Flagler County, FL

flaglernewsweekly.com

FCSO: Five SMART Jail Inmates Graduate From Program

BUNNELL, FL – Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly is all about law and order, but he’s also a believer in second chances. Five inmates at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, one woman and four men, successfully completed the SMART Program on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. SMART gives inmate’s resources and a plan to re-build their life as they remain on the path to recovery and away from the Green Roof Inn.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

FCSO and FDLE investigating a death in Palm Coast

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation at Clermont Court in Palm Coast. Officers responded to a call at 2:56 a.m. on Nov. 9 and found a man had died in the home, according to a press release from the FCSO. The FCSO's Major Case Unit and CSI unit are working in conjunction with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate the incident, the press release said.
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

Man found dead in Palm Coast home, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday began investigating a man’s death in Palm Coast, according to a news release. Around 2:56 a.m., deputies were called to Clermont Court where a man was found dead in a home, the release states.
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

The Palm Coast Fire Department participated in an active threat training course in order to gain earlier access to critical victims

The Palm Coast Fire Department participated in a training course for active threats and shooters hosted by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 3. The FCSO Special Weapons and Tactics team lead the training and used the Halloween haunted house setup at Fire Station 21 for the training exercise, according to a press release from Fire Public Information Officer Lt. Patrick J. Juliano. Members of Palm Coast Fire Department trained how to safely enter an area with an active threat situation while wearing ballistics gear, as well as practiced packing injuries.
PALM COAST, FL
niceville.com

Florida man convicted of robbing banks while living at halfway house

FLORIDA — A jury has convicted a federal prisoner of the robbery of three banks and the attempted robbery of a fourth bank while he was residing at a halfway house in Orlando, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to...
ORLANDO, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Volusia County Under Hurricane Warning; Flagler Under Hurricane Watch

A hurricane warning has been issued for much of the Atlantic Coast of Florida, all the way up to Volusia County. Flagler County is still under a hurricane watch, but is still at risk of receiving Category 1 hurricane winds from Tropical Storm Nicole soon this week. Tropical storm-force winds are expected to hit Flagler some time late Wednesday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Tropical Storm Nicole update: One shelter closed

The general population shelter at University High School, Orange City, has been closed. The four individuals who sought shelter there were transferred to the shelter at Heritage Middle School. Three shelters remain open:. Creekside Middle School, 6801 Airport Road, Port Orange (general population) Heritage Middle School, 1001 Parnell Court, Deltona...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Health officials issue rabies alert for part of Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY – The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County issued a rabies alert for neighborhoods in the western Sanford area after a bat tested positive for the disease in that area. In a statement released by the health department, it warned residents and visitors in the area...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Breaches leave part of A1A in southern St. Johns County closed

In southern St. Johns County, people were bracing Wednesday for possible flooding along the coast as Nicole headed toward Florida. Breaches have also left part of A1A closed at Marineland at the St. Johns-Flagler County line after high tide brought water into the roadway Wednesday morning. The flooding left a sludge sand behind on the roadway.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man shot, killed in Lake County

UMATILLA, Fla. — One man was shot and killed in Umatilla Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Deputies are still investigating the homicide. They got to a home on Merrell Avenue around 3:30 p.m. to look into a call they received about shots fired. Deputies...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Volusia County beachside homes at risk of collapsing

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials up and down the coast have been saying beach erosion is a concern. There's been a lot of damage in the parts of our beach communities from Hurricane Ian. There's a drop-off at a home in Wilbur-By-The-Sea. Part of the structure went down Wednesday...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

