffee, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Marion, Echols, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Inland Camden, Inland Flagler, Inland Glynn, Inland Nassau, Jeff Davis, Northeastern Charlton, Northern Columbia, Northern Ware, Pierce, Southern Columbia, Southern Ware, Suwannee, Union, Wayne, Western Alachua, Western Charlton, Western Clay, Western Duval, Western Marion, and Western Putnam * STORM INFORMATION: - About 160 miles south-southwest of Jacksonville FL or about 70 miles south of Ocala FL - 28.2N 82.2W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement West-northwest or 295 degrees at 16 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Nicole was tracking west-northwest across central Florida late this morning and will be nearing Apalachee Bay this afternoon. A more northward track is expected tonight into Friday as the storm tracks across southeast Georgia. Remain sheltered today and tonight as Nicole impacts northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Life-threatening storm surge inundation will occur today along the local Atlantic Coast, Intracoastal Waterway and within the St. Johns River basin. Tropical-storm-force winds will continue along the local Atlantic coast as tropical-storm-force wind gusts expand across inland northeast Florida and southeast Georgia into this evening. The local tornado threat will increase through sunrise along the northeast Florida Atlantic coast and extend northward across coastal southeast Georgia into the afternoon. Bands of heavy rainfall will bring a localized flooding rainfall threat to coastal northeast Florida and areas near the St. Johns River basin. Extremely dangerous coastal hazards including destructive surf and frequent rip currents will continue today and persist through Friday. A tropical storm warning is in effect for all of the area. Storm surge warnings are in effect for the local Atlantic coast, Intracoastal Waterway and the St. Johns River basin. A flood watch is in effect for coastal northeast Florida and locations within the St. Johns River basin. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across coastal northeast Florida, coastal southeast Georgia, Intracoastal Waterways, and the St. Johns River Basin. Remain well away from life- threatening surge having additional significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding with today`s high tide cycle. * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. Remain well sheltered from hazardous wind having additional limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. Remain well guarded against dangerous flood waters having additional significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADOES: Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across coastal areas extending inland toward the Highway 301 corridor. Remain well braced against a dangerous tornado event having additional significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: IMMINENT/ONGOING PHASE - Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery- powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy. If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Jacksonville FL around 430 PM EST, or sooner if conditions warrant.

