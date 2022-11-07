Read full article on original website
After severing ties with problematic prospect Mitchell Miller, Bruins still have questions to answer
There is a lot the Boston Bruins have yet to explain, even after releasing prospect Mitchell Miller on Sunday night and after team president Cam Neely met with media on Monday morning. Nothing team officials have said, in statements or in front of cameras, offers a satisfying answer as to...
Yardbarker
Bruins president calls Mitchell Miller signing 'biggest regret'
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely called the signing of controversial prospect Mitchell Miller his "biggest regret" as an NHL executive. "We like to take pride in what we do in the community and we hold ourselves accountable," Neely said Monday. "We dropped the ball, and I'm here to apologize." The...
NBC Sports
Bergeron, Marchand react to Bruins' about-face on Mitchell Miller
For the second time in 48 hours, Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins had to field questions about Mitchell Miller. On Saturday, Bruins players were asked about the team's decision to sign the 20-year-old defenseman, who was convicted in 2016 for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a Black classmate with developmental disabilities, when he was 14 years old. On Monday, players reacted to news that Boston had parted ways with Mitchell after learning "new information" about the situation.
Bruins’ Cam Neely Reached Out To Family Of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely revealed Monday he planned to reach out to Isaiah Meyer-Crothers’ family. And it appears he did just that. The Bruins received backlash for signing Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday morning. Miller has a controversial past that followed him into the 2020 NHL Draft. After being selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round, Miller’s draft rights were revoked after the disturbing details came to light of the bullying incident with Meyer-Crothers.
Cam Neely Apologizes, Voices Regret As Bruins Release Mitchell Miller
Cam Neely on Sunday announced the Boston Bruins would part ways with Mitchell Miller. The Bruins president on Monday expounded upon the decision and apologized for Boston signing the 20-year-old defenseman, whose controversial past sparked backlash from fans and raised questions from leaders inside the team’s locker room. “I’m...
Brad Marchand Gives Hysterical Take On Bruins’ ‘Pooh Bear’ Jersey
The Boston Bruins rocked their reverse retro “Pooh Bear” jerseys for the first time this season Monday night. Bruins star left winger Brad Marchand was a fan of the uniform, which Boston hasn’t worn since 2006. Marchand certainly liked the way he looked — that sounded like...
Several Celtics Made This Late-Game Request To Joe Mazzulla
Every Celtics player who took the floor Monday night at FedExForum was willing and eager to take on one of the NBA’s more difficult challenges. Boston kicked off its week by traveling to Memphis to battle a hot Grizzlies team that’s led by one of the league’s most dynamic offensive players, Ja Morant. Morant, as he does to virtually every team he plays, gave the Celtics plenty of trouble to the tune of 27 points on the evening as the game shifted to the fourth quarter.
Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Addresses When Retirement Could Come
One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Bruins this offseason was whether Patrice Bergeron would retire. The longtime Boston center inked a one-year deal to play his 19th season with the only organization he’s ever played for. It’s unclear what Bergeron will decide once the 2022-23 season comes to a close. At 36 years old, he’s not getting any younger but Bergeron continues to play at an elite level.
Yardbarker
Bruins president Cam Neely reaches out to mother of Mitchell Miller bullying victim
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely reached out to Joni Meyer-Crothers, the mother of the teenager who was bullied by Mitchell Miller, to apologize for the team trying to sign Miller to an NHL contract last week. According to Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald, Meyer-Crothers said that Neely apologized to...
Boston Bruins president apologizes and says team 'failed' by signing controversial prospect
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely apologized and said the team "failed" by signing prospect Mitchell Miller.
Oilers’ Evander Kane Suffers Scary Wrist Injury, Undergoes Surgery
Evander Kane suffered a scary injury Tuesday night. In the second period between the Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning, Kane fell to the ice and a scramble for the puck ensued. Lightning forward Pat Maroon accidentally skated right over the wrist of Kane, resulting in blood immediately pooling on the ice.
Charlie McAvoy To Make Season Debut For Bruins Thursday Vs. Flames
After playing coy about whether he’d play Thursday night when the Boston Bruins take on the Calgary Flames, head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed to reporters that McAvoy would return to the lineup. McAvoy underwent shoulder surgery in June and had a recovery timeline of six months. Much like Brad...
What Charlie McAvoy’s Return Means For Bruins, Other D-Men
Getting Charlie McAvoy back in the Bruins lineup is a good thing, but the defenseman’s return also means Boston will have to do some work with the salary cap. The Bruins on Wednesday placed Mike Reilly on waivers for the purpose of an AHL assignment. If he gets claimed (which we will know at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday), Boston will be cap compliant when it officially activates McAvoy. If Reilly goes unclaimed, the Bruins will just be over the cap and will need to do some configuring.
Evander Kane ‘Sincerely Grateful’ After Suffering Scary Injury
Evander Kane suffered a scary wrist injury Tuesday when he was cut with Pat Maroon’s skate blade, but appears to be recovering just fine. The Oilers forward suffered what general manager Ken Holland called a “deep cut” and underwent surgery after suffering the laceration in the second period of Edmonton’s eventual win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Joe Mazzulla Reacts To Sam Hauser’s Career Night In Celtics Win
The Boston Celtics absolutely dominated on the offensive end en route to their fourth straight victory, defeating the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, featuring a career night from second-year forward Sam Hauser. Hauser, who played just five games last season, has blossomed early in the season for the Celtics off the...
Rival executive comments on Bruins' Mitchell Miller fiasco
BOSTON -- As soon as the Bruins announced the signing of Mitchell Miller, the reaction from Boston fans was impossible to miss. So much so, in fact, that the team announced just two days later that it was "parting ways" with the controversial prospect.Around the league, front offices obviously took notice of the fiasco. And one fellow executive was taken aback by the way the situation played out in Boston."One of the biggest unforced errors I've seen in my two decades working in this sport," an NHL executive texted ESPN's Emily Kaplan.That perspective certainly adds to the confusion of why,...
SB Nation
The Bruins’ Mitchell Miller fiasco ending in his release, explained
The Boston Bruins are one of the best teams in hockey. But nobody is talking about their gaudy record to start the season, nor their NHL-best goal differential, right now. Instead, the point of focus is the organization’s decision to sign defenseman Mitchell Miller, and then “part ways” with him just days later after intense backlash from around the NHL.
Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Makes Early Exit Vs. Pistons With Injury
Boston Celtics point guard Malcolm Brogdon didn’t return after halftime during Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden. After taking the floor for the first half of play, Brogdon made an early departure with the Celtics quickly announcing right hamstring tightness as the reason for the veteran guard’s exit. The Celtics added that Brogdon wouldn’t return.
Celtics Dodge Injury Scare After Jayson Tatum’s ‘Weird Fall’
It didn’t look good for Jayson Tatum when he crashed to the floor after Ja Morant rammed into his knee trying to go for a steal in the final seconds of a 109-106 road win for the Boston Celtics over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The play occurred...
Bruins Notes: Special Teams Was Difference-Maker For Boston Vs. Blues
The Blues held the Bruins to one goal after two periods, but a strong third period helped Boston earn the victory Monday night. The Black and Gold beat St. Louis, 3-1, at TD Garden. The win improved Boston’s record to 7-0-0 at home, and it was a showcase of the Bruins’ strength on special teams.
