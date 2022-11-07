Read full article on original website
FCSO: Five SMART Jail Inmates Graduate From Program
BUNNELL, FL – Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly is all about law and order, but he’s also a believer in second chances. Five inmates at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, one woman and four men, successfully completed the SMART Program on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. SMART gives inmate’s resources and a plan to re-build their life as they remain on the path to recovery and away from the Green Roof Inn.
FCSO and FDLE investigating a death in Palm Coast
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation at Clermont Court in Palm Coast. Officers responded to a call at 2:56 a.m. on Nov. 9 and found a man had died in the home, according to a press release from the FCSO. The FCSO's Major Case Unit and CSI unit are working in conjunction with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate the incident, the press release said.
Deputies: Flagler County man charged with murdering family member, battering another
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old Georgia man is under arrest after Flagler County deputies say he brutally murdered a family member and battered another early Wednesday morning. Luke Ingram, of Dunwoody, GA, was arrested for second degree murder, domestic violence battery by strangulation, resisting without violence, resisting with...
Man charged in murder at assisted living facility deemed incompetent to stand trial
A resident at a Palm Coast assisted living facility who was charged with the murder of another resident at that same facility last May has been declared incompetent to stand trial. Cliff Mody, 72, has been released from custody to the care of a family member following an order from...
Luke Ingram, 19, Charged In Murder of Grandfather and Assault of Father and Cops in Clermont Ct. Incident
Luke Ingram, a 19-year-old resident of Dunwoody, Ga., who was visiting his father and grandfather in Palm Coast, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of his grandfather at 34 Clermont Court early this morning. Ingram is accused of killing Darwin Larry Ingram, 85, who had lived at the...
Tracking Nicole: Which Central Florida counties have issued curfews?
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to be classified as a hurricane later Wednesday evening as it makes its way toward the Florida peninsula, with the expectation of it making landfall. Some counties are preparing ahead of time with evacuations and curfews. Here is the latest information for some counties. Brevard...
Man found dead in Palm Coast home, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday began investigating a man’s death in Palm Coast, according to a news release. Around 2:56 a.m., deputies were called to Clermont Court where a man was found dead in a home, the release states.
Volusia County 15-year-old threatened mass shooting online, deputies say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A 15-year-old Port Orange boy was arrested Wednesday after making online threats to become the next mass shooter, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said in a press release that they, along with the Port Orange Police Department, were made aware of...
Flagler County: ‘Don’t drive on A1A unless absolutely necessary’
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A day after asking residents and visitors in certain parts of the county to evacuate ahead of Nicole, Flagler County emergency management officials on Thursday asked drivers to avoid using A1A if at all possible. In a social media post early Thursday, Flagler County Emergency...
The Palm Coast Fire Department participated in an active threat training course in order to gain earlier access to critical victims
The Palm Coast Fire Department participated in a training course for active threats and shooters hosted by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 3. The FCSO Special Weapons and Tactics team lead the training and used the Halloween haunted house setup at Fire Station 21 for the training exercise, according to a press release from Fire Public Information Officer Lt. Patrick J. Juliano. Members of Palm Coast Fire Department trained how to safely enter an area with an active threat situation while wearing ballistics gear, as well as practiced packing injuries.
Florida man convicted of robbing banks while living at halfway house
FLORIDA — A jury has convicted a federal prisoner of the robbery of three banks and the attempted robbery of a fourth bank while he was residing at a halfway house in Orlando, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to...
Volusia County Under Hurricane Warning; Flagler Under Hurricane Watch
A hurricane warning has been issued for much of the Atlantic Coast of Florida, all the way up to Volusia County. Flagler County is still under a hurricane watch, but is still at risk of receiving Category 1 hurricane winds from Tropical Storm Nicole soon this week. Tropical storm-force winds are expected to hit Flagler some time late Wednesday.
Tropical Storm Nicole update: One shelter closed
The general population shelter at University High School, Orange City, has been closed. The four individuals who sought shelter there were transferred to the shelter at Heritage Middle School. Three shelters remain open:. Creekside Middle School, 6801 Airport Road, Port Orange (general population) Heritage Middle School, 1001 Parnell Court, Deltona...
Health officials issue rabies alert for part of Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY – The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County issued a rabies alert for neighborhoods in the western Sanford area after a bat tested positive for the disease in that area. In a statement released by the health department, it warned residents and visitors in the area...
Breaches leave part of A1A in southern St. Johns County closed
In southern St. Johns County, people were bracing Wednesday for possible flooding along the coast as Nicole headed toward Florida. Breaches have also left part of A1A closed at Marineland at the St. Johns-Flagler County line after high tide brought water into the roadway Wednesday morning. The flooding left a sludge sand behind on the roadway.
New Smyrna Beach police evacuating structures deemed unsafe due to Nicole erosion
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — On Wednesday night, New Smyrna Beach police began evacuating structures that have been deemed unsafe due to further erosion from Hurricane Nicole, which is still miles off land. The two easterly oceanfront buildings of the Las Brisas condominiums on Hill Street were evacuated. Several...
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Lake County
UMATILLA, Fla. — One man was shot and killed in Umatilla Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Deputies are still investigating the homicide. They got to a home on Merrell Avenue around 3:30 p.m. to look into a call they received about shots fired. Deputies...
NICOLE LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Nicole brings storm surge flooding to Brevard, Volusia counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole has been downgraded to a tropical storm shortly after making Florida landfall. Read live updates below:. Gov. Ron DeSantis will provide an update as Tropical Storm Nicole moves through Florida on Thursday. DeSantis is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. from State Emergency Operations...
World of Beer cook tries to pass herself off as her daughter during traffic stop
A World of Beer cook attempted to pass herself off as her daughter during a traffic stop. Conlonda Shanise Riley, 43, of Leesburg, was driving a gold GMC pickup at 1:50 p.m. Sunday in Fruitland Park when she was caught on radar traveling at 50 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.
Volusia County beachside homes at risk of collapsing
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials up and down the coast have been saying beach erosion is a concern. There's been a lot of damage in the parts of our beach communities from Hurricane Ian. There's a drop-off at a home in Wilbur-By-The-Sea. Part of the structure went down Wednesday...
