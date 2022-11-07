ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montecito, CA

New urgent care set to open in Montecito this week

By Patricia Martellotti
 2 days ago
MONTECITO, Calif. - It’s the first Cottage Urgent Care in the Montecito area.

“We are on the corner of Coast Village Road and Olive Mill Inside our 15th cottage urgent care center. We’re very excited," said administrative director of operations Taryn O’Connell of Cottage Urgent Care centers.

And it’s about to open to the public.

"Any of those things that are minor inconveniences like maybe a urinary tract infection or an ear infection … of course we do Covid and flu testing … or even you cut yourself cooking … things like that," said O'Connell.

Their goal is to get you in and out within 45 minutes, even if you’re a visitor from out of town.

"As a visitor if something goes wrong like the problem we had … my wife had a spider bite and it got infected … my hope is it gets good business overall and that it grows and prospers," said visitor Paul Stoltz from Denver, Colorado.

Cottage Health administrators hope this new location will serve the high demand in the Montecito  area.

"I’ve even heard people sometimes they mention driving to one of our other urgent cares in Ventura County … accessing healthcare doesn’t need to disrupt your whole entire day … it can fit in with your schedule … people want to come by after work I think that’ll just make it so much simpler for people to access the health care they need," said O'Connell.

Located on the corner of 1298 Coast Village Road, the new Cottage Urgent Care opens on Tuesday at 8:00 a.m.

